Jhostynxon Garcia Falling from Stash Radar After Latest Demotion
Jhostynxon Garcia was optioned back to Triple-A Indianapolis on August 14 after a brief second stint with the big-league club. The Pirates' fifth-ranked prospect is 3-for-11 (.273) in the three games since rejoining Indianapolis and is now slashing .270/.337/.419 with seven home runs and five steals in 61 games for the Indians. The right-handed hitter surged through the minors on the way to a major league debut in Boston's organization in 2025, but has done little with his limited opportunities in the majors. Coming off a 21-home-run campaign in 114 games last year and with a ball hit 113.5 mph this season (95th percentile), there is some power potential in his bat, but it comes with a lot of chase that leads to a lot of swing-and-miss and few walks. The 23-year-old could get another shot in the majors this season, but there are likely better stash options available on your waiver wire.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com