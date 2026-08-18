August 18, 2026

Kevin analyzes hitter fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts surging for Week 21 of 2026. Are they true breakouts, or fake outs? Read his fantasy baseball outlooks and buys/sells.

Welcome to Week 21! The fantasy playoffs are going to be starting shortly and you need to find some real winners to help you out with your playoff push. Finding vets you know and trust is a solid strategy, but you know what's even better? Taking a chance on rookies and young studs that turn out to be ballers.

So that's going to be our focus in this week's edition of Hitter Breakouts or Fake Outs for Week 21 of the fantasy baseball season. We're still going to use the advanced stats to the best of our abilities, but it's going to read a little differently than normal. Rookies are tougher to judge, so we'll glean what we can out of their current stats and their performance in the minors this year.

On deck tonight, we've got these four young hitters to evaluate -- Zac Veen, Joshua Baez, Abimelec Ortiz, and Eduardo Valencia. All statistics in this article reflect games played through Sunday, August 16th.

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Zac Veen, OF, Colorado Rockies

2026 Stats: .1.058 OPS, 166 OPS+, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 3 R, 0 SB, 16% Rostered (Yahoo!)

Veen isn't a stranger to the Major League level as he made his debut last year. That 12-game stint did not go well, but it did give him time to refine his game in Triple-A Albuquerque.

This season in Albuquerque, he hit for a 1.037 OPS and 24 homers. There's been a clear approach to him taking better care of himself, and it's showing on the field. But is he going to be a breakout? Or a fake out? Let's dig in.

ZAC VEEN SPLASH HIT 💦 pic.twitter.com/e21T0eHGZw — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 15, 2026

Let's start with how he did in Triple-A. For the most part, his plate approach was very similar to last season. He had a 20.4% strikeout rate to go along with a 10.8% walk rate. That walk rate is up from his rate in 2025, which sat at 8.5%.

At the major league level, he still needs some adjustments when it comes to strikeouts. His 2025 stint in Denver featured a 37.8% strikeout rate in 37 PAs, while he has a 30.8% strikeout rate in 13 PAs coming into Monday night.

We can't really take too much away from this here, especially because it's such a small sample size in each season. Once he turns the curve, he'll see that strikeout rate decrease. The more important piece will be his walk rate, though. If he can get that close to 10% with the Rockies, then he'll be valuable in any format.

His batted ball profile is showing quite a bit of improvement. In Triple-A, he decreased his ground-ball rate from 46.9% last season to 39.3% this year. That's resulted in an increase in his fly-ball rate (34.2% vs 27.6% last year).

The biggest improvement was his HR/FB rate, which jumped to 23.5% this year. Now, Albuquerque is a great place to hit when you're working your way on up, but that's a really solid rate regardless of the boost you may get.

What I like most about his batted ball profile in Triple-A, though, is his 26.5% line drive rate. That ideally will translate into quite a few hits at the big league level, especially when you call Coors Field your home.

So far in the majors, it's helped him keep the ball off the ground. He's turned those into fly balls, so he's doing the right thing initially.

Where we may start to see some worries, though, is with BABIP. He's got a .373 BABIP in Albuquerque, which obviously is a bit above the .300 mark we aim for. That should be higher for a high line drive hitter, but it does feel like it's a bit high.

The next big piece of luck to evaluate is wOBA and xwOBA. This year he posted a .443 wOBA in Albuquerque, paired with a .343 xwOBA. That's obviously quite the gap that we need to consider. It's still a solid floor, but it does take away from the idea of an upper-echelon hitting prospect here.

His barrel rate and hard-hit rate are a bit lower than you'd like to see as well. They came in at a 41.9% hard-hit rate and a 7.9% barrel rate. This tells me that, even though his HR numbers are much improved, he's much more likely to succeed with a contact type of approach rather than a blast it out of the park type of approach.

There's nothing wrong with that, especially at Coors. Those line drives can easily turn from singles to doubles with the size of the outfield. So he'll be able to capitalize on that. But don't expect the homers to continue as often as they have so far.

Verdict: As a Rockies fan, I'm certainly excited to see Veen back up in the majors. He's been hyped up in our system for quite some time now, and I'm rooting for him to get consistent playing time so he can truly develop.

But I do think that this initial burst onto the scene is a bit of an overachievement. Do I think he's a fake out? Not quite, but I do think that he should be viewed more as a hitter that succeeds with contact rather than power.

