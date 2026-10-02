👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart for Week 4 - Trade Rankings, Buys, Sells (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Terry McLaurin - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football trade value chart and trade rankings for Week 4 of 2026. Use our trade value rankings to evaluate trades, and buy low on the right players.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 4
Fantasy Football Trade Rankings Values
Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Football
Other Players to Target in Trades
Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Football
Other Players to Trade Away
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome back to our updated fantasy football trade value chart for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. In this article, you'll find our updated trade rankings, along with several buys and sells for fantasy football, including Omarion Hampton, Terry McLaurin, Bhayshul Tuten, and more.

With the first month of NFL action behind us, managers now have a good feel for their roster and understand which positions they need to bolster to make a run for the championship.

So, let's use RotoBaller's fantasy football trade value chart to identify some of the best fantasy football trade candidates for Week 4. Good luck!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 4

Want more fantasy football trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy football. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.

The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy football news, and see upcoming schedules.

 

Fantasy Football Trade Rankings Values

The higher the Trade Value number, the higher the priority for targeting in trades. Find your players, add up the trade values of each side of the offer, and see which side of the trade wins.  

Rank Trade Value Player Pos
1 100 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 92 Bijan Robinson RB
3 88 Kenneth Walker III RB
4 85 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
5 84 Ja'Marr Chase WR
6 83 Jonathan Taylor RB
7 80 Christian McCaffrey RB
8 77 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
9 75 Derrick Henry RB
10 72 James Cook III RB
11 69 Chris Olave WR
12 69 Brock Bowers TE
13 68 CeeDee Lamb WR
14 64 Puka Nacua WR
15 64 Drake London WR
16 64 Justin Jefferson WR
17 63 Chase Brown RB
18 63 Trey McBride TE
19 60 Zay Flowers WR
20 60 Parker Washington WR
21 59 Josh Allen QB
22 57 Ashton Jeanty RB
23 57 Javonte Williams RB
24 56 Kyren Williams RB
25 56 Jeremiyah Love RB
26 55 Nico Collins WR
27 55 Saquon Barkley RB
28 55 Garrett Wilson WR
29 52 George Pickens WR
30 52 D'Andre Swift RB
31 51 Christian Watson WR
32 50 DeVonta Smith WR
33 49 Davante Adams WR
34 48 Ladd McConkey WR
35 47 Bucky Irving RB
36 47 DJ Moore WR
37 47 Bhayshul Tuten RB
38 46 Lamar Jackson QB
39 45 Tetairoa McMillan WR
40 43 Tee Higgins WR
41 43 Matthew Golden WR
42 42 Jaylen Waddle WR
43 42 Chuba Hubbard RB
44 42 Mike Evans WR
45 42 Omarion Hampton RB
46 42 Josh Downs WR
47 41 Jameson Williams WR
48 40 Luther Burden III WR
49 39 Dalton Kincaid TE
50 39 Tyler Warren TE
51 38 Malik Nabers WR
52 38 Rashee Rice WR
53 37 Jaylen Warren RB
54 36 George Kittle TE
55 36 Joe Burrow QB
56 35 Breece Hall RB
57 34 Jalen Coker WR
58 33 Brock Purdy QB
59 32 Emeka Egbuka WR
60 32 Sam LaPorta TE
61 32 Tucker Kraft TE
62 32 Trevor Lawrence QB
63 31 Colston Loveland TE
64 30 Cam Skattebo RB
65 29 David Montgomery RB
66 29 TreVeyon Henderson RB
67 29 Terry McLaurin WR
68 28 DK Metcalf WR
69 28 Jalen Hurts QB
70 27 A.J. Brown WR
71 27 Jadarian Price RB
72 26 Michael Wilson WR
73 26 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
74 26 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
75 25 Caleb Williams QB
