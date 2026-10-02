Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 4 - Time To Say Goodbye? (2026)

Andy's top fantasy football drops to consider making before Week 4 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Time to say goodbye to players like MarShawn Lloyd, Brian Thomas Jr., and more?
Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 4 slate will kick off in a few days, which means it's almost time to set our lineups. However, with so many injuries in the league, managers may need to cut an underperforming player to fill their lineups.
Below, we will look at four potential cut candidates ahead of Week 4 that managers should consider dropping in favor of high-upside players.
Who should fantasy managers cut before the full Week 4 slate begins? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Players to Consider Cutting for Week 4
MarShawn Lloyd, GB - 67% Rostered
MarShawn Lloyd saw his fantasy stock soar heading into the regular season as the Packers were to be without top running back Josh Jacobs for an unknown amount of time after placing him on the Commissioner's Exempt List. However, since taking over the lead job, Lloyd has not been overly impressive and has recently fallen into a timeshare.
During their Week 3 loss to the Falcons, Lloyd logged just 15 offensive snaps and took only four rushing attempts for a mere 11 yards. This marked his lowest attempt total in the young season and his lowest snap share. Instead, Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson are seeing a larger role, and Lloyd has averaged 3.0 YPC.
Given his declining role and limited upside, he is a safe cut in all 12-team leagues.
Tyler Allgeier, ARI - 40% Rostered
The other running back cut candidate should carry more long-term value than Lloyd. After splitting time with rookie Jeremiyah Love in the first two weeks, Allgeier reverted to the clear backup role on Sunday. Facing the 49ers, Allgeier took just two rushing attempts, which was the lowest of the season. Instead, the rookie Love logged 21 rushing attempts.
While Allgeier can still operate as a high-end handcuff, his short-term value is now much lower than anticipated. Those in deeper leagues looking for handcuffs can still stash Allgeier, but those in a roster crunch can cut the former Falcon with confidence.
Brian Thomas Jr., JAC - 78% Rostered
Brian Thomas Jr. was a league winner in his rookie season but hasn't recaptured similar production since. In 2025, Thomas caught just 48 passes, a stark drop from the 87 he caught as a rookie. Through the early going in 2026, his production has only declined further. The former first-round pick has caught just seven passes for 88 yards and no touchdowns.
In Week 3, Thomas drew just one target, marking a new low for the season. Instead, the Jaguars have landed on Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers in the pass-catching role, and even sixth-round rookie Josh Cameron has already found the end zone twice.
While Thomas could carve out a role if Washington or Meyers misses time, the former LSU Tiger is quickly becoming an afterthought in this crowded WR room.
Brian Thomas Jr. Now the Jaguars' No. 4 Receiver? https://t.co/jJtYWHHtxI
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 29, 2026
Hunter Henry, NE - 54% Rostered
Hunter Henry was a viable TE1 in most of 2025 but has not gotten off the bench this start in 2026. Even with A.J. Brown on the injured reserve with an ankle injury, the tight end has struggled to find a role in the offense. While much of this is due to Drake Maye's struggles, Henry has produced very little over the first month.
Through three games, Henry has caught just seven passes and is coming off a season-worst one-catch effort. While he could have a low-floor TE1 outcome later in the season, for now, managers should pivot to TEs on the waiver wire with more upside, like Kenyon Sadiq.
Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 4?
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|Ros%
|Baller Move
|1
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|100
|Drop in All Leagues
|2
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|35
|Drop in All Leagues
|3
|Carolina Panthers
|DEF
|34
|Drop in All Leagues
|4
|Green Bay Packers
|DEF
|32
|Drop in All Leagues
|5
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DEF
|42
|Drop in Most Leagues
|6
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|24
|Drop in Most Leagues
|7
|Oronde Gadsden
|TE
|20
|Drop in Most Leagues
|8
|San Francisco 49ers
|DEF
|66
|Drop in Most Leagues
|9
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DEF
|79
|Drop in Most Leagues
|10
|KC Concepcion Jr.
|WR
|65
|Drop in Most Leagues
|11
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|46
|Drop in Most Leagues
|12
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|57
|Drop in Most Leagues
|13
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|54
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|14
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|22
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|15
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|50
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|16
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|43
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|17
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|61
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|18
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|65
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|19
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|41
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff
|20
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|43
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff
|21
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|39
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|22
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|37
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|23
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|84
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|24
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|82
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|25
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|72
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|26
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|68
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|27
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|82
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|28
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|71
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|29
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|82
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|30
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|83
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|31
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|86
|Hold
|32
|Drake Maye
|QB
|96
|Hold
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
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