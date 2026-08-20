Ryan Clifford Placed on Development List at Triple-A
Ryan Clifford was placed on the Development List on Wednesday amid a futile stretch of offense. Since returning from the injured list on August 9, the Mets' eighth-ranked prospect has been hitless in 22 consecutive at-bats over a six-game stretch with a 56.0 percent strikeout rate during that time. The struggles preceded the injured list stint, though, as he's also just 5-for-70 (.071) over his last 19 contests, which has pushed his season-long slash line to .175/.267/.344. When he connects, the ball goes a long way, with the 6-foot-3 slugger tallying 16 home runs in 104 games, but with one of the worst strikeout rates at Triple-A (38.2 percent) that culminated in a five-strikeout performance this past Sunday, the organization will now allow him to stay on the minor league roster while he works on mechanics and swing decisions outside of game action. Amid his struggles, chances of an MLB debut in 2026 were already fading, but this likely seals it, and fantasy managers need not consider the 23-year-old a stash option this year.
Source: SNY
Source: SNY