76 25 Blake Corum RB
77 24 Quinshon Judkins RB
78 24 Dak Prescott QB
79 24 Josh Jacobs RB
80 23 Jordan Addison WR
81 23 Rome Odunze WR
82 22 Travis Kelce TE
83 22 Patrick Mahomes II QB
84 22 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
85 21 RJ Harvey RB
86 21 Carnell Tate WR
87 21 Jordyn Tyson WR
88 21 Stefon Diggs WR
89 20 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
90 20 Rico Dowdle RB
91 19 Jared Goff QB
92 18 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
93 17 Kyle Monangai RB
94 17 Jordan Love QB
95 17 Matthew Stafford QB
96 16 Tony Pollard RB
97 15 Tyler Shough QB
98 15 Jakobi Meyers WR
99 14 Juwan Johnson TE
100 14 Braelon Allen RB
101 14 Emmett Johnson RB
102 13 KC Concepcion WR
103 13 Kenyon Sadiq TE
104 13 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
105 13 Drake Maye QB
106 12 Dontayvion Wicks WR
107 12 Denzel Boston WR
108 12 Mark Andrews TE
109 12 J.K. Dobbins RB
110 12 Jayden Daniels QB
111 11 Justin Herbert QB
112 11 Kyler Murray QB
113 11 Kaelon Black RB
114 11 Romeo Doubs WR
115 11 Courtland Sutton WR
116 10 Makai Lemon WR
117 10 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
118 10 Devaughn Vele WR
119 10 Khalil Shakir WR
120 9 Jordan Mason RB
121 9 Woody Marks RB
122 9 Ollie Gordon II RB
123 9 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
124 9 Bo Nix QB
125 9 Keaton Mitchell RB
126 9 Isaiah Likely TE
127 9 Tre Harris WR
128 9 Malik Washington WR
129 8 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
130 8 Quentin Johnston WR
131 8 Xavier Worthy WR
132 8 Adonai Mitchell WR
133 8 Kalif Raymond WR
134 8 Dalton Schultz TE
135 8 Tre Tucker WR
136 8 Mike Washington Jr. RB
137 8 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
138 8 Alvin Kamara RB
139 7 Keenan Allen WR
140 7 Bryce Young QB
141 7 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
142 7 Tyler Allgeier RB
143 7 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
144 7 Ted Hurst WR
145 7 Ryan Flournoy WR
146 7 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
147 7 Brenton Strange TE
148 7 Dallas Goedert TE
149 6 Hunter Henry TE
150 6 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
151 6 Jaylen Wright RB
152 6 Oronde Gadsden II TE
153 6 Kaleb Johnson RB
154 6 Pat Bryant WR
155 6 Emanuel Wilson RB
156 6 Kenneth Gainwell RB
157 6 Rachaad White RB
158 6 Terrance Ferguson TE
159 6 Caleb Douglas WR
160 6 Pat Freiermuth TE
161 5 Zach Charbonnet RB
162 5 Jake Ferguson TE
163 5 Rashod Bateman WR
164 5 Tyjae Spears RB
165 5 Darren Waller TE
166 5 Tank Bigsby RB
167 5 Chig Okonkwo TE
168 5 Geno Smith QB
169 4 Mack Hollins WR
170 4 MarShawn Lloyd RB
171 4 Rashid Shaheed WR
172 4 T.J. Hockenson TE
173 4 Keon Coleman WR
174 4 Malik Willis QB
175 4 Samaje Perine RB
176 4 Daniel Jones QB
177 4 Chris Bell WR
178 4 Jacoby Brissett QB
179 4 Antonio Williams WR
180 4 Kendrick Bourne WR
181 4 Seth McGowan RB
182 4 Cade Otton TE
183 4 Kirk Cousins QB
184 4 Sam Darnold QB
185 4 C.J. Stroud QB
186 3 Najee Harris RB
187 3 Ray Davis RB
188 3 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
189 3 Mike Gesicki TE
190 3 Justice Hill RB
191 3 Colby Parkinson TE
192 3 Kendre Miller RB
193 3 Jonah Coleman RB
194 3 Kayshon Boutte WR
195 3 Michael Penix Jr. QB
196 3 Greg Dulcich TE
197 3 AJ Barner TE
198 3 Alec Pierce WR
199 3 Michael Mayer TE
200 3 Sione Vaki RB

 

Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Football

Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. is one of the few players who have stayed healthy within his position group, allowing him to increase his fantasy value as the season goes on. Samuel opened the year in a somewhat crowded receiver room, but he's now one of the only sources of availability with Mike Evans (ribs) in doubt for Week 4 and Demarcus Robinson (ankle), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), and Christian Kirk (calf) all on injured reserve.

