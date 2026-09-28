September 28, 2026

Jarod Rupp's top prospects who will make a fantasy baseball impact in 2027. These prospects should be considered in dynasty, keeper, and redraft formats for next season.

As the 2026 fantasy baseball season comes to a close, it is never too early to look ahead to next season. Every year, a new crop of prospects burst onto the major league scene, many of which help propel managers to the top of the ranks early or make a splash late to help secure championships. So, in this article, we are going to take a look at some non-debuted prospects who will have an impact in 2027.

Kevin McGonigle and Carson Benge were a couple of non-debuted prospects who contributed from start to finish in 2026, while Josue De Paula recently debuted and produced in the midst of the fantasy baseball playoffs. Many prospects also fall flat, so this article will provide you with some names who will actually produce once they get to The Show next year.

The list is divided into two main groups: prospects who could break camp with the big league club in 2027 or shortly thereafter, and prospects who could get the call around midseason. As a bonus, I added some exciting prospects who could make late-season debuts, although these are not players you would draft in season-long formats unless you are in a super-deep league with multiple NA spots.

off the regular price with discount code, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform , DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

Potential Early 2027 Call-Ups

Players on this list should be up with their respective teams early next season, some with a shot to even break camp with the big league club. In these cases, I'm starting to consider most of these guys in preparation for 2027 drafts in season-long leagues, or I'll at least put them on my early-season watchlist.

Charlie Condon had some hot stretches that seemed to put him on the precipice of a call-up all season long, especially in June when the Rockies' second-ranked prospect hit .337 with 10 home runs and a 1.276 OPS in 23 games, but alas, he never got the call.

The former third-overall draft pick finished with a respectable .273/.390/.514 slash line with 27 home runs and a 13.2 percent walk rate. His chase rate ranked in the 92nd percentile, which helped him achieve the solid walk rate, while a 9.8 percent barrel rate (80th percentile) and 112.6 mph max exit velocity (91st percentile) illustrate the kind of power he possesses.

The 6-foot-5 slugger improved his strikeout rate for the second consecutive season, down to a 25.1 percent rate, which is palatable given his power. Lazaro Montes (31.0 percent) and Bryce Eldridge (29.9 percent) earned promotions to the majors this season, both of whom are power-hitters who had worse strikeout rates than Condon.

If not for some surprise names who performed well in Colorado this year, including Troy Johnston, TJ Rumfield, and Cole Carrigg, the University of Georgia product would likely have debuted already. Look for the 23-year-old to be in the mix to earn a roster spot straight out of camp, or shortly thereafter. 2027 will finally be the year we get to see Condon's power on display at Coors Field, and in fantasy lineups.

Ralphy Velazquez earned the call to Triple-A in mid-May this year and started slow, hitting .242 with a .707 OPS through his first 48 games with Columbus. However, there may not have been anyone hotter over the next month. From July 28 through August 28, the left-handed slugger batted .351 with a 1.297 OPS and a ridiculous 17 home runs in 25 games.

It seemed he was on the verge of making his MLB debut, but he, too, never got the call.

The Guardians' top-ranked prospect finished the Triple-A season with a .278/.363/.541 slash line with 22 home runs and a 10.6 percent walk rate. His 13.8 percent barrel rate ranked in the 93rd percentile, and his max EV came in at 112.6 mph, good for the 91st percentile. His 20.6 percent strikeout rate was better than average, not something you see every day for someone with such power. It was even more impressive given his age, producing at Triple-A at just 21.

His path to playing time in the majors is pretty simple, with the Guardians potentially having an opening at first base after the season as Nathaniel Lowe and Rhys Hoskins become free agents. It's possible the team gives Kyle Manzardo another chance, too, but he underperformed so much this year that he was optioned back to Triple-A in August. Regardless, Velazquez can also play outfield, giving him multiple paths to playing time.

Expect the former first-round draft pick to make the team next spring and become very fantasy relevant early. Solid contact and plenty of power as a middle-of-the-order bat should push his 2027 fantasy draft stock higher, and managers should be ready.

After a strong 35 games at Double-A, Seaver King was promoted to Triple-A, where he continued to show off his multi-tool skill set. The Nats' fourth-ranked prospect slashed .275/.338/.443 with five home runs and four steals over his first 33 games before hitting the injured list for a month with an oblique strain.