The other thing to consider is that Colorado's outfield is pretty crowded. That may limit his opportunities going forward, even if he continues raking. He's a low-risk add if you get him, but beware that he may not get as much playing time as fantasy managers fighting for the playoffs would like to see.

Joshua Baez, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

2026 Stats: 1.667 OPS, 344 OPS+, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 3 R, 0 SB, 64% Rostered (Yahoo!)

So I take it you heard about Baez's MLB debut on Saturday? It was one of the more impressive debuts we've ever seen, hitting three homers in his first three ABs. He had a reputation in the minors for slugging, and he certainly showcased that on Saturday.

Fantasy managers responded accordingly. He's already rostered in 64% of Yahoo! leagues. They're clearly buying into his power as a breakout. But should you as well?

3 home runs in his first 3 Major League at-bats 😤 Did Joshua Báez put on the best MLB debut EVER?! pic.twitter.com/P43Qi4d4cn — MLB (@MLB) August 15, 2026

In Triple-A Memphis this season, he made a concerted effort to turn more into a power hitter. This is showcased in almost all aspects of his profile as a batter.

The first area is his strikeout rate. He was hovering around 20% in Single-A and Double-A last season, which was a drop from his normal numbers. This year he returned closer to his norms, posting a 29.5% rate in Memphis. That increase resulted in a major trade-off for power.

His .317 ISO in Memphis is the highest he's posted throughout St. Louis' system. That's influenced by an increase in his fly-ball rate that jumped to 49.8% in Memphis. He'd posted a similar number in 2024, but these types of results didn't happen then.

That's because Baez was hitting the ball really hard really often. He posted a 50.9% hard-hit rate and a 19.7% barrel rate in Memphis. Even if you assumed a drop in those numbers, prior to him obliterating everything Matthew Boyd threw to him, you'd still expect a lot of hard hits and barrels.

There did appear to be an element of luck in his Triple-A numbers, though. That's showcased by his .380 wOBA being paired with a .348 xwOBA. As with Veen, it's still a really solid floor, so that can't be ignored.

I'm also struggling to find where that level of luck is coming from, though. He's not posting a high ground-ball rate, he's not hitting the ball weakly, and he's barreling it at a high level. I'm not quite sure what gives because there's a ton to love here.

Verdict: Baez is going to be the type of hitter at the major league level that has a very high strikeout rate that's supplemented with a lot of homers. That's going to lead to him being a very productive MLB bat, as well as a solid fantasy option.

Unlike Veen, Baez should get more opportunities in the Cardinals' outfield as there isn't anyone blocking him. Baez is a must-add in all formats. The strikeouts may be painful at times, but his power should make up for most of that pain. If he's available in your league, snag him while you can.

Abimelec Ortiz, 1B/OF, Washington Nationals

2026 Stats: 1.017 OPS, 171 OPS+, 5 HR, 9 RBI, 6 R, 0 SB, 16% Rostered (Yahoo!)

Now let's head over to Washington for a rookie who's thankful for their trade deadline approach. Ortiz made his major league debut in early July, but it was just for a single game. After the Nationals shipped Luis Garcia Jr. to the Yankees, that opened up time at first base.

One of the five players Washington landed in the MacKenzie Gore trade with Texas, Ortiz finds himself in a platoon split with Andres Chaparro, but he's in the more advantageous role as a lefty that gets to face righties. The rookie is looking really solid so far, but is he a breakout or a fake out? Let's find out.

Abimelec Ortiz sends a 3-run dinger over the wall in right ☄️ pic.twitter.com/4cl9kmG147 — MLB (@MLB) August 13, 2026

Starting with his plate approach, Ortiz was very solid in the minors. In Triple-A Rochester this season, he posted a 19.5% strikeout rate to go along with an 11.8% walk rate. If you read this article often, you know how much I love a high walk rate. So that should be something we're seeing in the majors.

But surprisingly, that just hasn't translated yet. Not only has it not translated, but it's way off. He's got just a 2.4% walk rate in his 41 PAs with the Nationals. That's more than a bit backwards from who he's been in the minors.

Part of that is because he's chasing a bit more in his time as a National. He's up to a 32.2% chase rate from his 27.7% chase rate in Rochester. That chase rate would rank in the 33rd percentile, similar to Shea Langeliers.

His batted ball profile actually translates very closely from his time in Rochester, which was also pretty close to who he was in Texas' minor league system. In Rochester, he posted a 34.7% ground-ball rate, 41.3% fly-ball rate, and a 24.0% line drive rate.

