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Best Ball Draft Rankings for Fantasy Football: Top 300 Overall Players (2026)

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Fantasy Football Wide Receivers to Prioritize in PPR, But Fade in Standard Leagues (2025)

RotoBaller's updated top 300 best ball draft rankings for fantasy football. Nick Mariano's high-accuracy draft rankings for 2026, including RB, WR, TE, and QB.

In This Article hide
Updated Best Ball Fantasy Football Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Draft News
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Who doesn't love best ball drafts? In best ball leagues, all you do is draft, and that's it! There is no trading or waiver wire to deal with, so your team is locked in after your fantasy draft, and all you can do is sit back and watch your team win (hopefully). We're here to help in that effort. Check out these newly updated top 300 best ball draft rankings for fantasy football.

Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. Navigate the table below to see where key players such as Ashton Jeanty, Chase Brown, DeVonta Smith, Emeka Egbuka, Jadarian Price, Jordyn Tyson, Trevor Lawrence, and more stand among all others.

In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Updated Best Ball Fantasy Football Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 4 Puka Nacua WR
1 5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 6 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 8 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 9 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 10 James Cook III RB
2 11 Justin Jefferson WR
2 12 Derrick Henry RB
2 13 Saquon Barkley RB
2 14 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 15 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 16 Chase Brown RB
3 17 Omarion Hampton RB
3 18 Drake London WR
3 19 A.J. Brown WR
3 20 George Pickens WR
3 21 De'Von Achane RB
3 22 Brock Bowers TE
3 23 Chris Olave WR
3 24 Nico Collins WR
4 25 Malik Nabers WR
4 26 Javonte Williams RB
4 27 Rashee Rice WR
4 28 Devonta Smith WR
4 29 Trey McBride TE
4 30 Kyren Williams RB
4 31 Zay Flowers WR
4 32 Josh Jacobs RB
4 33 Josh Allen QB
4 34 Ladd McConkey WR
4 35 Jeremiyah Love RB
4 36 Breece Hall RB
5 37 Tee Higgins WR
5 38 Garrett Wilson WR
5 39 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
5 40 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 41 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 42 Davante Adams WR
5 43 Terry McLaurin WR
5 44 Luther Burden III WR
5 45 Colston Loveland TE
5 46 D'Andre Swift RB
5 47 Cam Skattebo RB
5 48 Jameson Williams WR
5 49 Mike Evans WR
5 50 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 51 Bucky Irving RB
5 52 David Montgomery RB
5 53 Lamar Jackson QB
6 54 DJ Moore WR
6 55 Parker Washington WR
6 56 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 57 Christian Watson WR
6 58 Jadarian Price RB
6 59 Jayden Daniels QB
6 60 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 61 TreVeyon Henderson RB
6 62 Joe Burrow QB
6 63 Tyler Warren TE
7 64 Rome Odunze WR
7 65 Carnell Tate WR
7 66 Drake Maye QB
7 67 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 68 DK Metcalf WR
7 69 Tony Pollard RB
7 70 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 71 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 72 Jalen Hurts QB
7 73 Jaylen Warren RB
7 74 Tucker Kraft TE
7 75 Caleb Williams QB
7 76 Dak Prescott QB
7 77 Justin Herbert QB
7 78 Rico Dowdle RB
7 79 Jayden Reed WR
7 80 Jordan Addison WR
7 81 Blake Corum RB
7 82 Sam LaPorta TE
7 83 Josh Downs WR
7 84 Courtland Sutton WR
7 85 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 86 Michael Wilson WR
8 87 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
8 88 Quentin Johnston WR
8 89 J.K. Dobbins RB
8 90 Jonathon Brooks RB
8 91 Xavier Worthy WR
8 92 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
8 93 Brock Purdy QB
8 94 Jaxson Dart QB
8 95 RJ Harvey RB
8 96 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 97 Matthew Stafford QB
8 98 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 99 Stefon Diggs WR
8 100 Chuba Hubbard RB
8 101 Alec Pierce WR
8 102 Makai Lemon WR
9 103 Kyle Monangai RB
9 104 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 105 Matthew Golden WR
9 106 Bo Nix QB
9 107 Jared Goff QB
9 108 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 109 George Kittle TE
9 110 Baker Mayfield QB
9 111 Jordan Love QB
9 112 Jordan Mason RB
9 113 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
9 114 Jakobi Meyers WR
9 115 Kyler Murray QB
9 116 KC Concepcion WR
9 117 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 118 Travis Kelce TE
9 119 Khalil Shakir WR
9 120 Mark Andrews TE
9 121 Jalen Coker WR
10 122 Dalton Kincaid TE
10 123 Rachaad White RB
10 124 Romeo Doubs WR
10 125 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 126 Malik Willis QB
