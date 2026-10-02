Florida Wide Receiver Bailey Stockton Questionable For Week 5
Oct 2, 2026, 12:12 PM ETFlorida wide receiver Bailey Stockton is listed as questionable for the Week 5 game against Missouri with a possible concussion. Stockton suffered the injury in the team's Week 4 win over Ole Miss when Ole Miss safety Joenel Agueero hit him in the head and was ejected for targeting. The injury news is poorly timed, as the team may also be missing wide receiver Vernell Brown III. This season, Stockton has 13 receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Nakos Of On3
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Georgia Running Back Nate Frazier Game Time Decision
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 2, 2026, 12:05 PM ETGeorgia running back Nate Frazier is a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Vanderbilt after suffering a rib injury against Arkansas in Week 3. Frazier missed the team's Week 4 game against Oklahoma with the same injury. The junior running back has toted the rock 24 times this season for 202 yards and five touchdowns. In Week 1 against Tennessee State, he turned four carries into three rushing touchdowns. Georgia split the running back carries in Week 4 between Dwight Phillips Jr. (8 carries) and Chuancey Bowens (9 carries). However, Phillips was far more efficient, turning his opportunities into 84 yards, while Bowens managed only 26 yards.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Nakos Of On3
Michigan's John Henry Daley Questionable For Week 5
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 2, 2026, 11:56 AM ETMichigan edge rusher John Henry Daley is listed as questionable for Saturday's Big Ten clash with Minnesota with a lower-body injury that he suffered late in the team's Week 4 loss to Iowa. Daley was one of the most coveted transfers in the portal this offseason when he left Utah. This season, the senior edge rusher has three sacks and 16 tackles. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Nakos Of On3
Nebraska Running Back Mekhi Nelson Questionable For Week 5
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 2, 2026, 11:52 AM ETNebraska running back Mekhi Nelson is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Maryland with an undisclosed injury that he sustained in Week 4 against Michigan State. Cornhusker fans should be concerned about the team's backfield as starting running back Jamal Rule is also listed as doubtful for the game. So far this season, Nelson has been Nebraska's secondary option, logging 42 carries for 227 yards and two touchdowns; he's also added five receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown. If both Nelson and Rule are indeed out, it's likely that sophomore running back Isaiah Mozee will step in as the starter. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Nakos Of On3
Nebraska's Jacob Barney Jr. Listed As Questionable For Week 5
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 2, 2026, 11:41 AM ETNebraska wide receiver Jacob Barney Jr. is listed as questionable for the Week 5 matchup against Big Ten foe Nebraska with an undisclosed injury. The junior wide receiver has had an up-and-down season, with his best game coming against Bowling Green in Week 2 when he caught eight passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns. For the season, Barney has 16 catches for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Kwazi Gilmer caught four passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in Week 4 against Michigan State, when Barney Jr. missed most of the game with an injury.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Nakos Of On3
NC State Vander Ploog Still Out For Week 5
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 1, 2026, 11:26 AM ETNorth Carolina State tight end Vander Ploog has been ruled out for the Week 5 matchup with Louisville with the same injury that has hampered him all season. Ploog missed time in fall camp but played in the team's season opener against Virginia, catching 2 passes for 25 yards, and has not played since. It's unclear when the sophomore will return to the field for the Wolfpack.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ACC Avaialbility Report
Louisville Running Back Keyjuan Brown Probable For Week 5
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 1, 2026, 11:16 AM ETLouisville running back Keyjuan Brown is listed as probable for the Week 5 matchup against NC State. The senior running back has been nursing an injury he sustained in Week 2 against Villanova and has been on the injury report for the last three weeks, but he has played through it. Keyjuan Brown currently leads the Cardinals in rushing yards with 279 yards despite running back Isaac Brown out-touching him by 18 carries. If Keyjuan Brown is out, Isaac Brown becomes an interesting flex option against an NC State defense that is allowing 121.5 rushing yards per game. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: ACC Avaialbility Report
Mario Craver Questionable For Week 5