Shortly after he returned, the former 10th-overall draft pick went nuclear, hitting .489 with eight home runs and four steals in 11 games. It looked like he had made the case for a call-up, especially after making a start at third base for the first time in his career, as CJ Abrams and Nasim Nunez were blocking shortstop and second base.

Unfortunately, the organization said it had no plans to promote the 6-foot slugger to the majors in 2026. In the end, King slashed .289/.361/.497 with 16 home runs and 10 steals in 77 games for Rochester. He also helped them win the Triple-A International League championship.

Seaver King HR💣 IL Championship game 1 Already 3/3 and a triple away from the cycle pic.twitter.com/nQd630Bx8f — Nats Of The Future (@NatsOfTheFuture) September 23, 2026

Looking ahead to 2027, it's unclear if Abrams will man short or second base, but one of those spots could be available. Nunez recently set the Nationals' single-season stolen base record, but it came at the cost of a .209 batting average, .533 OPS, and a paltry 52 wRC+. Brady House is at third, but is hitting just .192 against right-handed pitching this year; King hit .299 against righties in 2026.

There certainly looks like there could be an opportunity to break camp with the team, and with a solid all-around skill set, the 23-year-old looks like a potential multi-category contributor.

Franklin Arias , SS/2B, Boston Red Sox

Franklin Arias was superb at Double-A to begin the year, slashing .318/.407/.587 with 19 home runs, five steals, and just a 13.9 percent strikeout rate. The effort earned Boston's top prospect a promotion to Triple-A, where he proved he belonged, slashing .331/.388/.506 with six home runs, four steals, and a low 14.9 percent strikeout rate in 42 games.

Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias finished his age-20 season with 25 HR Boston’s last prospect to reach 25 HR at that age or younger was Anthony Rizzo in 2010! https://t.co/oUdChK8hF7 pic.twitter.com/GyLIYClKOK — MLB (@MLB) September 22, 2026

The 5-foot-11 Venezuelan's performance also helped him surge to No. 3 overall on MLB.com's Top 100 Prospects list by the end of the season. Having proven himself for a prolonged period at the minors' highest level, the right-handed hitter is on track to get an invitation to 2027 spring training with the potential to make the Opening Day roster.

The problem is, shortstop is currently blocked by Trevor Story, who finished strong, but it came after yet another injury-riddled season. Third base is likely blocked by Caleb Durbin, although that position isn't really an option right now, with Arias never having logged any time there. It leaves second base as the real possibility, but don't forget about Kristian Campbell, who the team invested a lot of money in and who could get another shot at the job.

It doesn't help that Arias is still just 20 years old (he'll be 21 by Opening Day), so Boston may not feel the need to rush him. However, with such glaring talent, it would behoove the Red Sox to consider him when it comes time to decide who stays with the big league club and who heads back to the minors next spring.

Yet, even if the right-handed hitter doesn't make it right out of the gate, there's a good chance he's an early call-up. With a polished contact tool and growing power to go along with enough speed to steal some bases, Arias is looking like a prime candidate to be an early-season fantasy contributor.

Aidan Miller is a wild card here after losing pretty much the entire year to a back issue. But he finally returned for four games at the end of the regular season, one at Single-A and three at Double-A, then went on to help Double-A Reading to the Eastern League Championship, where he made his presence felt. The Phils' top offensive prospect went 4-for-14 (.286) with six walks and two steals in the team's four playoff games.

Here we goooo 👏 An RBI double for Aidan Miller gets us started as Dante Nori speeds all the way home from first! 🏎️ pic.twitter.com/oyZUorS8s8 — Reading Fightin Phils (@ReadingFightins) September 22, 2026

What's more is that he played third base in each of those contests, which is important because Trea Turner is the shortstop in Philadelphia for the foreseeable future. The team planned on getting the former first-rounder reps at third base this past spring in anticipation of giving him a path to playing time in the big leagues. Unfortunately, the back problem sidetracked those plans.

