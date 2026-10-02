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Best Week 4 Defense Streamers - Fantasy Football DST Pickups and Starts (2026)

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David Bailey - New York Jets, DST, IDP, Rankings, Sleepers

The top Week 4 defense streamers - fantasy football D/ST pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy DST streaming options with strong matchups.

In This Article hide
Top Week 4 Defense Streamers (D/ST)
Week 4 D/ST Rankings
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! Even though the first game of Week 4 has already started, we still have a full slate on Sunday and plenty of last-minute lineup decisions to make. One way to gain an advantage in your matchup is to stream a high-upside defense.

While these options come with some risk, if they deliver, they can be the difference between winning and losing your fantasy matchup.

Who should fantasy managers look to target on the waiver wire and plug into their starting lineup? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Top Week 4 Defense Streamers (D/ST)

Only defenses rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.

Green Bay Packers D/ST @ TB

40% Rostered

The Packers were a popular streaming option last Thursday when they faced Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons. Although this was Penix's first start of the season, the young QB looked comfortable, dropping 35 points on the Packers' defense at Lambeau Field. While some managers may be hesitant to start them again, they have an even more favorable matchup this weekend.

With Baker Mayfield on the sidelines with a dislocated thumb, the Buccaneers will turn to undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels to lead the offense. Daniels spent six years at Kansas and finished with a modest 67:31 TD: INT. Tampa Bay has allowed the seventh-most sacks this season, which does not put the rookie QB in the best position to find success in his NFL debut.

The Packers come with risk, but they should have ample opportunities to pressure Daniels, which should provide them a high floor.

New York Jets D/ST @ CHI

2% Rostered

While it is still early in the season, the New York Jets have quietly been among the most productive defensive units. Through three weeks, they have allowed 171.1 passing yards per game and are just as sharp in the rushing game, allowing just 87.3 rushing yards per game. In Week 1, they held the Titans to only 10 points and limited the Packers to just 20 in Week 2.

While the Lions scored 31 points last Sunday, they limited Jared Goff to only 269 passing yards and shut down top wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, who had only 19 yards on four receptions.

This weekend, they'll face a much easier task against either Case Keenum or Tyson Bagent, as Caleb Williams is set to miss another game with a hamstring injury. Keenum was sharp in his season debut on Monday but doesn't have the longest record of consistent success. Expect this game to be relatively low-scoring, which will greatly benefit this unit.

Buffalo Bills D/ST vs. New England Patriots

41% Rostered

The Bills have allowed a hefty 26.0 points per game but have a prime matchup against a struggling New England offense. Through three weeks, MVP runner-up Drake Maye has endured significant growing pains, averaging just 195.0 passing yards per game. During this stretch, Maye has thrown just one passing score while tossing six interceptions.

Maye has also been sacked nine times, which gives defenses a higher floor in fantasy matchups.

While managers should expect this offense to gradually round into form, for now, they are a top option to target in D/ST streaming. While Buffalo does not have the best track record this season, they should find success against an offense that has struggled to move the ball. Like the Packers, they carry some risk but the upside is worth targeting.

Arizona Cardinals D/ST @ New York Giants

5% Rostered

Like Buffalo, the final D/ST unit we will spotlight also has a prime matchup. Jameis Winston has struggled since taking over QB1 duties in New York. Over two weeks, Winston is averaging just 114.5 passing yards per game, with no passing touchdowns and one interception. While his low yardage total last Sunday could be attributed to the weather, he has not shown any significant progress yet in this offense.

Back in 2024 (his last full-time starting gig), Winston threw 13 passing scores in 12 games but also tossed 12 interceptions. Like the Bills, the Cardinals defense has allowed a high 27.0 points per game but has a strong matchup to round into form and is worth targeting in deeper leagues.

