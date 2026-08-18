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Projecting Rest of Season Top 10 Outfielders in 2026 Fantasy Baseball: August Update

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Jac Caglianone - Fantasy Baseball Prospects, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Thunder Dan Palyo projects which 10 outfielders will finish the season in the top 10 for the 2026 fantasy baseball season as we head into the final month of baseball season.

In This Article hide
Current Top 10 Outfielders for Fantasy Baseball
Projected Top 10 Outfielders for Fantasy Baseball
Honorable Mentions
More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

We are back for what should be our final check-in on the OF leaderboard for the 2026 season. The dog days of August are in full force, and the leaderboard gets another shake-up with two Cardinals in the top five and a late-season surge from Fernando Tatis Jr.

So who are the top ten outfielders? Which players will drop out of the top ten? Which other players outside that group could be productive enough over the rest of the season to push up into this group?

In my latest reprise of this popular series, I'll take a look at the top ten outfielders for fantasy baseball as of today, August 18, 2026, and make some predictions as to how I see the rankings shaking out by the end of the year.

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Current Top 10 Outfielders for Fantasy Baseball

Here are the top 10 most valuable outfielders in 5x5 roto leagues right now, according to Yahoo's player rankings. All stats were current through Sunday, August 16.

Player Runs Home Runs RBI Stolen Bases Average
Yordan Alvarez 82 36 88 1 0.321
Pete Crow-Armstrong 87 28 75 30 0.276
James Wood 100 30 73 17 0.265
Jordan Walker 73 24 88 16 0.284
Alec Burleson 70 21 90 3 0.288
Fernando Tatis Jr. 69 13 56 28 0.28
Andy Pages 69 21 78 12 0.27
Kyle Schwarber 72 37 72 3 0.247
Randy Arozarena 78 17 53 20 0.276
Jake McCarthy 59 13 67 20 0.296

It's a shame that James Wood suffered an oblique injury that has forced him to miss the last 12 games, as he was in position to duel with Yordan Alvarez for the number one spot in fantasy baseball this year. He's likely still out another week or two, which is going to make it tough for him to finish any higher up the list, though I think most hitters would take his current stats for their entire season total any day!

PCA is pushing Yordan for the top spot, however, with a big second half that has silenced any of his critics. He's crushed nine home runs over the last month and continues to pile up stolen bases. He's a lock for a 30-30 season, and 35-35 is well within reach, too.

Jordan Walker continues to hang around and has proven that he belongs among the top hitters in the game. But it's been his teammate, Alec Burleson, who has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball.

Burleson has been a top-ten overall fantasy player over the last month, hitting .336 with six home runs and 25 RBI. He now leads the league in RBI with 92 and has cemented his status as one of the best draft day values this season. Who would have thought the Cardinals would have two top-10 hitters this season?

The rest of our list is pretty familiar by this point, with Jake McCarthy being the newest addition. I mentioned last month that McCarthy was playing the best baseball of his career and a candidate to move up into the top ten with another solid month, and he did just that. He wasn't dealt at the deadline, which ended up being a good thing for his fantasy value.

So even if he does fall out of the top ten down the stretch (which I think he does), he's still set for a solid finish (probably top 20 at worst) to the year. That's not too bad for a guy you plucked off waivers a few months ago!

 

Projected Top 10 Outfielders for Fantasy Baseball

When we factor in the remaining schedule and adjust for some expected regression, we end up with this list - my prediction for which outfielders finish as the top 10 outfielders by the end of the season.

Player Team Projected Rank Current Rank
Yordan Alvarez HOU 1 1
Pete Crow-Armstrong CHC 2 2
Jordan Walker STL 3 4
Fernando Tatis Jr. SDP 4 5
James Wood WAS 5 3
Alec Burleson STL 6 5
Andy Pages LAD 7 7
Kyle Schwarber PHI 8 8
Jac Caglianone KCR 9 19
Jackson Merrill SDP 10 16

It feels like the top seven or eight outfielders are pretty locked in at this point, but there are a few spots at the bottom of the leaderboard up for grabs! While I am never one to doubt Bryce Harper, who currently ranks 11th, there are a few red-hot young sluggers who I like a bit more to get there over the final six weeks.

And who's hotter right now than Kansas City's Jac Caglianone? The big lefty is absolutely locked in right now, hitting .330 with seven home runs and 24 RBI over the last month, which has been good for 10th overall in 5x5 roto leagues.

He's crushing righties to the tune of a 22% Barrel% and is finally becoming the hitter that everyone who drafted him this spring had hoped he'd become. He's showing no signs of slowing down, and I like his chances of continuing his upward trajectory into the leaderboard.

The other lefty that we have to acknowledge here is Jackson Merrill. He's the top-ranked fantasy player over the last month, hitting .349 with nine home runs, 22 runs scored, 25 RBI, and five stolen bases!

I was someone who was in on Merrill last season and unfortunately had to suffer through his sophomore slump. But Merrill has already surpassed last year's numbers this season, and is back to stealing bases (24) after having only one steal last year. Fernando Tatis Jr. gets a lot of the headlines in San Diego, but Merrill's second-half surge has as much to do with the Padres' playoff push as anything else.

 

Honorable Mentions

It wouldn't surprise me at all if Ceddanne Rafaela snags one of those last two spots where I have Cags and Merrill penciled in. He's been on fire lately, hitting .316 with eight home runs, 21 runs scored, and 23 RBI lately as the Red Sox offense has been terrorizing opposing pitchers.

Rafaela's stolen bases have slowed down quite a bit, but with 16 home runs and steals, he's still well within a 20-20 finish and has finally started to make contact on a more regular basis, raising his batting average by nearly 40 points from where it was the last two seasons.

Jake Bauers deserves some love! He's just outside the top ten, despite having quite a lot fewer at-bats than the rest of the top hitters as he was platooned for much of the season. He's up to 21 home runs on the season with 70 RBI and 71 runs scored. Like McCarthy, Bauers is in the running for waiver wire add of the season; hopefully you snagged him in some leagues!

Bryan Reynolds and Michael Harris III have fallen out of the top ten, but both are still firmly in the mix for a top-15 finish. They've both been passed by Seiya Suzuki, who now has 22 home runs on the season and has helped propel this Cubs offense forward by forming a potent 1-2 punch with PCA atop that lineup.

The other hitter who deserves a quick shout-out has to be Wilyer Abreu, who now also has 22 home runs on the season and has pulled his average up to .259 on the year with a solid August showing. He can hit homers in bunches, and I think that the 30-HR season that we were all looking for when we drafted Abreu is still a possibility.

If you're looking for names like Corbin Carroll, Jackson Chourio, or Julio Rodriguez (and I know some of you are), I am sorry, but they are all still well out of contention for the leaderboard and running out of time to make up the ground that they need for a top ten finish. Sorry, I don't make the rules! These are all good players, but they have underachieved this year compared to their draft day ADPs!

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