But with Alec Bohm and Luis Arraez potentially leaving for free agency at the conclusion of the 2026 season, Bryson Stott could move back to second, which would leave an opening for Miller at third. Could he make the leap to the majors with just eight games at Triple-A in 2025 under his belt?

Well, this year we saw Kevin McGonigle make the jump straight from Double-A to begin the year as a fixture in Detroit's infield, and recently we saw Josue De Paula make the jump with considerable success, so why not Miller?

The right-handed hitter finished his 2025 campaign with a .264/.392/.433 slash line with 14 home runs and a whopping 59 steals in 116 games played, predominantly at Double-A, so there is an enticing power/speed combo that would make him very interesting for fantasy. Look for the 22-year-old to make a run at the third base job next spring, and there are plenty of reasons to believe he'll have an impact offensively.

Other Potential Early 2027 Call-Ups to Consider

James Tibbs III, OF, LAD and Mike Sirota, OF, LAD Tibbs had an incredibly productive 2026 campaign (.287-30-107-109-10); Sirota did as well, including a 72-game on-base streak. The problem here is a glut of outfielders in Los Angeles, which now presumably includes the aforementioned De Paula in some capacity, so it may take an injury or trade to get one or both of these guys to the majors.

Enrique Bradfield Jr., OF, BAL Bradfield isn't going to help in the power department, but his speed and defense will get him to the big leagues. Defense doesn't help us for fantasy, but 80-grade speed does. If he can use that speed to hit for a decent average and swipe a ton of bags, he'll have some relevance in most leagues.

Cam Cannarella, OF, MIA Cannarella has soared through the Marlins system after being drafted in 2025, moving from High-A to Triple-A in 2026. He slashed .282/.393/.420 in his first 45 games at Triple-A. The 23.8 percent strikeout rate will normalize, and the Marlins' sixth-ranked prospect will bring a keen eye, excellent contact, and a little power to the majors early next year.

Anthony Eyanson, SP, BAL Eyanson had a phenomenal season that was split between the Boston and Baltimore organizations, pitching to a 1.54 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and an elite 27.9 percent K-BB%, with 141 K in 99 1/3 IP (12.78 K/9). The Orioles are in desperate need of good pitching.

Andrew Fischer The guy hit 48 homers during the regular season and tacked on a few more in the Double-A playoffs. He'll get a shot.

Max Anderson All this kid does is hit: a career .287 hitter in the minors and batted .302 with 15 home runs in 108 games at Triple-A in 2026. Dominated in the 2025 Arizona Fall League. Just need to find a place for him on the infield.



Potential Midseason 2027 Call-Ups

I expect all of these guys to be up sometime in the summer, perhaps after the Super Two period, which typically lands in early June. I would be interested in stashing these players in redraft leagues with NA slots.

This was supposed to be the year Sebastian Walcott made a push for his debut in the majors after having logged 124 games at Double-A in 2025, but a torn UCL in his right throwing elbow delayed that accomplishment. The Rangers' top prospect (MLB No. 9) spent much of the season on the injured list, finally returning in mid-July.

The 6-foot-4 slugger showed no signs of rust while exclusively DHing for Double-A Frisco, slashing .322/.398/.586 with nine home runs and 11 steals in only 37 games played. He also showed well in the Double-A playoffs, going 4-for-11 with a home run, four walks, and four steals in just three games, while also manning shortstop instead of DH, showing he's fully recovered from the UCL injury.

Sebastian Walcott, are you SERIOUS?!? 🚀 T1 | FRI 1, NWA 0 pic.twitter.com/bw1Xcl9QXE — Frisco RoughRiders (@RidersBaseball) August 29, 2026

The Bahamian even earned a promotion to Triple-A in time to log two additional games, showing how adamant the organization is about getting him prepared for next year. There is a chance Walcott makes the team's 2027 Opening Day roster -- he has that kind of talent -- but at just 20 years old, there is probably a better chance of him proving his mettle at Triple-A to start the year and then bringing him up around midseason.

Either way, the right-handed hitter has the tools to be a five-category producer for fantasy, so managers should continue to monitor his progress in the event he arrives sooner than expected.

Jesus Made has impressed at every stop along the way, including this year, which saw him spend the entire season at Double-A. The Brewers top prospect (and MLB No. 1 overall) slashed .271/.344/.430 with 14 home runs and 37 steals in 122 games for Biloxi. He added six hits in 20 postseason at-bats for the Shuckers, including a double, a home run, three walks, and a stolen base.

The switch-hitter also struck out at just a 14.3 percent rate during the regular season and drew walks at a 10.2 percent clip. Sure, that is good, but are all these numbers all that impressive? Consider that the youngster was one of only a handful of players competing at that level who were under 20, and yes, the results were impressive.

As others highlighted here, the 6-foot-1 Dominican has a chance to make the big league club out of camp next season, but given that he won't even turn 20 until May, let's assume that the Brewers allow for some additional development at Triple-A before calling him up to the Show. As the top-ranked prospect in all of baseball, the 19-year-old is oozing with talent, so redraft managers should be ready to stash him away early in 2027.

Like Made, Leo De Vries was another 19-year-old competing at Double-A and excelling. The Athletics' top prospect (MLB No. 2) spent the entirety of 2026 at Double-A, where he slashed .290/.378/.458 with 13 home runs and 34 steals through 93 games.

Unfortunately, he underwent shoulder surgery in mid-August, which ended his season prematurely. That type of procedure has an eight-month recovery timeline, so he'll likely return sometime in May. He's proven himself at Double-A already, though, so look for him to be assigned to Triple-A Las Vegas once he returns, and it may not be long until he gets the call for a debut.

The switch-hitter may not be called upon until around the All-Star break, but that is still plenty of time to have an impact on fantasy baseball seasons. The Dominican phenom is the complete package who could be a five-category contributor down the stretch in 2027, and is worthy of stashing in an NA spot until he gets the call.

Theo Gillen , OF, Tampa Bay Rays

Theo Gillen put up an impressive .342/.449/.589 slash line at High-A earlier this year, which earned him a promotion to Double-A, where he continued to perform at a high level. The Rays' second-ranked prospect slashed .288/.390/.504 there, and notably, reduced his strikeout rate from 23.8 percent at High-A (57 games) to 19.8 percent at Double-A (59 games).

The power output, walk rate, and speed remained steady at both levels, with the left-handed hitter producing 22 home runs, a 13.9 percent walk rate, and 44 steals in all. It's exactly what you want to see from a prospect rising through the ranks with his sights set on future fantasy stardom.

The former first-round draft pick isn't as young as Jesus Made or Leo De Vries, but he played the entire season at 20 years old and only recently turned 21. That means he'll be young when he joins Triple-A next season, and if he continues to perform as expected, then an MLB debut could happen in the second half.

Like others discussed here, MLB's No. 12 prospect has the type of all-around skill set you'd be looking for in a fantasy asset, so redraft managers should be keeping tabs on his progress and should be looking to stash him away the closer he gets to the majors.

Caleb Bonemer , OF, Chicago White Sox

Caleb Bonemer performed well in his first pro season in 2025, and expectations were high coming into 2026. Chicago's second-ranked prospect's power was on full display to begin the year at High-A, belting 18 home runs in 61 games with a .937 OPS, but a high 29.1 percent strikeout rate led to a low .238 batting average.

Nevertheless, the former second-round draft pick earned a promotion to Double-A anyway, and seemingly got better. The strikeout rate went down to a more palatable 25.2 percent, the batting average went up to .261, and his walk rate even improved to 14.5 percent (from 13.7 percent). Oh, and he produced another 19 home runs in 71 games, giving him a total of 37 for the season.

Caleb Bonemer with a NO-DOUBTER 💪 The @whitesox No. 2 prospect becomes the 5th Minor Leaguer to hit 37 homers this year. pic.twitter.com/l2oJV01SnJ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 12, 2026

Though speed isn't his calling card, the 20-year-old was able to swipe 29 bases in 2025 and another 17 this year, so there is some baserunning acumen there. Look for the 6-foot-1 slugger to power his way to the big leagues later next year as he joins the youth movement on the South Side, joining other former top prospects like Colson Montgomery, Braden Montgomery, and Kyle Teel. He'll likely be one of the top stashes for power.

Other Potential Midseason 2027 Call-Ups to Consider

Potential Exciting Late 2027 Call-Ups

More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App