10 127 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
10 128 Isaiah Likely TE
10 129 Jayden Higgins WR
10 130 Dallas Goedert TE
10 131 Tyler Shough QB
10 132 Jake Ferguson TE
10 133 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
10 134 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 135 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
10 136 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
10 137 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 138 Denzel Boston WR
10 139 Sam Darnold QB
10 140 Daniel Jones QB
10 141 Keenan Allen WR
10 142 C.J. Stroud QB
11 143 Hunter Henry TE
11 144 Juwan Johnson TE
11 145 Jalen McMillan WR
11 146 Woody Marks RB
11 147 Brenton Strange TE
11 148 Jalen Nailor WR
11 149 Tank Bigsby RB
11 150 Jordyn Tyson WR
11 151 Jauan Jennings WR
11 152 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 153 Tre Tucker WR
11 154 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 155 Dalton Schultz TE
11 156 Tyjae Spears RB
11 157 Cam Ward QB
11 158 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 159 Pat Bryant WR
11 160 T.J. Hockenson TE
11 161 Terrance Ferguson TE
11 162 Calvin Ridley WR
11 163 Bryce Young QB
11 164 Jaydon Blue RB
11 165 MarShawn Lloyd RB
11 166 Tre Harris WR
11 167 Adonai Mitchell WR
11 168 Devaughn Vele WR
12 169 Pat Freiermuth TE
12 170 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
12 171 Ray Davis RB
12 172 Alvin Kamara RB
12 173 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
12 174 Dylan Sampson RB
12 175 Oronde Gadsden II TE
12 176 Kenyon Sadiq TE
12 177 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 178 Jonah Coleman RB
12 179 Sean Tucker RB
12 180 Rashod Bateman WR
12 181 Greg Dulcich TE
12 182 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 183 Travis Hunter WR
12 184 Tank Dell WR
12 185 Zach Charbonnet RB
12 186 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 187 Zachariah Branch WR
12 188 Germie Bernard WR
12 189 Cade Otton TE
12 190 Dontayvion Wicks WR
12 191 Emmett Johnson RB
12 192 Malachi Fields WR
12 193 Cooper Kupp WR
12 194 Isiah Pacheco RB
12 195 Colby Parkinson TE
12 196 Mike Washington Jr. RB
12 197 Caleb Douglas WR
12 198 Cyrus Allen WR
12 199 Braelon Allen RB
12 200 Kayshon Boutte WR
13 201 Jacoby Brissett QB
13 202 Fernando Mendoza QB
13 203 Samaje Perine RB
13 204 Jaylin Noel WR
13 205 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
13 206 AJ Barner TE
13 207 Justice Hill RB
13 208 Malik Washington WR
13 209 Darren Waller TE
13 210 Kaelon Black RB
13 211 Jahan Dotson WR
13 212 Andrei Iosivas WR
13 213 Michael Mayer TE
13 214 Tyquan Thornton WR
13 215 Chris Bell WR
13 216 Mike Gesicki TE
13 217 Gunnar Helm TE
13 218 Kimani Vidal RB
13 219 Emanuel Wilson RB
13 220 Kaytron Allen RB
13 221 Nicholas Singleton RB
13 222 Kalif Raymond WR
13 223 Mack Hollins WR
13 224 Emari Demercado RB
13 225 Demond Claiborne RB
13 226 Darius Slayton WR
13 227 Antonio Williams WR
14 228 Ted Hurst WR
14 229 Geno Smith QB
14 230 Darnell Mooney WR
14 231 Darnell Washington TE
14 232 Seth McGowan RB
14 233 Jack Bech WR
14 234 Ty Johnson RB
14 235 Tua Tagovailoa QB
14 236 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 237 Jordan James RB
14 238 Bryce Lance WR
14 239 Evan Engram TE
14 240 Tory Horton WR
14 241 Joshua Palmer WR
14 242 David Njoku TE
14 243 KaVontae Turpin WR
14 244 Xavier Legette WR
14 245 Theo Johnson TE
14 246 Greg Dortch WR
14 247 Chimere Dike WR
14 248 Najee Harris RB
14 249 James Conner RB
14 250 Charlie Kolar TE
14 251 Treylon Burks WR
14 252 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 253 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
14 254 DJ Giddens RB
14 255 Jaylen Wright RB
14 256 George Holani RB
14 257 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
14 258 Chris Brooks RB
15 259 Cole Kmet TE
15 260 Dawson Knox TE
15 261 Eli Raridon TE
15 262 Troy Franklin WR
15 263 Noah Gray TE
15 264 Elijah Sarratt WR
15 265 Brashard Smith RB
15 266 Elijah Arroyo TE
15 267 Keon Coleman WR
15 268 Brenen Thompson WR
15 269 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 270 Skyler Bell WR
15 271 Erick All Jr. TE
15 272 Mason Taylor TE
15 273 Trevor Etienne RB
15 274 Dyami Brown WR
15 275 Malik Benson WR
15 276 Tyler Higbee TE
15 277 Michael Penix Jr. QB
15 278 DeMario Douglas WR
15 279 Tez Johnson WR
15 280 Jake Tonges TE
15 281 Isaiah Davis RB
15 282 Kirk Cousins QB
15 283 Christian Kirk WR
15 284 Shedeur Sanders QB
15 285 Will Shipley RB
15 286 Zavion Thomas WR
15 287 Eli Stowers TE
15 288 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
15 289 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
15 290 Noah Fant TE
15 291 Tutu Atwell WR
15 292 Ollie Gordon II RB
15 293 Jahdae Walker WR
15 294 Luke Schoonmaker TE
15 295 Isaiah Bond WR
15 296 J.J. McCarthy QB
15 297 Carson Beck QB
15 298 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR
15 299 Deshaun Watson QB
15 300 Brandon Aiyuk WR

