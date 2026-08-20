Gavin Cross Goes on Injured List at Triple-A Omaha
Gavin Cross (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list on August 14 with an undisclosed injury. It's a shame as the Royals' 26th-ranked prospect was heating up again, riding a five-game hit streak during which time he went 9-for-19 (.474) with three doubles, two home runs, and a stolen base over that span. The hot stretch brought his season-long slash line to .253/.319/.435 at Triple-A Omaha with 13 home runs and 23 steals in 101 games. The power/speed combo makes for an intriguing fantasy asset, and the former ninth-overall draft pick could still make a late-season debut in 2026, but there was little reason to stash him before the injury, and now, without a clear timeline for his return, there is even less reason. The 25-year-old may have a fantasy impact in 2027, but for now, he can be safely left on the waiver wire.
Source: Omaha Storm Chasers
Source: Omaha Storm Chasers