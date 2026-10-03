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Jamie Calandro's Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top-4 Industry Accuracy Ranker

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Aaron Jones - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football Week 4 rankings for RB, WR, TE, QB from the No. 3 most accurate ranker last year, Jamie Calandro. Read his 2026 fantasy rankings analysis and outlooks.

In This Article hide
Quarterback Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 4
Running Back Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 4
Wide Receiver Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 4
Tight End Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 4
More Fantasy Football Analysis

RotoBaller writer Jamie Calandro shares his Week 4 fantasy football lineup rankings for RB, WR, TE, and QB. Last year, Jamie finished as the third-most accurate ranker in the industry among hundreds of other industry experts! This rankings article also includes rankings analysis that will hopefully help you make some tough decisions when it comes to sit/start. Jamie is also on X @jac3600 and in our RotoBaller Discord channel, answering questions.

Regular starting options are included to highlight that some of your must-start players have a good chance of supplying winning totals. Much of the analysis helps fantasy players make the tough decisions between two or more similarly valued players.

The rankings are updated as news breaks until the full slate begins on Sunday. Following the positional advice below, you can consult the player rankings tables. The fantasy football lineup rankings analysis is based on half-PPR scoring rules.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Quarterback Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 4

Rank Name Team
1 Josh Allen BUF
2 Joe Burrow CIN
3 Trevor Lawrence JAC
4 Lamar Jackson BAL
5 Jared Goff DET
6 Patrick Mahomes II KC
7 Tyler Shough NO
8 Brock Purdy SF
9 Bo Nix DEN
10 Dak Prescott DAL
11 Bryce Young CAR
12 Matthew Stafford LAR
13 Kyler Murray MIN
14 Jalen Hurts PHI
15 C.J. Stroud HOU
16 Jordan Love GB
17 Drake Maye NE
18 Daniel Jones IND
19 Marcus Mariota WAS
20 Case Keenum CHI
21 Sam Darnold SEA
22 Jacoby Brissett ARI
23 Geno Smith NYJ
24 Michael Penix Jr. ATL
25 Justin Herbert LAC
26 Jalon Daniels TB
27 Kirk Cousins LV
28 Jameis Winston NYG
29 Deshaun Watson CLE
30 Aaron Rodgers PIT
31 Cam Ward TEN
32 Malik Willis MIA
33 Tyson Bagent CHI
34 Shedeur Sanders CLE

This may be the most difficult QB week to project in some time. Drake Maye and Jalen Hurts are both slumping to a point where it's more than fair to consider benching them for QBs who were unquestionably drafted as backups in the offseason.

Hurts in particular scares me, as he's facing a Rams defense that has been nails against the pass AND against rushing QBs. Maye is facing a pass-funnel Bills defense, but he's been absolutely awful with a 1:6 TD:INT ratio through three games. I have both outside the top 12 this week.

It feels weird to say it, but Bryce Young is a guy that I'm pretty confidently starting over both of the above-mentioned players. Once considered a game manager, Young has two top-7 finishes this season at the position and is third in the league in pass attempts. Detroit has allowed the most passing yards per game (299.3) and the sixth-highest passer rating.

Kyler Murray is in an obvious get-right spot against Miami. The Dolphins are a team we're going to pick on all year, as they have yet to record a sack and have given up the ninth-most FPPG to QBs and by far the highest completion % (80.2%). I know we haven't seen it yet, but I'm taking a leap of faith and putting Kyler on the fringe of my top-12.

Matthew Stafford has two straight top-10 finishes and now should get Puka Nacua back. He's facing an Eagles defense that SHOULD be better, but just got cooked by Bears' third-stringer Case Keenum. Start him. ... Daniel Jones has been horrendous, but the Commanders' pass defense has been even worse. They've allowed the second-most FPPG to opposing QBs, rendering Jones streamable this week.