 

Week 4 D/ST Rankings

Rank Player Opponent
1 Minnesota Vikings MIA
2 Baltimore Ravens TEN
3 Pittsburgh Steelers @CLE
4 Seattle Seahawks LAC
5 Green Bay Packers @TB
6 Buffalo Bills NE
7 Chicago Bears NYJ
8 Cleveland Browns PIT
9 Kansas City Chiefs @LV
10 New York Giants ARI
11 Houston Texans DAL
12 San Francisco 49ers DEN
13 Arizona Cardinals @NYG
14 New Orleans Saints ATL
15 Los Angeles Rams @PHI
16 Indianapolis Colts @WAS
17 Detroit Lions @CAR
18 Dallas Cowboys @HOU
19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers GB
20 Denver Broncos @SF
21 Jacksonville Jaguars @CIN
22 Philadelphia Eagles LAR
23 New York Jets @CHI
24 Cincinnati Bengals JAX
25 Atlanta Falcons @NO
26 Las Vegas Raiders KC
27 New England Patriots @BUF
28 Los Angeles Chargers @SEA
29 Miami Dolphins @MIN
30 Washington Commanders IND
31 Tennessee Titans @BAL
32 Carolina Panthers DET

 

Read more defense news and updates for Week 4

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 4 Defense Decisions. Today's focus is on specific team defenses - Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for defenses like the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets:

Green Bay Packers
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Seattle Seahawks
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New Orleans Saints
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Indianapolis Colts
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Denver Broncos
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Jacksonville Jaguars
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Philadelphia Eagles
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Cincinnati Bengals
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Atlanta Falcons
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Las Vegas Raiders
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New England Patriots
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Los Angeles Chargers
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Miami Dolphins
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Washington Commanders
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Tennessee Titans
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Carolina Panthers
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Tyson Bagent
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Cam Ward
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Jalon Daniels
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Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers
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Malik Willis
Green Bay Packers
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Jameis Winston
Green Bay Packers
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Deshaun Watson
Green Bay Packers
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Justin Herbert
Green Bay Packers
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Case Keenum
Green Bay Packers
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Michael Penix Jr.
Green Bay Packers
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Kirk Cousins
Green Bay Packers
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Jacoby Brissett
Green Bay Packers
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Tai Felton
Buffalo Bills
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Green Bay Packers
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Jacksonville Jaguars
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Cincinnati Bengals
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Miami Dolphins
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Washington Commanders
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Tennessee Titans
Buffalo Bills
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Carolina Panthers
Buffalo Bills
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Tyson Bagent
Buffalo Bills
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Cam Ward
Buffalo Bills
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Jalon Daniels
Buffalo Bills
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Aaron Rodgers
Buffalo Bills
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Malik Willis
Buffalo Bills
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Jameis Winston
Buffalo Bills
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Deshaun Watson
Buffalo Bills
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Justin Herbert
Buffalo Bills
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Case Keenum
Buffalo Bills
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Michael Penix Jr.
Buffalo Bills
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Kirk Cousins
Buffalo Bills
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Jacoby Brissett
Buffalo Bills
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Jahdae Walker
Arizona Cardinals
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Houston Texans
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Arizona Cardinals
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Arizona Cardinals
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Arizona Cardinals
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Cam Ward
Arizona Cardinals
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Arizona Cardinals
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Arizona Cardinals
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Malik Willis
Arizona Cardinals
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Jameis Winston
Arizona Cardinals
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Deshaun Watson
Arizona Cardinals
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Justin Herbert
Arizona Cardinals
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Case Keenum
Arizona Cardinals
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Michael Penix Jr.
Arizona Cardinals
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Arizona Cardinals
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Jacoby Brissett
Arizona Cardinals
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Will Kacmarek
New York Jets
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Brandon Aubrey
New York Jets
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Tyler Loop
New York Jets
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Evan McPherson
New York Jets
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Spencer Shrader
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Harrison Butker
New York Jets
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Eddy Pineiro
New York Jets
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
New York Jets
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Cam Little
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Jason Myers
New York Jets
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Will Reichard
New York Jets
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Ryan Fitzgerald
New York Jets
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Chris Boswell
New York Jets
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Isaiah Bond