 

2026 Fantasy Football Draft News

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Zack Grossi said the tight end room is built around veteran Mark Andrews. Grossi said, "The room is built around Mark [Andrews], and everybody kind of complements him." Andrews struggled last season, hauling in 48 of 70 passes for 422 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games.

With quarterback Lamar Jackson missing time throughout the season, Andrews posted his worst fantasy performance since his rookie season. Now that tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar are out of Baltimore, Andrews is expected to see more snaps (down to 62% over the last two years) and to improve with Jackson back and healthy. Ranked as the TE10 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Andrews should be a tight end to watch if healthy this season.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel praised quarterback Justin Herbert for how he has adjusted to the new system. On Monday, McDaniel said Herbert is "far past where quarterbacks usually are in Year 1." "He's been everything I'd hoped for and more."

Herbert is transitioning from former offensive coordinator Greg Roman's system to McDaniel's, which will feature extensive pre-snap motion and varied alignments. During his two years under Roman, Herbert posted career lows in passing yards, attempts, and completions. Currently ranked QB7 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Herbert and the Chargers are hoping for an offensive explosion in the first year of McDaniel's offense.

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel praised quarterback Justin Herbert for how he has adjusted to the new system. On Monday, McDaniel said Herbert is "far past where quarterbacks usually are in Year 1." "He's been everything I'd hoped for and more."

Herbert is transitioning from former offensive coordinator Greg Roman's system to McDaniel's, which will feature extensive pre-snap motion and varied alignments. During his two years under Roman, Herbert posted career lows in passing yards, attempts, and completions. Currently ranked QB7 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Herbert and the Chargers are hoping for an offensive explosion in the first year of McDaniel's offense.

