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Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 4 - Time To Say Goodbye? (2026)

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MarShawn Lloyd - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Andy's top fantasy football drops to consider making before Week 4 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Time to say goodbye to players like MarShawn Lloyd, Brian Thomas Jr., and more?

In This Article hide
Players to Consider Cutting for Week 4
Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 4?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 4 slate will kick off in a few days, which means it's almost time to set our lineups. However, with so many injuries in the league, managers may need to cut an underperforming player to fill their lineups.

Below, we will look at four potential cut candidates ahead of Week 4 that managers should consider dropping in favor of high-upside players.

Who should fantasy managers cut before the full Week 4 slate begins? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Players to Consider Cutting for Week 4

MarShawn Lloyd, GB - 67% Rostered

MarShawn Lloyd saw his fantasy stock soar heading into the regular season as the Packers were to be without top running back Josh Jacobs for an unknown amount of time after placing him on the Commissioner's Exempt List. However, since taking over the lead job, Lloyd has not been overly impressive and has recently fallen into a timeshare.

During their Week 3 loss to the Falcons, Lloyd logged just 15 offensive snaps and took only four rushing attempts for a mere 11 yards. This marked his lowest attempt total in the young season and his lowest snap share. Instead, Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson are seeing a larger role, and Lloyd has averaged 3.0 YPC.

Given his declining role and limited upside, he is a safe cut in all 12-team leagues.

Tyler Allgeier, ARI - 40% Rostered

The other running back cut candidate should carry more long-term value than Lloyd. After splitting time with rookie Jeremiyah Love in the first two weeks, Allgeier reverted to the clear backup role on Sunday. Facing the 49ers, Allgeier took just two rushing attempts, which was the lowest of the season. Instead, the rookie Love logged 21 rushing attempts.

While Allgeier can still operate as a high-end handcuff, his short-term value is now much lower than anticipated. Those in deeper leagues looking for handcuffs can still stash Allgeier, but those in a roster crunch can cut the former Falcon with confidence.

Brian Thomas Jr., JAC - 78% Rostered

Brian Thomas Jr. was a league winner in his rookie season but hasn't recaptured similar production since. In 2025, Thomas caught just 48 passes, a stark drop from the 87 he caught as a rookie. Through the early going in 2026, his production has only declined further. The former first-round pick has caught just seven passes for 88 yards and no touchdowns.

In Week 3, Thomas drew just one target, marking a new low for the season. Instead, the Jaguars have landed on Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers in the pass-catching role, and even sixth-round rookie Josh Cameron has already found the end zone twice.

While Thomas could carve out a role if Washington or Meyers misses time, the former LSU Tiger is quickly becoming an afterthought in this crowded WR room.

Hunter Henry, NE - 54% Rostered

Hunter Henry was a viable TE1 in most of 2025 but has not gotten off the bench this start in 2026. Even with A.J. Brown on the injured reserve with an ankle injury, the tight end has struggled to find a role in the offense. While much of this is due to Drake Maye's struggles, Henry has produced very little over the first month.

Through three games, Henry has caught just seven passes and is coming off a season-worst one-catch effort. While he could have a low-floor TE1 outcome later in the season, for now, managers should pivot to TEs on the waiver wire with more upside, like Kenyon Sadiq.

 

Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 4?

Rank Player Name Position Ros% Baller Move
1 De'Von Achane RB 100 Drop in All Leagues
2 Jaxson Dart QB 35 Drop in All Leagues
3 Carolina Panthers DEF 34 Drop in All Leagues
4 Green Bay Packers DEF 32 Drop in All Leagues
5 Cincinnati Bengals DEF 42 Drop in Most Leagues
6 Emanuel Wilson RB 24 Drop in Most Leagues
7 Oronde Gadsden TE 20 Drop in Most Leagues
8 San Francisco 49ers DEF 66 Drop in Most Leagues
9 Kansas City Chiefs DEF 79 Drop in Most Leagues
10 KC Concepcion Jr. WR 65 Drop in Most Leagues
11 Rashod Bateman WR 46 Drop in Most Leagues
12 Hunter Henry TE 57 Drop in Most Leagues
13 Jayden Reed WR 54 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
14 Caleb Douglas WR 22 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
15 Baker Mayfield QB 50 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
16 Jonah Coleman RB 43 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
17 Jonathon Brooks RB 61 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
18 Alec Pierce WR 65 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
19 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 41 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff
20 Tyler Allgeier RB 43 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff
21 Adonai Mitchell WR 39 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
22 Terrance Ferguson TE 37 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
23 Rico Dowdle RB 84 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
24 Jayden Daniels QB 82 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
25 MarShawn Lloyd RB 72 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
26 Kyler Murray QB 68 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
27 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 82 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
28 Quentin Johnston WR 71 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
29 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 82 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
30 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 83 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
31 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 86 Hold
32 Drake Maye QB 96 Hold

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 4?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
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Player 4
Who To Pickup?
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Ollie Gordon II, Alvin Kamara, Braelon Allen, Jaylen Wright. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Ollie Gordon II, Alvin Kamara, Braelon Allen, Jaylen Wright. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Ollie Gordon II, Alvin Kamara, Braelon Allen, Jaylen Wright:

Ollie Gordon II
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Braelon Allen
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Keenan Allen
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emmett Johnson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kaelon Black
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tre Tucker
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jaylen Wright
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Malik Washington
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kalif Raymond
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Makai Lemon
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tre' Harris
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rachaad White
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Higbee
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mack Hollins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Darren Waller
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kendre Miller
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Brenton Strange
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chris Bell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Brian Robinson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ted Hurst
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jordan Watkins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jauan Jennings
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tank Bigsby
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kareem Hunt
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Ollie Gordon II
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Pat Bryant
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Greg Dulcich
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rashod Bateman
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Najee Harris
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Isaiah Davis
Ollie Gordon II
vs
George Holani
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Goodson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Demond Claiborne
Ollie Gordon II
vs
CJ Donaldson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Seth McGowan
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Alvin Kamara
vs
Braelon Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keenan Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Devaughn Vele
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emmett Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kaelon Black
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tre Tucker
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylen Wright
Alvin Kamara
vs
Malik Washington
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kalif Raymond
Alvin Kamara
vs
Makai Lemon
Alvin Kamara
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tre' Harris
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rachaad White
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Higbee
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mack Hollins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Darren Waller
Alvin Kamara
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kendre Miller
Alvin Kamara
vs
Brenton Strange
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chris Bell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Brian Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ted Hurst
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan Watkins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jauan Jennings
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tank Bigsby
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kareem Hunt
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Alvin Kamara
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Pat Bryant
Alvin Kamara
vs
Greg Dulcich
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rashod Bateman
Alvin Kamara
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Najee Harris
Alvin Kamara
vs
Isaiah Davis
Alvin Kamara
vs
George Holani
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Goodson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Demond Claiborne
Alvin Kamara
vs
CJ Donaldson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Seth McGowan
Braelon Allen
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Braelon Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Braelon Allen
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Braelon Allen
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Braelon Allen
vs
Keenan Allen
Braelon Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Braelon Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Braelon Allen
vs
Kaelon Black
Braelon Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaylen Wright
Braelon Allen
vs
Malik Washington
Braelon Allen
vs
Kalif Raymond
Braelon Allen
vs
Makai Lemon
Braelon Allen
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Braelon Allen
vs
Tre' Harris
Braelon Allen
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Braelon Allen
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Braelon Allen
vs
Rachaad White
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Higbee
Braelon Allen
vs
Mack Hollins
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Darren Waller
Braelon Allen
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Braelon Allen
vs
Kendre Miller
Braelon Allen
vs
Brenton Strange
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Bell
Braelon Allen
vs
Brian Robinson
Braelon Allen
vs
Ted Hurst
Braelon Allen
vs
Jordan Watkins
Braelon Allen
vs
Jauan Jennings
Braelon Allen
vs
Tank Bigsby
Braelon Allen
vs
Kareem Hunt
Braelon Allen
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Braelon Allen
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Braelon Allen
vs
Pat Bryant
Braelon Allen
vs
Greg Dulcich
Braelon Allen
vs
Rashod Bateman
Braelon Allen
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Braelon Allen
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Najee Harris
Braelon Allen
vs
Isaiah Davis
Braelon Allen
vs
George Holani
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Goodson
Braelon Allen
vs
Demond Claiborne
Braelon Allen
vs
CJ Donaldson
Braelon Allen
vs
Seth McGowan
Jaylen Wright
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jaylen Wright
vs
Malik Washington
Jaylen Wright
vs
Tre Tucker
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kaelon Black
Jaylen Wright
vs
Makai Lemon
Jaylen Wright
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jaylen Wright
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jaylen Wright
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jaylen Wright
vs
Tre' Harris
Jaylen Wright
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jaylen Wright
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jaylen Wright
vs
Keenan Allen
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Jaylen Wright
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jaylen Wright
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jaylen Wright
vs
Rachaad White
Jaylen Wright
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jaylen Wright
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jaylen Wright
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jaylen Wright
vs
Mack Hollins
Jaylen Wright
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jaylen Wright
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jaylen Wright
vs
Braelon Allen
Jaylen Wright
vs
Darren Waller
Jaylen Wright
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kendre Miller
Jaylen Wright
vs
Brenton Strange
Jaylen Wright
vs
Chris Bell
Jaylen Wright
vs
Brian Robinson
Jaylen Wright
vs
Ted Hurst
Jaylen Wright
vs
Jordan Watkins
Jaylen Wright
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jaylen Wright
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kareem Hunt
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jaylen Wright
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jaylen Wright
vs
Pat Bryant
Jaylen Wright
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jaylen Wright
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jaylen Wright
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Jaylen Wright
vs
Najee Harris
Jaylen Wright
vs
Isaiah Davis
Jaylen Wright
vs
George Holani
Jaylen Wright
vs
Tyler Goodson
Jaylen Wright
vs
Demond Claiborne
Jaylen Wright
vs
CJ Donaldson
Jaylen Wright
vs
Seth McGowan

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

Sneaky Bench Stashes: Pre-Week 4
Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates: Week 4
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 4
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 4 Waiver Wire


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Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
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