That's a really solid profile to have, especially since it's been so consistent regardless of where he's been. In Rochester, he also posted an 18.0% HR/FB rate. In his short time with Washington, that's up to 38.5%. The small sample size is affecting this for sure, but it at least paints 18% as a realistic target for future production.

As we move onto BABIP, he may have actually been getting unlucky in Triple-A. He posted a .258 BABIP in Rochester, which is the lowest mark he's posted since he entered Texas' minor league system. So this breakout could have some real validity.

His wOBA in Triple-A sat at .368 to go along with a .372 xwOBA, so there's a very slight amount of positive regression he could have expected in Rochester. But the results were relatively true. And at that level, those are really great numbers to have.

His 14.8% barrel rate in Rochester was also well up from his 9.6% mark in Triple-A Round Rock for Texas. So he's made some really solid improvements in Washington's system.

Verdict: I really like what I see with Ortiz. He's yet another strong lefty hitter in Washington's lineup, which has always seemingly been loaded with strong lefties. The only downfall is him being a platoon matchup, which will limit his opportunities going forward.

But you're getting him against righties, so he's going to get opportunities more often than not. That's going to make him a buy, and a relatively low-cost one as well. He's only rostered in 16% of leagues as of this writing, so you should be able to find him chilling on your waiver wire, prime for the picking.

Eduardo Valencia, C/1B, Detroit Tigers

2026 Stats: 1.244 OPS, 235 OPS+, 6 HR, 17 RBI, 12 R, 0 SB, 7% Rostered (Yahoo!)

With the most plate appearances of our four rookies at 56, Valencia may be one of the more overlooked players. Just 7% of rosters in Yahoo! have deemed him worthy, yet he's playing two valuable positions and is posting up some really solid numbers.

He's nearly hitting .400 on the season, which is an incredible mark even at 56 PAs. Combine that with six homers already, and it looks like Valencia is certainly a breakout. But as always, let's make sure we're not looking at a fake out.

Eddie V's Prime Homers pic.twitter.com/ZRtC07SD69 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 15, 2026

Starting with his plate approach, Valencia posted a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate in Triple-A Toledo. That's a solid profile, but it's been very different from who he's been with the Tigers so far.

His strikeout rate is up to 26.8%, which is higher than we'd like to see for him but not concerning. But that's paired with a 1.8% walk rate. Where are the walks? He's at least producing with the bat, but I'd love to see the walks start to come more.

For his batted ball profile, he's been performing in the minors with a similar profile in both Double-A and Triple-A. He's posted a 43.6% ground-ball rate, 36.9% fly-ball rate, and a 19.5% line drive rate.

The big difference from year to year has been the line drive rate and the fly-ball rate. He's traditionally been above 20%, so his time in Toledo is a bit different than normal.

Up in Detroit, though, his line drive rate is back up to 23.1%. But the key difference is he's kept the ball off the ground more. The ground-ball rate is down to 35.9%, which we love to see. Balls off the ground do more damage!

Valencia has also shown a propensity for the long ball in his past. That's started to show in Detroit as well, with his six homers equating to a 37.5% HR/FB rate. In Toledo, he actually had a down year at 19.5%, which still is a really good number! Last year he combined for a 25.3% HR/FB rate, which is a huge number.

So you'd expect his power to come through at the major league level, but the average is well above what we'd expect.

That's reflected by his .455 BABIP. He's no stranger to a BABIP above .300, but this just isn't who he should be. He posted a .291 BABIP in Toledo, so we realistically need to expect it to fall shortly.

It should be no surprise then that wOBA and xwOBA are predicting negative regression. His .523 wOBA is paired with a .376 xwOBA. The number that needs to be considered here is that .376 xwOBA, which is a more than fantastic floor.

In Toledo he had a .364 wOBA to go with a .342 xwOBA. That may be the most realistic position for him to end up in once all is said and done. Even with negative regression, a .342 xwOBA is a solid floor.

Verdict: Valencia is doing very well in his time with the Tigers. But he's obviously overachieving. It's not about how far he's going to fall, though; it's where he's going to be after the fall. And that's still going to be a solid position.

At 7% rostered in Yahoo! leagues, this makes Valencia a buy. He's a very low-risk add for your roster at two positions that aren't always the deepest. Snag him while you can and he'll be a perfect complimentary piece for your roster.

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