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (undisclosed) is actually dealing with tightness despite speculation that he was sitting out due to contractual reasons, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. There had been plenty of recent speculation on social media that McCaffrey was holding in, but Rapoport confirmed that he is actually experiencing tightness, as the 49ers previously announced. The exact specifics of his injury are unknown, though, and it's too early to tell whether he'll play in the 49ers' season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

The good news, though, is that it's not believed to be much of a concern. McCaffrey is no stranger to injury concerns, but he was able to stay healthy for a full slate of 17 games last season. In doing so, he tallied 413 touches, 2,126 scrimmage yards, and 17 touchdowns en route to ranking as the RB1 in PPR leagues. Even at 30 years old, he remains capable of leading his position group in fantasy points if he can stay healthy for a full season. Fantasy managers will want to monitor McCaffrey's status and seek out additional updates as Week 1 gets closer.

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (shoulder) is dealing with a minor shoulder injury in training camp, according to Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com. Head coach Dan Campbell said it is nothing serious. Expect the Lions to play it safe with Williams, who is a big part of their passing game. The 25-year-old former 12th overall pick in 2022 from Ohio State had his second straight 1,000-yard season in 2025 and the second year in a row with seven touchdown receptions.

Williams had a career-high 1,117 yards on a career-high 65 receptions (102 targets) in 17 games played. It is unclear if the Lions will feel safe running Williams out there with the starters for this Saturday's preseason tilt against the Washington Commanders, but his shoulder injury shouldn't impact his availability for the Week 1 regular-season opener in early September.

A healthy tight end Sam LaPorta and a bigger role for second-year wideout Isaac TeSlaa are looming obstacles to Williams potentially coming up short of expectations in 2026. Target him as a low-end WR2/high-end WR3/flex with boom/bust big-play abilities at the receiver position.

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Breakout Candidates and Values
IDP Season Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Nick Mariano's Must-Draft League Winners
2026 Underdog Fantasy Football Rankings


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Kyle Korver Stepping Down as Hawks Assistant General Manager
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Trade to Toronto to be Finalized
Christian McCaffrey

is Actually Dealing with Tightness, Not a Hold-In
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Scratched Again With Shoulder Inflammation
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Expected to Miss Two Months With Hamstring Injury
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to Miss Multiple Weeks With Hyperextended Knee
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Running Back Tikey Hayes Dismissed from Nebraska Program
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Groin Injury Considered Minor
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon to Return on Tuesday Against Baltimore
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Reinstated From Injured List and Starting on Monday
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Could Miss Entire Week of Practice
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Could Be Headed for 50-50 Backfield Split
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Buccaneers Unsure if Emeka Egbuka Will be Ready for Week 1
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Houston Managing Conner Weigman's Reps in Camp
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Returns to Practice Monday
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Michael Hawkins Jr. has Lead in West Virginia Quarterback Competition
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Activated From the 60-Day Injured List
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Oklahoma Starting Center Jake Maikkula to Miss Time with Knee Injury
Jeremiyah Love

Could Have Featured Role Without Every-Down Work
Malik Nabers

has "Looked Great," Expected to be Ready for Week 1
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Nicolas Aube-Kubel Heads to KHL
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Jeff Skinner Inks One-Year Deal With Swiss Club
Brad Marchand

Could Miss Start of Season
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Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
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Defends His Welterweight Title
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Diagnosed with Groin Strain, Will Undergo Further Evaluation
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Christopher Vizzina Expected to Start in Week 1 Against LSU
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Outclassed At UFC 330
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Mackenzie Dern Dominates Gillian Robertson To Win Title Fight
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Aaron Philo Takes Most First-Team Reps in Florida's Scrimmage
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Cam Vaughn Dismissed from Miami Program
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Breece Hall

Exits Practice Early with Potential Groin Injury
Herbert Jones

Eyes Shooting Bounce-Back
Jalin Turner

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Philadelphia 76ers

76ers Hire Tommy Balcetis as Basketball Intelligence Lead
Trendon Watford

Lands with Pelicans
Miles Bridges

Likely to Wait on Extension
Drake Maye

Taking Advantage of Surrounding Talent
Bryan Woo

Pulled as a Precaution With Shoulder Soreness
Brice Turang

Lined Up to Return on Tuesday
Alec Pierce

to Miss All of Training Camp
Dansby Swanson

to Go on Injured List With Oblique Injury
Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks GM Mike Schmitz Backs Dusty May for NBA Jump
Cooper Flagg

