Does Ryan Ward Demand Stash Consideration Amid 10-Game Hit Streak?
Ryan Ward, after collecting a hit in Wednesday's game for Triple-A Oklahoma City, has extended his hit streak to 10 games. The Dodgers' 17th-ranked prospect is 16-for-40 (.400) during that time with a double and four home runs, along with twice as many walks (eight) as strikeouts (four). It brings his season-long slash line to .276/.384/.486 with 17 home runs and a 55:60 BB:K in 83 games for the Comets. The left-handed hitter debuted with the Dodgers earlier this season and has spent two different stints with the club with mixed results. While this recent stretch could help propel him there again, there is no immediate opening on the major league roster, even with Kyle Tucker struggling mightily on both sides of the ball. The former eighth-round draft pick has a ton of power, logging back-to-back 30-homer seasons at Triple-A prior to 2026, so there is some intrigue for fantasy purposes, but the 28-year-old is not a realistic stash consideration in most fantasy leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com