 

Running Back Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 4

Rank Name Team
1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET
2 Bijan Robinson ATL
3 Christian McCaffrey SF
4 Derrick Henry BAL
5 Jonathan Taylor IND
6 Kenneth Walker III KC
7 James Cook III BUF
8 Jeremiyah Love ARI
9 Ashton Jeanty LV
10 Chase Brown CIN
11 Jaylen Warren PIT
12 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN
13 Kyren Williams LAR
14 Cam Skattebo NYG
15 Chuba Hubbard CAR
16 D'Andre Swift CHI
17 Javonte Williams DAL
18 Bucky Irving TB
19 Bhayshul Tuten JAC
20 Saquon Barkley PHI
21 Braelon Allen NYJ
22 David Montgomery HOU
23 Quinshon Judkins CLE
24 Alvin Kamara NO
25 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS
26 Rhamondre Stevenson NE
27 TreVeyon Henderson NE
28 Emanuel Wilson SEA
29 J.K. Dobbins DEN
30 RJ Harvey DEN
31 Tony Pollard TEN
32 Omarion Hampton LAC
33 Ollie Gordon II MIA
34 Kyle Monangai CHI
35 Kendre Miller NO
36 George Holani SEA
37 Blake Corum LAR
38 Woody Marks HOU
39 Tyjae Spears TEN
40 Kenny Gainwell TB
41 Tyler Allgeier ARI
42 Keaton Mitchell LAC
43 Jaylen Wright MIA
44 Isaiah Davis NYJ
45 Kaleb Johnson GB
46 MarShawn Lloyd GB
47 Najee Harris NYG
48 Emmett Johnson KC
49 Samaje Perine CIN
50 Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAC
51 Raheim Sanders CLE
52 Justice Hill BAL
53 Kaelon Black SF
54 Mike Washington Jr. LV
55 Brian Robinson Jr. ATL
56 Ty Johnson BUF
57 Chris Brooks GB
58 Tank Bigsby PHI
59 Sione Vaki DET
60 Will Shipley PHI
61 DeeJay Dallas MIN
62 AJ Dillon CAR
63 Demond Claiborne MIN
64 Ray Davis BUF
65 Kimani Vidal LAC
66 Emari Demercado DAL
67 Kaytron Allen WAS
68 Kyle Juszczyk SF
69 Devin Singletary NYG
70 LeQuint Allen Jr. JAC
71 Nicholas Singleton TEN
72 Seth McGowan IND
73 Travis Homer PIT
74 Ameer Abdullah JAC
75 Jaleel McLaughlin CLE
76 Jacob Saylors DET
77 Sean Tucker TB
78 Tyler Badie DEN
79 Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG
80 Brashard Smith KC
81 Rasheen Ali BAL
82 CJ Donaldson NO
83 Tyler Goodson DAL
84 Jordan James SF
85 Roschon Johnson CHI
86 Tahj Brooks CIN
87 Corey Kiner NE
88 Hunter Luepke DAL
89 Bam Knight ARI
90 Alec Ingold LAC
91 Patrick Ricard NYG
92 Josh Williams TB
93 Reggie Gilliam NE

Jeremiyah Love logged 21 carries and caught all five targets on a 64% snap share. Tyler Allgeier only had six touches, so the separation of the two seems to be official. The Giants have allowed 5.1 YPC this year, so this could be an eruption spot for Love. He cracks my top 10.

Aaron Jones Sr. has racked up 40 carries and five targets in his last two games as Minnesota's lead back (and an 80.5% snap share). The Vikings are currently 10.5-point home favorites against the Dolphins, and Miami has now allowed the most FPPG to opposing RBs. Jones is an RB1 for me this week.

Saquon Barkley isn't a sit (yet), but all the concerns I had for him going into the season are manifesting. The new OL and OC don't seem to be helping, and Barkley is an inefficient runner who gets vultured at the goal line by Jalen Hurts. The Rams have also allowed the tenth-fewest FPPG to RBs. I have Barkley at RB20, with room to drop further.

The Cardinals have allowed the third-most yards after contact to RBs, which should play well into Cam Skattebo's battering-ram ways. ... I'm higher than consensus on Alvin Kamara this week. The Falcons have been stuffing the run, but once again play a defensive scheme that funnels to pass-catching backs. Kendre Miller could steal some work, but I could easily see Kamara catching five or six balls. He's on the RB2 radar and is playable in all formats (especially PPR).