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 1, 2026, 10:59 AM ETTexas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver is listed as questionable for the team's Week 5 matchup against Arkansas with a left ankle injury that he suffered in Week 4 against LSU. Craver missed time in the Week 4 loss but returned to action. The Aggies offense has been a huge letdown this season, as quarterback Marcel Reed has taken a major step backward in his development. Reed has been inaccurate all season, completing only 55% of his passes and has thrown only six touchdowns to four interceptions. Craver has been Reed's favorite target early in the season, with 22 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Craver has a 25% target share this season, and with wide receiver Terry Bussey out for the game as well, it will be interesting to see who steps up as a top target for the Aggies. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: SEC Availability Report
Vandy Quarterback Jared Curtis Listed As Questionable
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 1, 2026, 10:51 AM ETVanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis is listed as questionable for the Week 5 matchup against #2 Georgia on Saturday with an undisclosed injury. The true freshman and former five-star recruit has started the last two games in which the team is one-and-one. Through his two starts, Curtis has struggled, completing only 54% of his passes for 238 passing yards and three interceptions to three touchdowns. He has also rushed for over 100 combined yards in those two games. Playing a true freshman quarterback against Georgia is trial by fire, and it will be interesting to see if Curtis is up for the challenge.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Brian Jones Of On3
Mississippi State Running Back Fluff Bothwell Listed As Probable
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 1, 2026, 10:41 AM ETMississippi State running back Fluff Bothwell is listed as probable for the Week 5 matchup against #7 Alabama on Saturday. Bothwell exited the team's Week 4 win over #19 Missouri with an undisclosed injury. The junior has been a bell cow for the Bulldogs this season, logging 73 carries for 402 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and he's added nine receptions for 96 receiving yards and one touchdown. Bothwell is the RB12 in fantasy points this season, and he should be fired up anywhere and everywhere he is owned. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: SEC Availability Report
Tennessee Left Guard Wendell Moe Jr. Ruled Out For Season
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 1, 2026, 9:56 AM ETTennessee left guard Wendell Moe Jr. will miss the rest of the 2026 season with a lower-body injury. The fifth-year senior suffered the injury early in the team's Week 4 game against #1 Texas. The injury is a huge blow to the Tennessee offensive line, which gave up 10 sacks against Texas, including five to Colin Simmons. Moe was a First Team All-SEC selection last season and was heavily viewed as one of the leaders on the Vols' offensive line. Tennessee shifted right guard Sham Umarov to left guard and subbed in Donovan Haslam at right guard once Moe went out. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Nakos Of On3
Nebraska Running Back Jamal Rule Listed As Doubtful
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 1, 2026, 9:46 AM ETNebraska running back Jamal Rule is listed as doubtful for the team's Big Ten matchup against Maryland on Saturday with an undisclosed injury that he suffered in Week 4 against Michigan State. The true freshman has burst onto the collegiate scene this year with 42 carries for 333 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He has also caught 4 passes for 82 yards and one touchdown. Rule was limited to just eight snaps in the team's 31-13 win in Week 4. Junior running back Mekhi Nelson appears set to step in during Rule's absence. Nelson is in his third year with the Cornhuskers, and this season he has 42 carries for 227 rushing yards and two touchdowns; he's also caught five passes for 106 yards and one touchdown. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Nakos Of On3
Indiana Running Back Turbo Richard Listed As Probable
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 1, 2026, 9:34 AM ETIndiana running back Turbo Richard is listed as probable for the Week 5 matchup against Rutgers. Turbo twisted his ankle in Indiana's 29-23 Week 4 win over Northwestern. Through the team's first three games, Turbo was the team's lead back, averaging 13 carries for 105 rushing yards and over one touchdown per game. This season, the junior running back has 383 rushing yards, four touchdowns, and an average of 7.7 yards per carry. Fantasy owners should be firing Richard up for this matchup against a poor Rutgers defense.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Nakos Of On3
Northwestern TE Luke Dehnicke Doubtful For Week 5
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 1, 2026, 9:25 AM ETNorthwestern tight end Luke Dehnicke has been listed as doubtful for the Week 5 matchup against Penn State on Friday night with a head injury. The sophomore tight end had a breakout game against Indiana in Week 4, catching seven passes for 140 yards. This season, Dehnicke has 11 catches for 208 yards and is still waiting to score his first touchdown. Dehnicke was an unranked prospect out of Andover, MN, and dominated as a freshman at the University of Minnesota Duluth. In Division II, he caught 61 passes for 1,119 yards and 14 touchdowns. It's unclear when Dehnicke will return to action. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Thamel Of ESPN
Miami Defense Should Have a Day vs. Clemson
