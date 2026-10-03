Fantasy football Week 4 rankings for RB, WR, TE, QB from the No. 3 most accurate ranker last year, Jamie Calandro. Read his 2026 fantasy rankings analysis and outlooks.
RotoBaller writer Jamie Calandro shares his Week 4 fantasy football lineup rankings for RB, WR, TE, and QB. Last year, Jamie finished as the third-most accurate ranker in the industry among hundreds of other industry experts! This rankings article also includes rankings analysis that will hopefully help you make some tough decisions when it comes to sit/start. Jamie is also on X @jac3600 and in our RotoBaller Discord channel, answering questions.
Regular starting options are included to highlight that some of your must-start players have a good chance of supplying winning totals. Much of the analysis helps fantasy players make the tough decisions between two or more similarly valued players.
The rankings are updated as news breaks until the full slate begins on Sunday. Following the positional advice below, you can consult the player rankings tables. The fantasy football lineup rankings analysis is based on half-PPR scoring rules.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Quarterback Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 4
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|2
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|3
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|4
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|5
|Jared Goff
|DET
|6
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|7
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|8
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|9
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|10
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|11
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|12
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|13
|Kyler Murray
|MIN
|14
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|15
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|16
|Jordan Love
|GB
|17
|Drake Maye
|NE
|18
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|19
|Marcus Mariota
|WAS
|20
|Case Keenum
|CHI
|21
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|22
|Jacoby Brissett
|ARI
|23
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|24
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|25
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|26
|Jalon Daniels
|TB
|27
|Kirk Cousins
|LV
|28
|Jameis Winston
|NYG
|29
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|30
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|31
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|32
|Malik Willis
|MIA
|33
|Tyson Bagent
|CHI
|34
|Shedeur Sanders
|CLE
This may be the most difficult QB week to project in some time. Drake Maye and Jalen Hurts are both slumping to a point where it's more than fair to consider benching them for QBs who were unquestionably drafted as backups in the offseason.
Hurts in particular scares me, as he's facing a Rams defense that has been nails against the pass AND against rushing QBs. Maye is facing a pass-funnel Bills defense, but he's been absolutely awful with a 1:6 TD:INT ratio through three games. I have both outside the top 12 this week.
It feels weird to say it, but Bryce Young is a guy that I'm pretty confidently starting over both of the above-mentioned players. Once considered a game manager, Young has two top-7 finishes this season at the position and is third in the league in pass attempts. Detroit has allowed the most passing yards per game (299.3) and the sixth-highest passer rating.
Kyler Murray is in an obvious get-right spot against Miami. The Dolphins are a team we're going to pick on all year, as they have yet to record a sack and have given up the ninth-most FPPG to QBs and by far the highest completion % (80.2%). I know we haven't seen it yet, but I'm taking a leap of faith and putting Kyler on the fringe of my top-12.
Matthew Stafford has two straight top-10 finishes and now should get Puka Nacua back. He's facing an Eagles defense that SHOULD be better, but just got cooked by Bears' third-stringer Case Keenum. Start him. ... Daniel Jones has been horrendous, but the Commanders' pass defense has been even worse. They've allowed the second-most FPPG to opposing QBs, rendering Jones streamable this week.
Running Back Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 4
Jeremiyah Love logged 21 carries and caught all five targets on a 64% snap share. Tyler Allgeier only had six touches, so the separation of the two seems to be official. The Giants have allowed 5.1 YPC this year, so this could be an eruption spot for Love. He cracks my top 10.
Aaron Jones Sr. has racked up 40 carries and five targets in his last two games as Minnesota's lead back (and an 80.5% snap share). The Vikings are currently 10.5-point home favorites against the Dolphins, and Miami has now allowed the most FPPG to opposing RBs. Jones is an RB1 for me this week.
Saquon Barkley isn't a sit (yet), but all the concerns I had for him going into the season are manifesting. The new OL and OC don't seem to be helping, and Barkley is an inefficient runner who gets vultured at the goal line by Jalen Hurts. The Rams have also allowed the tenth-fewest FPPG to RBs. I have Barkley at RB20, with room to drop further.
The Cardinals have allowed the third-most yards after contact to RBs, which should play well into Cam Skattebo's battering-ram ways. ... I'm higher than consensus on Alvin Kamara this week. The Falcons have been stuffing the run, but once again play a defensive scheme that funnels to pass-catching backs. Kendre Miller could steal some work, but I could easily see Kamara catching five or six balls. He's on the RB2 radar and is playable in all formats (especially PPR).
I'm not using either Denver RB if I can help it. The 49ers have allowed the tenth-most FPPG to opposing RBs, but have limited them to under four YPC. J.K. Dobbins is plodding along at 3.5 YPT and R.J. Harvey is strictly a receiving back. ... I hyped up Omarion Hampton immensely in the preseason, but I'm sitting him this week. Seattle has allowed the fifth-fewest FPPG to RBs, Hampton has fumble-itis, and he's not being used in the passing game at all.
The Dolphins now have no fantasy-relevant players, and that includes waiver pickups Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright. They should split time, and are facing a Vikings defense that's allowed the third-fewest FPPG and 3.1 YPC to opposing RBs. Miami may not score this week.
With Jadarian Price being ruled out, Emanuel Wilson is a viable FLEX play, sitting just outside the top-24 running backs.
Wide Receiver Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 4
Update - Keenan Allen has been ruled out, and Terry McLaurin is not expected to play. As a result, Josh Downs and Stefon Diggs should see a greater target share on Sunday.
Christian Watson and Matthew Golden are both in my top-20 this week against the pass-funnel Bucs. They have a combined 56% target share and Jordan Love is second in the league in pass attempts. ... Rashee Rice has burst back on the radar with 85.5 YPG on 15 targets over his last two, and this looks like a potential shootout with the Raiders.
With DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert both ruled out, Dontayvion Wicks and Makai Lemon both shoot up the rankings with an every-down role expectation. The Eagles do not throw much, and the Rams have an elite pass defense, but the volume has to go somewhere, and Wicks and Lemon are both streamable if the injury bug has bitten you.
Josh Downs hasn't turned in the upside, but he should have a ripe opportunity to do so in London against the Commanders. Washington has allowed the second-most FPPG to opposing WRs, and Downs has 20 targets over the last two weeks with Alec Pierce on the shelf.
D.J. Moore's outlook is incredible now with Christian Gonzalez out for the week. He had 10 targets in his Week 3 return, and should get a fantastic share again. ... Michael Wilson had 17 targets last week and is starting to look like the guy who won leagues last year. The Giants have allowed the tenth-most FPPG to WRs. Start him in all leagues.
Jakobi Meyers can officially be called the "WR2" in Jacksonville now, and has a lot of upside in a shootout against Cincinnati. Brian Thomas Jr. is droppable at this point. ... Downgrade all Bucs WR options with a virtual unknown at QB. Emeka Egbuka is only startable if you're in a bind with injuries.
Keenan Allen has a very respectable 20.4% target share and is coming off a vintage performance. With Alec Pierce out, Allen is a top-36 option against Washington if he can suit up (listed as questionable on the final injury report). ... During this writing, Justin Jefferson was ruled out. Jordan Addison is now an absolutely elite play against Miami's defense. Jauan Jennings should be picked up if he's on waivers.
Tight End Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 4
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|2
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|3
|George Kittle
|SF
|4
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|5
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|6
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|7
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|8
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|9
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|10
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|11
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|12
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|13
|Kenyon Sadiq
|NYJ
|14
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|15
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|16
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|17
|Brenton Strange
|JAC
|18
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|19
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|20
|Darren Waller
|CAR
|21
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|22
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|23
|Cade Otton
|TB
|24
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|25
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|26
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|27
|Noah Fant
|NO
|28
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|29
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|30
|Chig Okonkwo
|WAS
|31
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|32
|Greg Dulcich
|MIA
|33
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|34
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|35
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|36
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|37
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|38
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
T.J. Hockenson is a big winner with the Justin Jefferson injury. He's already ninth among TEs in air yards share and is eighth in RZ share. He's also now the prime DFS target as well. ... Juwan Johnson really should now be considered an every-week starter and not a streamer. He's the TE3 on the year, and Tyler Shough leads the league in pass attempts.
Calling Colston Loveland the overall TE1 for the season may be the biggest mistake I've made in a decade. He's not getting any sort of usage, and is the TE47 on the season. Sit him, unless you have no one else. ... Kenyon Sadiq went bananas last week for 7-105-1 with Adonai Mitchell out. Mitchell is sitting again, as is Breece Hall.
It should be another day of upside for the rookie TE against the Bears' defense. Managers should monitor his status as he was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report.
Isaiah Likely's value took a major hit when Jaxson Dart went down, but he's in play against Arizona, who has allowed the fifth-most FPPG and the third-most yards to TEs. ... Kyle Pitts Sr. had an 8% target share with Michael Penix Jr. It's not going to happen. Sit him, and if you need someone off waivers, he's droppable.
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