Draws Offseason Praise from Mavericks GM
Dereck Lively II

Making Progress in Foot Recovery
Haywood Highsmith

Remains Backburner Option for Heat
Anthony Edwards

Backs Timberwolves' Retooled Roster
Jeremiyah Love

Dealing with a High-Ankle Sprain, Likely Done for Preseason
CFB

South Carolina Wideouts Jayden Sellers, Jayden Gibson Out for Season
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Rocky Beers Standing Out as Red-Zone Target
Kyle Monangai

Suffers Knee Injury, Limps Off Practice Field
Tucker Kraft

Packers Could Limit Tucker Kraft's Snap Count Throughout First Half
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Hopeful Jeremiyah Love Will be Ready for Week 1
Shane McClanahan

to Return on Monday
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MLB Legend Tommy John Passes Away
Joey Logano

Earns Second Victory of 2026 at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Misses the Victory at Richmond after Leading the Most Laps
Austin Cindric

Scores his Best Finish of the 2026 Season so far at Richmond
Denny Hamlin

Places Fourth and Maintains the Championship Lead
Ryan Blaney

Ends Richmond with A Finish of 13th Despite Stage Win
CFB

Joe Jackson Remains Atop Kansas State Depth Chart
Christian McCaffrey

Still Not Practicing, Injury Concerns Continue to Rise
CFB

Turbo Richard Pushing for Lead-Back Duties at Indiana
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TCU Quarterback Jaden Craig Has Exceeded Expectations
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Auburn Expects "Big Things" from Chas Nimrod in Return to SEC
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Javin Gordon Leading Tennessee's RB2 Competition
CFB

Tennessee Coaching Staff "Pleased" with George MacIntyre's Consistency
Tyler Soderstrom

A's Place Tyler Soderstrom on Injured List With Hip Impingement
CFB

Jared Curtis Flashes in Vanderbilt's Team Scrimmage
Parker Washington

has Established Himself as Jaguars' WR1
Cody Bellinger

Could Be Activated Next Weekend
Jacob deGrom

Good News for Jacob deGrom, But Unlikely to Make his Next Start
NBA

Patrick Beverley Lands with Boulazac
Tyrese Haliburton

Calls Out Road Opener
Carter Bryant

Reflects on Rough NBA Welcome
NBA

Lester Quinones Remains on Real Madrid's Radar
Dillon Brooks

Looks to Expand Game
Paul Skenes

to Have Start Pushed Back Due to Recovery Concerns
Trea Turner

Exits Early Due to Knee Injury
Logan Webb

Removed with Back Tightness
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Blasts Three Home Runs in Historic Debut
Kyle Tucker

Held Out of Dodgers' Lineup Due to Frustrations
Ryan Blaney

Has Ryan Blaney Finally Figured Out Richmond?
Joey Logano

Should Have Another Good Points Day at Richmond
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Christopher Bell

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Ty Gibbs

Qualifies Fourth at Richmond
Kyle Larson

Will Start 30th at Richmond
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Has Never Finished in the Top 10 at Richmond
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Leads Hendrick Motorsports in Qualifying at Richmond
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Josh Berry

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Max Strus

Emerges as Cavaliers Trade Piece
NBA

Olivier Sarr Signs Two-Year Deal with Real Madrid
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Winston Watkins Jr. Logs Limited Practice
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Isaac Brown Fully Participating in Friday's Practice
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Quinn Clark Breaking Out at Nebraska Practice
Ian Machado Garry

Can Become The New Welterweight Champion
Islam Makhachev

Set For His First Welterweight Title Defense
Mackenzie Dern

Set To Defend Her Title
Gillian Robertson

Set For UFC 330 Co-Main Event
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jalin Turner

Returns At UFC 330
NHL

Boris Katchouk Signs With KHL Team
Jack Roslovic

Excited for New Chapter in Toronto
WAS

Ilya Protas Expected to Have Full-Time NHL Role in 2026-27
Dylan Larkin

Could Start Season With Red Wings
Zach Werenski

Hints at Long-Term Future With Blue Jackets
Aaron Rai

Hoping his Putter Cooperates at TPC Southwind
Hideki Matsuyama

Brings Elite Form to FedEx St. Jude Championship
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a Boom-or-Bust Option at TPC Southwind
Tom Kim

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Hoping to Rebound at TPC Southwind
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