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 30, 2026, 5:37 PM ETThe Miami defense is No. 4 in RotoBaller's weekly rankings as the Hurricanes look ahead to a matchup with Clemson on Saturday night. The Tigers have yet to score more than 28 points in a game this season, while they managed just 363 total yards of offense and turned the ball over twice against Cal last week. Miami is allowing just nine points per game, the fourth-fewest in the country, while allowing 224.5 total yards per contest, second-best in the nation. The Hurricanes are projected to score 8.5 fantasy points in Week 5 against the Clemson offense, which is averaging the 13th-fewest yards per game (314.0) in the country.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Stingy Notre Dame Defense No. 1 in Rankings
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 30, 2026, 5:32 PM ETThe elite Notre Dame defense sits atop RotoBaller's weekly rankings and is projected to score 10.2 fantasy points against North Carolina in Week 5. The Tar Heels haven't exactly set the world on fire offensively, as they've averaged just 23.3 points per game and 366 total yards per contest. Notre Dame has been stingy throughout the year, never allowing more than 13 points over four straight wins. Last week, during a 49-10 win over Purdue, the Irish recorded six sacks and recovered a fumble while allowing just 218 yards of total offense and an average of 4.8 yards per pass. North Carolina fell 28-20 to Clemson in Week 4, racking up 349 yards of total offense and turning the ball over twice in defeat.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Texas A&M Defense Desperate for Rebound Performance
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 30, 2026, 5:26 PM ETThe Texas A&M defense has struggled the past two weeks, allowing 31 or more points in lopsided defeats at the hands of Kentucky and LSU. This past week, against the Tigers, the Aggies allowed a whopping 506 total yards, including 312 yards passing to LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt. Still, Texas A&M is RotoBaller's eighth-ranked defense this week as the Aggies square off with an inferior opponent in Arkansas. The Razorbacks have averaged just 23 points per game but are coming off their highest scoring output of the season, a 34-point effort in a blowout win over Tulsa last week. Texas A&M is projected to score 8.1 fantasy points against Arkansas. --Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Tennessee Defense a Solid Play
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 30, 2026, 5:15 PM ETThe Tennessee defense has been one of the stoutest in the country through Week 4, allowing just 15.5 points per game and 282.3 total yards per contest. Last week, the Volunteers fell at the hands of No. 1 Texas, but it wasn't because of their defense, which allowed the Longhorns to score just 20 points and record 262 yards of total offense. Tennessee is RotoBaller's ninth-ranked defense in Week 5 and is projected to score 7.9 fantasy points against Auburn, which has averaged 30 points per game but managed just 21 in a slim win over Vanderbilt a week ago.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Houston Defense Faces Intriguing Matchup
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 30, 2026, 5:09 PM ETThe Houston defense is RotoBaller's 11th-ranked defense entering Week 5, as the Cougars look forward to a matchup with UCF on Saturday afternoon. The Knights earned a big win over TCU last week, but did so behind a strong defensive effort, while the UCF offense struggled to get going, finishing with just 266 total yards in the win. The Houston defense had an up-and-down day this past week against Georgia Southern, allowing Eagles quarterback Max Johnson to throw for 284 yards passing and three touchdowns. The Cougars did a nice job against the run, slowing Georgia Southern's ground game while allowing 2.5 yards per carry throughout a 42-28 win. Houston is projected by RotoBaller to score 7.6 fantasy points against UCF.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
LSU Defense Coming Off Strong Effort
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 30, 2026, 4:55 PM ETThe LSU defense put forth an outstanding effort during a 35-6 blowout win over Texas A&M a week ago. The Tigers limited the Aggies to just 197 yards of total offense while recording four sacks and two takeaways. LSU is RotoBaller's 19th-ranked defense in Week 5, when it will go up against an inferior opponent in McNeese. The Tigers are projected to score seven points against the Cowboys, who recorded 412 yards of total offense in a win over East Texas A&M last week. In that win, McNeese quarterback Jake Strong threw for 202 yards and a touchdown, while lead running back Omari Wiggins ran for 116 yards rushing and a touchdown on just 12 carries. LSU has allowed just 226.8 total yards and 15.5 points per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Bryce Underwood Looks to Keep it Rolling
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 30, 2026, 3:49 PM ETDespite a disappointing defeat at the hands of Iowa, Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood performed well in Week 4. Underwood finished a 20-19 loss, going 17 of 28 passing for 276 yards and two touchdowns, along with an interception. He also ran the ball 14 times for 36 yards. This week, Underwood and the Wolverines go up against Big Ten foe Minnesota, which allowed Washington's Demond Williams Jr. to throw for 239 yards passing and two touchdowns, intercepting him twice. Williams Jr. also ran the ball 15 times for 15 yards and a touchdown. Underwood is RotoBaller's 33rd-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 19.1 fantasy points against Minnesota.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller