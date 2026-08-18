RotoBaller's updated top 300 best ball draft rankings for fantasy football. Nick Mariano's high-accuracy draft rankings for 2026, including RB, WR, TE, and QB.
Who doesn't love best ball drafts? In best ball leagues, all you do is draft, and that's it! There is no trading or waiver wire to deal with, so your team is locked in after your fantasy draft, and all you can do is sit back and watch your team win (hopefully). We're here to help in that effort. Check out these newly updated top 300 best ball draft rankings for fantasy football.
Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. Navigate the table below to see where key players such as Ashton Jeanty, Chase Brown, DeVonta Smith, Emeka Egbuka, Jadarian Price, Jordyn Tyson, Trevor Lawrence, and more stand among all others.
In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Updated Best Ball Fantasy Football Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Draft News
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Zack Grossi said the tight end room is built around veteran Mark Andrews. Grossi said, "The room is built around Mark [Andrews], and everybody kind of complements him." Andrews struggled last season, hauling in 48 of 70 passes for 422 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games.
With quarterback Lamar Jackson missing time throughout the season, Andrews posted his worst fantasy performance since his rookie season. Now that tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar are out of Baltimore, Andrews is expected to see more snaps (down to 62% over the last two years) and to improve with Jackson back and healthy. Ranked as the TE10 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Andrews should be a tight end to watch if healthy this season.
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel praised quarterback Justin Herbert for how he has adjusted to the new system. On Monday, McDaniel said Herbert is "far past where quarterbacks usually are in Year 1." "He's been everything I'd hoped for and more."
Herbert is transitioning from former offensive coordinator Greg Roman's system to McDaniel's, which will feature extensive pre-snap motion and varied alignments. During his two years under Roman, Herbert posted career lows in passing yards, attempts, and completions. Currently ranked QB7 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Herbert and the Chargers are hoping for an offensive explosion in the first year of McDaniel's offense.
Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel praised quarterback Justin Herbert for how he has adjusted to the new system. On Monday, McDaniel said Herbert is "far past where quarterbacks usually are in Year 1." "He's been everything I'd hoped for and more."
Herbert is transitioning from former offensive coordinator Greg Roman's system to McDaniel's, which will feature extensive pre-snap motion and varied alignments. During his two years under Roman, Herbert posted career lows in passing yards, attempts, and completions. Currently ranked QB7 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Herbert and the Chargers are hoping for an offensive explosion in the first year of McDaniel's offense.
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (undisclosed) is actually dealing with tightness despite speculation that he was sitting out due to contractual reasons, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. There had been plenty of recent speculation on social media that McCaffrey was holding in, but Rapoport confirmed that he is actually experiencing tightness, as the 49ers previously announced. The exact specifics of his injury are unknown, though, and it's too early to tell whether he'll play in the 49ers' season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.
The good news, though, is that it's not believed to be much of a concern. McCaffrey is no stranger to injury concerns, but he was able to stay healthy for a full slate of 17 games last season. In doing so, he tallied 413 touches, 2,126 scrimmage yards, and 17 touchdowns en route to ranking as the RB1 in PPR leagues. Even at 30 years old, he remains capable of leading his position group in fantasy points if he can stay healthy for a full season. Fantasy managers will want to monitor McCaffrey's status and seek out additional updates as Week 1 gets closer.
Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (shoulder) is dealing with a minor shoulder injury in training camp, according to Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com. Head coach Dan Campbell said it is nothing serious. Expect the Lions to play it safe with Williams, who is a big part of their passing game. The 25-year-old former 12th overall pick in 2022 from Ohio State had his second straight 1,000-yard season in 2025 and the second year in a row with seven touchdown receptions.
Williams had a career-high 1,117 yards on a career-high 65 receptions (102 targets) in 17 games played. It is unclear if the Lions will feel safe running Williams out there with the starters for this Saturday's preseason tilt against the Washington Commanders, but his shoulder injury shouldn't impact his availability for the Week 1 regular-season opener in early September.
A healthy tight end Sam LaPorta and a bigger role for second-year wideout Isaac TeSlaa are looming obstacles to Williams potentially coming up short of expectations in 2026. Target him as a low-end WR2/high-end WR3/flex with boom/bust big-play abilities at the receiver position.
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.