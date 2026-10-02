Fantasy football trade value chart and trade rankings for Week 4 of 2026. Use our trade value rankings to evaluate trades, and buy low on the right players.
Welcome back to our updated fantasy football trade value chart for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. In this article, you'll find our updated trade rankings, along with several buys and sells for fantasy football, including Omarion Hampton, Terry McLaurin, Bhayshul Tuten, and more.
With the first month of NFL action behind us, managers now have a good feel for their roster and understand which positions they need to bolster to make a run for the championship.
So, let's use RotoBaller's fantasy football trade value chart to identify some of the best fantasy football trade candidates for Week 4. Good luck!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 4
Want more fantasy football trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy football. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.
The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy football news, and see upcoming schedules.
Fantasy Football Trade Rankings Values
The higher the Trade Value number, the higher the priority for targeting in trades. Find your players, add up the trade values of each side of the offer, and see which side of the trade wins.
Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Football
Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. is one of the few players who have stayed healthy within his position group, allowing him to increase his fantasy value as the season goes on. Samuel opened the year in a somewhat crowded receiver room, but he's now one of the only sources of availability with Mike Evans (ribs) in doubt for Week 4 and Demarcus Robinson (ankle), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), and Christian Kirk (calf) all on injured reserve.
If Evans does miss Week 4, Samuel would step up as the No. 1 receiver with minimal competition alongside him. In that hypothetical scenario, he'd be locked in as a fantasy WR2, which falls in line with his total scoring so far this season.
He actually didn't catch a pass last week, but he still managed to post double-digit fantasy points with an 80-yard touchdown off a lateral. A more traditional receiver's role surely awaits Samuel this Sunday, giving him WR2 status with low-end WR1 upside against the Broncos.
Verdict: Given Evans' current status and Kittle's extensive injury history, Deebo Samuel could operate as the de facto WR1 for much of the 2026 season. While his upside will be limited when all are on the field, Samuel has a chance to prove high-end FLEX value weekly, and he could be acquired at a much lower cost in trade packages.
Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten keeps giving the team reasons to leave him at the front of the backfield. He handled 15 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown against New England on Sunday, adding two catches for another 17 yards. More importantly, he played 30 offensive snaps compared with 13 for Chris Rodriguez Jr. and finished with 17 touches to Rodriguez's nine.
That was not a one-week development, either. Tuten has now led Rodriguez in both snaps and touches in all three games, while averaging 4.7 yards on his 43 carries. He has rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns so far and has not fallen below 13 carries in a game. Rodriguez will continue to get work, and Jacksonville has other backs involved on passing downs, so Tuten is not suddenly a 20-touch workhorse. Still, the lead role looks more secure now than it did entering the season.
His fantasy value continues to move up heading into Sunday's matchup with Cincinnati.
Verdict: Tuten is a prime "buy-high" candidate after Week 3. The second-year back has all but claimed the lead role on the offense and could very well produce high-end RB2 numbers for the remainder of the season. This is likely the final week to acquire him at a "FLEX" price tag.
Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin finally got going in Week 3, catching six of nine targets for 77 yards and a touchdown against Seattle. His first two games were much quieter, with four catches for 64 yards combined, but the usage had already started to turn. McLaurin went from four targets in Week 1 to nine in Week 2, then saw nine more with Marcus Mariota starting on Sunday.
That is much closer to what Washington talked about during the offseason, when offensive coordinator David Blough said the goal was to get McLaurin around 10 targets per game. The quarterback situation is still worth watching. Jayden Daniels was limited in Wednesday's practice as he works back from a left elbow injury, so Mariota could remain under center against Indianapolis.
Either way, McLaurin just showed the target volume can survive a quarterback change. After a slow opening week, his fantasy stock is moving back up heading into Sunday's game in London.
Verdict: Daniels is trending toward an early return, which makes McLaurin a sneaky "buy" candidate after his Week 3 bounce-back. This offense has begun to turn the corner, and McLaurin could return as a high-end FLEX upside once Daniels is back under center.
Other Players to Target in Trades
- Zach Charbonnet, SEA
- Jakobi Meyers, JAX
Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Football
Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton has gotten off to a slow start in his second season. In three games, Hampton has 50 carries for 193 yards and two touchdowns, two receptions for 21 yards, and two fumbles. The second-year back saw a dip in snaps and opportunities in Week 3's loss to the Buffalo Bills, dropping from 61% to 42%.
With Keaton Mitchell healthy and producing at a very efficient clip, and with the team struggling offensively, Hampton could struggle to meet expectations given his high draft capital. Adding to the negative points around his fantasy outlook, the Chargers face the Seahawks, Broncos, Chiefs, Rams, and Texans in the next six weeks, all of which ranked inside the top 10 in run defense in 2025.
With his tough schedule, decreasing role, and struggles with ball security, Hampton is a risky option moving forward.
Verdict: Hampton has failed to live up to his ADP, but managers who act quickly may still be able to acquire a viable RB2 in a trade. Hampton could still produce later in the season as this offense begins to click, but his projected upside appears far lower than initially anticipated.
Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. has seen his fantasy value climb quickly since Jordan Mason landed on injured reserve with a fractured thumb. Jones handled 23 carries for 105 yards in Week 2, then followed with 17 carries for 58 yards and five catches for 34 yards against Tampa Bay. That gives him 45 touches over the last two games after he opened the season with 12 carries.
The Week 3 efficiency was modest, but the role was not. Jones also drew six targets after seeing no receiving work in the first two games, giving him another path to fantasy production while Mason remains sidelined. A knee issue limited Jones in practice last week, but he still handled 22 touches on Sunday.
RotoBaller lists him as RB15 in its early Week 4 half-PPR rankings. Minnesota hosts Miami next, and Jones enters that matchup with a much clearer lead-back workload than he had at the start of the season.
Verdict: While Jones is slated to remain Minnesota's RB1 for the foreseeable future, it could shift to a committee once Jordan Mason (thumb) returns. Managers should look to "cash out" on the veteran back ahead of Mason's looming return.
Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys
Three games into the 2026 season, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson has recorded nine catches for 72 yards and three touchdowns on 11 targets. Ferguson has averaged just 7.7 yards per reception since the start of the 2024 season, which limits his production upside. As long as Cowboys wideouts CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Ryan Flournoy remain healthy, it may also be difficult for Ferguson to see consistent target volume in Dallas.
However, the 27-year-old has now logged 11 touchdowns across his last 20 games played and appears to be a clear red zone weapon for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. With the potent Dallas offense looking likely to find itself in high-scoring games on a regular basis this season, Ferguson has a decent chance to continue scoring touchdowns. Particularly in deeper leagues, Ferguson profiles as a top tight end streamer for fantasy managers.
Verdict: Even though Ferguson has found the back of the end zone in each of his last two games, he profiles as a potential sell-high candidate. The veteran tight end appears to be quite TD-dependent on a weekly basis, and sharing the field with Lamb and Pickens greatly lowers his floor. Managers should target a tight end with far more weekly upside.
Other Players to Trade Away
- Devaughn Vele, NO
- David Montgomery, HOU
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