If Evans does miss Week 4, Samuel would step up as the No. 1 receiver with minimal competition alongside him. In that hypothetical scenario, he'd be locked in as a fantasy WR2, which falls in line with his total scoring so far this season.

He actually didn't catch a pass last week, but he still managed to post double-digit fantasy points with an 80-yard touchdown off a lateral. A more traditional receiver's role surely awaits Samuel this Sunday, giving him WR2 status with low-end WR1 upside against the Broncos.

Verdict: Given Evans' current status and Kittle's extensive injury history, Deebo Samuel could operate as the de facto WR1 for much of the 2026 season. While his upside will be limited when all are on the field, Samuel has a chance to prove high-end FLEX value weekly, and he could be acquired at a much lower cost in trade packages.

 

Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten keeps giving the team reasons to leave him at the front of the backfield. He handled 15 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown against New England on Sunday, adding two catches for another 17 yards. More importantly, he played 30 offensive snaps compared with 13 for Chris Rodriguez Jr. and finished with 17 touches to Rodriguez's nine.

That was not a one-week development, either. Tuten has now led Rodriguez in both snaps and touches in all three games, while averaging 4.7 yards on his 43 carries. He has rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns so far and has not fallen below 13 carries in a game. Rodriguez will continue to get work, and Jacksonville has other backs involved on passing downs, so Tuten is not suddenly a 20-touch workhorse. Still, the lead role looks more secure now than it did entering the season.

His fantasy value continues to move up heading into Sunday's matchup with Cincinnati.

Verdict: Tuten is a prime "buy-high" candidate after Week 3. The second-year back has all but claimed the lead role on the offense and could very well produce high-end RB2 numbers for the remainder of the season. This is likely the final week to acquire him at a "FLEX" price tag.

 

Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin finally got going in Week 3, catching six of nine targets for 77 yards and a touchdown against Seattle. His first two games were much quieter, with four catches for 64 yards combined, but the usage had already started to turn. McLaurin went from four targets in Week 1 to nine in Week 2, then saw nine more with Marcus Mariota starting on Sunday.

That is much closer to what Washington talked about during the offseason, when offensive coordinator David Blough said the goal was to get McLaurin around 10 targets per game. The quarterback situation is still worth watching. Jayden Daniels was limited in Wednesday's practice as he works back from a left elbow injury, so Mariota could remain under center against Indianapolis.

Either way, McLaurin just showed the target volume can survive a quarterback change. After a slow opening week, his fantasy stock is moving back up heading into Sunday's game in London.

Verdict: Daniels is trending toward an early return, which makes McLaurin a sneaky "buy" candidate after his Week 3 bounce-back. This offense has begun to turn the corner, and McLaurin could return as a high-end FLEX upside once Daniels is back under center.

 

Other Players to Target in Trades

  • Zach Charbonnet, SEA
  • Jakobi Meyers, JAX

 

Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Football

Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton has gotten off to a slow start in his second season. In three games, Hampton has 50 carries for 193 yards and two touchdowns, two receptions for 21 yards, and two fumbles. The second-year back saw a dip in snaps and opportunities in Week 3's loss to the Buffalo Bills, dropping from 61% to 42%.

With Keaton Mitchell healthy and producing at a very efficient clip, and with the team struggling offensively, Hampton could struggle to meet expectations given his high draft capital. Adding to the negative points around his fantasy outlook, the Chargers face the Seahawks, Broncos, Chiefs, Rams, and Texans in the next six weeks, all of which ranked inside the top 10 in run defense in 2025.

With his tough schedule, decreasing role, and struggles with ball security, Hampton is a risky option moving forward.

Verdict: Hampton has failed to live up to his ADP, but managers who act quickly may still be able to acquire a viable RB2 in a trade. Hampton could still produce later in the season as this offense begins to click, but his projected upside appears far lower than initially anticipated.