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 4
Week 4 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Sneaky Bench Stashes: Pre-Week 4
Booms and Busts: Fantasy Football Starts/Sits


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Challenged to Contend for Defensive Player of the Year
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Bags Five Points in 16-Goal Thriller
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Will Start Against Colts
Karel Vejmelka

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Exits With Injury Thursday
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Seen Walking Out of Locker Room with a Limp
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Avoids Injury Report After Scare in Practice on Thursday
NBA

Isaiah Stevens Inks Contract With Bulls
Jadarian Price

Misses Practice on Thursday with Chest Injury
Stephen Curry

Expected to Start Warriors Preseason Opener
DeVonta Smith

Not Expected to Play in Week 4
Jamal Shead

Agrees to 3-Year Extension With Raptors
Jordyn Tyson

Unlikely to Return to Practice Next Week
Jaylen Wright

Upgrades to Full Practice on Thursday
Joonas Korpisalo

Out Week-to-Week With Lower-Body Injury
Dylan Larkin

Ruled Out for Two Games
Devon Levi

Starting Thursday Night
Damon Severson

Considered Week-to-Week
Ivan Provorov

Added to Injured Reserve, Out Week-to-Week
Mattias Samuelsson

Will Play Thursday
Zach Hyman

to Miss Two Weeks
Travis Etienne Jr.

Being Placed on Injured Reserve with Hamstring Injury
D'Andre Swift

Misses Practice on Thursday with Knee Injury
Justin Jefferson

Not Seen Practicing Thursday
Puka Nacua

Expected to Practice in Full Thursday
Zach Charbonnet

Designated to Return, Will Practice on Thursday
CFB

NC State Vander Ploog Still Out For Week 5
CFB

Louisville Running Back Keyjuan Brown Probable For Week 5
CFB

Mario Craver Questionable For Week 5
CFB

Vandy Quarterback Jared Curtis Listed As Questionable
CFB

Mississippi State Running Back Fluff Bothwell Listed As Probable
Cale Makar

Makes History With Multi-Point Performance
CFB

Tennessee Left Guard Wendell Moe Jr. Ruled Out For Season
CFB

Nebraska Running Back Jamal Rule Listed As Doubtful
Arturs Silovs

Frustrates Flyers With 19-Save Shutout
Miles McBride

Wants to Stay in New York
CFB

Indiana Running Back Turbo Richard Listed As Probable
Mathew Barzal

Could Resume Skating This Weekend
Ryan Nembhard

Agrees to Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
CFB

Northwestern TE Luke Dehnicke Doubtful For Week 5
Warren Foegele

Senators Hope to Have Warren Foegele Available Saturday
Jake Sanderson

Iffy for Season Opener
Noah Penda

Limited by Hamstring Tweak to Start Camp
Oso Ighodaro

Competing for Starting Center Job
Alex Nedeljkovic

Expected to Be Available Thursday
William Karlsson

Agrees to Two-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited by Lower-Leg Soreness in Camp
Joey Porter Jr.

Cowboys Acquire Joey Porter Jr. From Steelers
Damian Lillard

Expects to Start for Portland This Season
Gui Santos

in the Mix to Be in Starting Lineup This Season
Joel Embiid

to Have Workload Managed this Season
Anthony Black

Dealing with Minor Ankle Sprain
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to Have Workload Managed This Season
Jaxson Dart

has Meniscus, MCL Fixed During Surgery
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a Full Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Ladd McConkey

Limited With Foot Injury on Wednesday
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
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Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
CFB

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CFB

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CFB

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CFB

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CFB

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CFB

Bryce Underwood Looks to Keep it Rolling
CFB

Josh Hoover Faces Vulnerable Rutgers Pass Defense
CFB

Byrum Brown Faces Stingy Tennessee Pass Defense
CFB

Marcel Reed Hopes to Bounce Back
Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Back to Competition
Nick Taylor

is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
CFB

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Joel Dahmen

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Jacob Misiorowski

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Garrett Crochet

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