I'm not using either Denver RB if I can help it. The 49ers have allowed the tenth-most FPPG to opposing RBs, but have limited them to under four YPC. J.K. Dobbins is plodding along at 3.5 YPT and R.J. Harvey is strictly a receiving back. ... I hyped up Omarion Hampton immensely in the preseason, but I'm sitting him this week. Seattle has allowed the fifth-fewest FPPG to RBs, Hampton has fumble-itis, and he's not being used in the passing game at all.

The Dolphins now have no fantasy-relevant players, and that includes waiver pickups Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright. They should split time, and are facing a Vikings defense that's allowed the third-fewest FPPG and 3.1 YPC to opposing RBs. Miami may not score this week.

With Jadarian Price being ruled out, Emanuel Wilson is a viable FLEX play, sitting just outside the top-24 running backs.

 

Wide Receiver Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 4

Update - Keenan Allen has been ruled out, and Terry McLaurin is not expected to play. As a result, Josh Downs and Stefon Diggs should see a greater target share on Sunday.

Rank Name Team
1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA
2 Ja'Marr Chase CIN
3 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
4 Chris Olave NO
5 Parker Washington JAC
6 Drake London ATL
7 Garrett Wilson NYJ
8 Puka Nacua LAR
9 CeeDee Lamb DAL
10 Zay Flowers BAL
11 Tee Higgins CIN
12 Christian Watson GB
13 Tetairoa McMillan CAR
14 Nico Collins HOU
15 George Pickens DAL
16 Davante Adams LAR
17 Jordan Addison MIN
18 Rashee Rice KC
19 Matthew Golden GB
20 Josh Downs IND
21 Luther Burden III CHI
22 Malik Nabers NYG
23 Jaylen Waddle DEN
24 DJ Moore BUF
25 Jalen Coker CAR
26 Mike Evans SF
27 Michael Wilson ARI
28 Jakobi Meyers JAC
29 Terry McLaurin WAS
30 Ladd McConkey LAC
31 Dontayvion Wicks PHI
32 DK Metcalf PIT
33 Stefon Diggs WAS
34 Jameson Williams DET
35 Devaughn Vele NO
36 Malik Washington MIA
37 Keenan Allen IND
38 Emeka Egbuka TB
39 Rome Odunze CHI
40 KC Concepcion Jr. CLE
41 Deebo Samuel Sr. SF
42 Carnell Tate TEN
43 Wan'Dale Robinson TEN
44 Makai Lemon PHI
45 Kalif Raymond CHI
46 Courtland Sutton DEN
47 Denzel Boston CLE
48 Xavier Worthy KC
49 Romeo Doubs NE
50 Mack Hollins NE
51 Quentin Johnston LAC
52 Jauan Jennings MIN
53 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC
54 Michael Pittman Jr. PIT
55 Tre Tucker LV
56 Ryan Flournoy DAL
57 Rashod Bateman BAL
58 Khalil Shakir BUF
59 Chris Godwin Jr. TB
60 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI
61 Isaiah Williams NYJ
62 Chris Bell MIA
63 Kayshon Boutte HOU
64 Xavier Hutchinson HOU
65 Tre' Harris LAC
66 Pat Bryant DEN
67 Rashid Shaheed SEA
68 Kendrick Bourne ARI
69 Roman Wilson PIT
70 Malachi Fields NYG
71 Ted Hurst III TB
72 Jalen Nailor LV
73 Jaylin Noel HOU
74 DeMario Douglas NE
75 Tyquan Thornton KC
76 Cooper Kupp SEA
77 Keon Coleman BUF
78 Antonio Williams WAS
79 Konata Mumpfield LAR
80 Joshua Palmer BUF
81 Elic Ayomanor TEN
82 Isaac TeSlaa DET
83 Darnell Mooney NYG
84 Calvin Ridley TEN
85 Jerry Jeudy CLE
86 Jahan Dotson ATL
87 Jordan Watkins SF
88 Bryce Lance NO
89 Laquon Treadwell IND
90 Zachariah Branch ATL
91 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL
92 Kyle Williams NE
93 Tez Johnson TB
94 Troy Franklin DEN
95 Brycen Tremayne CAR
96 Kevin Coleman Jr. MIA
97 KaVontae Turpin DAL
98 Travis Hunter JAC
99 Chris Moore BAL
100 Chimere Dike TEN
101 Tutu Atwell LAR
102 Devontez Walker BAL

Christian Watson and Matthew Golden are both in my top-20 this week against the pass-funnel Bucs. They have a combined 56% target share and Jordan Love is second in the league in pass attempts. ... Rashee Rice has burst back on the radar with 85.5 YPG on 15 targets over his last two, and this looks like a potential shootout with the Raiders.

With DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert both ruled out, Dontayvion Wicks and Makai Lemon both shoot up the rankings with an every-down role expectation. The Eagles do not throw much, and the Rams have an elite pass defense, but the volume has to go somewhere, and Wicks and Lemon are both streamable if the injury bug has bitten you.

Josh Downs hasn't turned in the upside, but he should have a ripe opportunity to do so in London against the Commanders. Washington has allowed the second-most FPPG to opposing WRs, and Downs has 20 targets over the last two weeks with Alec Pierce on the shelf.

D.J. Moore's outlook is incredible now with Christian Gonzalez out for the week. He had 10 targets in his Week 3 return, and should get a fantastic share again. ... Michael Wilson had 17 targets last week and is starting to look like the guy who won leagues last year. The Giants have allowed the tenth-most FPPG to WRs. Start him in all leagues.

Jakobi Meyers can officially be called the "WR2" in Jacksonville now, and has a lot of upside in a shootout against Cincinnati. Brian Thomas Jr. is droppable at this point. ... Downgrade all Bucs WR options with a virtual unknown at QB. Emeka Egbuka is only startable if you're in a bind with injuries.

Keenan Allen has a very respectable 20.4% target share and is coming off a vintage performance. With Alec Pierce out, Allen is a top-36 option against Washington if he can suit up (listed as questionable on the final injury report). ... During this writing, Justin Jefferson was ruled out. Jordan Addison is now an absolutely elite play against Miami's defense. Jauan Jennings should be picked up if he's on waivers.

 

Tight End Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 4

Rank Name Team
1 Brock Bowers LV
2 Trey McBride ARI
3 George Kittle SF
4 Tyler Warren IND
5 Travis Kelce KC
6 Dalton Kincaid BUF
7 Juwan Johnson NO
8 Sam LaPorta DET
9 Tucker Kraft GB
10 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE
11 T.J. Hockenson MIN
12 Isaiah Likely NYG
13 Kenyon Sadiq NYJ
14 Mark Andrews BAL
15 Colston Loveland CHI
16 Dalton Schultz HOU
17 Brenton Strange JAC
18 Hunter Henry NE
19 Tyler Higbee LAR
20 Darren Waller CAR
21 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL
22 AJ Barner SEA
23 Cade Otton TB
24 Pat Freiermuth PIT
25 Oronde Gadsden II LAC
26 Jake Ferguson DAL
27 Noah Fant NO
28 Mike Gesicki CIN
29 Evan Engram DEN
30 Chig Okonkwo WAS
31 Darnell Washington PIT
32 Greg Dulcich MIA
33 Michael Mayer LV
34 Gunnar Helm TEN
35 Colby Parkinson LAR
36 Zach Ertz PHI
37 Tommy Tremble CAR
38 Cole Kmet CHI

T.J. Hockenson is a big winner with the Justin Jefferson injury. He's already ninth among TEs in air yards share and is eighth in RZ share. He's also now the prime DFS target as well. ... Juwan Johnson really should now be considered an every-week starter and not a streamer. He's the TE3 on the year, and Tyler Shough leads the league in pass attempts.

Calling Colston Loveland the overall TE1 for the season may be the biggest mistake I've made in a decade. He's not getting any sort of usage, and is the TE47 on the season. Sit him, unless you have no one else. ... Kenyon Sadiq went bananas last week for 7-105-1 with Adonai Mitchell out. Mitchell is sitting again, as is Breece Hall.

It should be another day of upside for the rookie TE against the Bears' defense. Managers should monitor his status as he was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report.

Isaiah Likely's value took a major hit when Jaxson Dart went down, but he's in play against Arizona, who has allowed the fifth-most FPPG and the third-most yards to TEs. ... Kyle Pitts Sr. had an 8% target share with Michael Penix Jr. It's not going to happen. Sit him, and if you need someone off waivers, he's droppable.

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