 

Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. has seen his fantasy value climb quickly since Jordan Mason landed on injured reserve with a fractured thumb. Jones handled 23 carries for 105 yards in Week 2, then followed with 17 carries for 58 yards and five catches for 34 yards against Tampa Bay. That gives him 45 touches over the last two games after he opened the season with 12 carries.

The Week 3 efficiency was modest, but the role was not. Jones also drew six targets after seeing no receiving work in the first two games, giving him another path to fantasy production while Mason remains sidelined. A knee issue limited Jones in practice last week, but he still handled 22 touches on Sunday.

RotoBaller lists him as RB15 in its early Week 4 half-PPR rankings. Minnesota hosts Miami next, and Jones enters that matchup with a much clearer lead-back workload than he had at the start of the season.

Verdict: While Jones is slated to remain Minnesota's RB1 for the foreseeable future, it could shift to a committee once Jordan Mason (thumb) returns. Managers should look to "cash out" on the veteran back ahead of Mason's looming return.

 

Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys

Three games into the 2026 season, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson has recorded nine catches for 72 yards and three touchdowns on 11 targets. Ferguson has averaged just 7.7 yards per reception since the start of the 2024 season, which limits his production upside. As long as Cowboys wideouts CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Ryan Flournoy remain healthy, it may also be difficult for Ferguson to see consistent target volume in Dallas.

However, the 27-year-old has now logged 11 touchdowns across his last 20 games played and appears to be a clear red zone weapon for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. With the potent Dallas offense looking likely to find itself in high-scoring games on a regular basis this season, Ferguson has a decent chance to continue scoring touchdowns. Particularly in deeper leagues, Ferguson profiles as a top tight end streamer for fantasy managers.

Verdict: Even though Ferguson has found the back of the end zone in each of his last two games, he profiles as a potential sell-high candidate. The veteran tight end appears to be quite TD-dependent on a weekly basis, and sharing the field with Lamb and Pickens greatly lowers his floor. Managers should target a tight end with far more weekly upside.

 

Other Players to Trade Away

  • Devaughn Vele, NO
  • David Montgomery, HOU

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 4 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Aidin Ebrahimi's Bold Predictions for Week 4
Best Week 4 Defense Streamers to Start
Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 4



