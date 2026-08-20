Jacob Melton a Strong Stash for Steals When Healthy
Jacob Melton (hamstring) was flashing his elite speed at Triple-A Durham before being placed on the injured list with hamstring tightness back on August 4, his second time on the IL this season. The Rays' eighth-ranked prospect was riding a six-game hit streak and had stolen bases in three consecutive games before suffering the injury, which had raised his slash line to .285/.381/.520 with five home runs and 23 steals in just 36 games for the Bulls. The former second-round draft pick has been swinging a bat recently, but there has been no official update to his status from the organization, so his timeline for return is unclear. It has been an injury-marred campaign, and if the 25-year-old could stay healthy, he'd be one of the top stashes for his stolen-base potential, but until the 6-foot-2 slugger returns to action and makes a run at a major league promotion, there is no need to roster him.
Source: Run From the OPS
Source: Run From the OPS