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jalen Coker

Listed as Questionable for Week 4
CFB

Indiana Running Back Lee Beebe Jr. Downgraded To Questionable
DeVonta Smith

Not Practicing on Friday
Nico Collins

Practicing Once Again on Friday
CFB

Florida Wide Receiver Bailey Stockton Questionable For Week 5
CFB

Georgia Running Back Nate Frazier Game Time Decision
CFB

Michigan's John Henry Daley Questionable For Week 5
CFB

Nebraska Running Back Mekhi Nelson Questionable For Week 5
CFB

Nebraska's Jacob Barney Jr. Listed As Questionable For Week 5
Breece Hall

Ruled Out for Week 4
Adonai Mitchell

to Miss Second Straight Game
Macklin Celebrini

Records Hat Trick of Assists in Season Opener
Jayden Daniels

Ruled Out for Week 4
Yves Missi

Challenged to Contend for Defensive Player of the Year
Connor McDavid

Bags Five Points in 16-Goal Thriller
Marcus Mariota

Will Start Against Colts
Karel Vejmelka

Posts 15-Save Shutout in Season Opener
Aaron Rodgers

Finding A Rhythm, Emerging As Streaming Option
Ausar Thompson

Could See Expanded Playing Time
Igor Shesterkin

Pots Empty-Netter in Big Win
Louis Crevier

Sabres Sign Louis Crevier to Four-Year, $16 Million Extension
Tacko Fall

Diagnosed with Left Hip Strain
Denzel Boston

Continues to Make Big Plays Against Steelers
Tristan Luneau

Lands $43.2 Million Deal After 14 NHL Games
Tristan Vukcevic

Sidelined by Left Hip Impingement
Aleksander Barkov

Exits With Injury Thursday
Jalen Duren

Agrees to Five-Year, $200 Million Deal with Pistons
Dru Smith

Out a Couple of Weeks with Calf Strain
Ladd McConkey

Seen Walking Out of Locker Room with a Limp
Kyle Anderson

Dealing With Knee Issue
Jeremiyah Love

Avoids Injury Report After Scare in Practice on Thursday
Isaiah Stevens

Inks Contract With Bulls
Jadarian Price

Misses Practice on Thursday with Chest Injury
Stephen Curry

Expected to Start Warriors Preseason Opener
DeVonta Smith

Not Expected to Play in Week 4
Jamal Shead

Agrees to 3-Year Extension With Raptors
Jordyn Tyson

Unlikely to Return to Practice Next Week
Jaylen Wright

Upgrades to Full Practice on Thursday
Joonas Korpisalo

Out Week-to-Week With Lower-Body Injury
Dylan Larkin

Ruled Out for Two Games
Devon Levi

Starting Thursday Night
Damon Severson

Considered Week-to-Week
Ivan Provorov

Added to Injured Reserve, Out Week-to-Week
Mattias Samuelsson

Will Play Thursday
Zach Hyman

to Miss Two Weeks
Travis Etienne Jr.

Being Placed on Injured Reserve with Hamstring Injury
D'Andre Swift

Misses Practice on Thursday with Knee Injury
Justin Jefferson

Not Seen Practicing Thursday
Puka Nacua

Expected to Practice in Full Thursday
Zach Charbonnet

Designated to Return, Will Practice on Thursday
CFB

NC State Vander Ploog Still Out For Week 5
CFB

Louisville Running Back Keyjuan Brown Probable For Week 5
CFB

Mario Craver Questionable For Week 5
CFB

Vandy Quarterback Jared Curtis Listed As Questionable
CFB

Mississippi State Running Back Fluff Bothwell Listed As Probable
Cale Makar

Makes History With Multi-Point Performance
CFB

Tennessee Left Guard Wendell Moe Jr. Ruled Out For Season
CFB

Nebraska Running Back Jamal Rule Listed As Doubtful
Arturs Silovs

Frustrates Flyers With 19-Save Shutout
Miles McBride

Wants to Stay in New York
CFB

Indiana Running Back Turbo Richard Listed As Probable
Mathew Barzal

Could Resume Skating This Weekend
Ryan Nembhard

Agrees to Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
CFB

Northwestern TE Luke Dehnicke Doubtful For Week 5
Warren Foegele

Senators Hope to Have Warren Foegele Available Saturday
Jake Sanderson

Iffy for Season Opener
Noah Penda

Limited by Hamstring Tweak to Start Camp
Oso Ighodaro

Competing for Starting Center Job
Alex Nedeljkovic

Expected to Be Available Thursday
William Karlsson

Agrees to Two-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited by Lower-Leg Soreness in Camp
Joey Porter Jr.

Cowboys Acquire Joey Porter Jr. From Steelers
Damian Lillard

Expects to Start for Portland This Season
Gui Santos

in the Mix to Be in Starting Lineup This Season
Joel Embiid

to Have Workload Managed this Season
Anthony Black

Dealing with Minor Ankle Sprain
LeBron James

to Have Workload Managed This Season
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
CFB

Miami Defense Should Have a Day vs. Clemson
CFB

Stingy Notre Dame Defense No. 1 in Rankings
CFB

Texas A&M Defense Desperate for Rebound Performance
CFB

Tennessee Defense a Solid Play
CFB

Houston Defense Faces Intriguing Matchup
CFB

LSU Defense Coming Off Strong Effort
Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Back to Competition
Nick Taylor

is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
Roman Anthony

Leaves Early With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Austin Eckroat

Approach Play Could Carry Him
Cam Schlittler

Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
PGA

Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Jackson Suber

Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Ben Rice

Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Eric Cole

Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Larry Nance Jr.

Limited at Start of Pacers Camp
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Trade Value Chart - Week 4 Trade Rankings
Week 4 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Aidin Ebrahimi's Bold Predictions for Week 4
Best Week 4 Defense Streamers to Start