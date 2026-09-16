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2026 Week 2 NFL Power Rankings: Where Do All 32 Teams Stand?

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Brock Purdy - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Quincy's NFL Week 2 power rankings. Where does each team stand ahead of Week 2? Read the updated power rankings featuring the Buffalo Bills and more.

Week 1 in the NFL brought us serious fireworks. For starters, the Bears might very well make good on their aspirations to set the all-time scoring record, the Rams may have depth issues, and the Seahawks defense looks as dominant as ever. It is only one week, but there were a lot of questions answered, and even more created in Week 1.

However, Week 1 can also be deceiving. Sometimes teams are much rustier than we expected them to be. This can lead to inflated performances for opponents. You never know what may happen in Week 2 and beyond. Adjustments will be made, and the results of Week 1 will not tell the season-long story.

Now that we've had a chance to get a look at each team in action, it is time to revisit the power rankings. Let's dive in and see where each team stands heading into Week 2.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings:

 

No. 32 - Cleveland Browns

It has been one week, but it is clear that the Browns will struggle as long as Deshaun Watson is under center. Additionally, what was supposed to be a solid defense did not show up on Sunday. Cleveland is likely in for another long season.

 

No. 31 - Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward carried his preseason struggles into Week 1. The Titans had no answers for a Jets defense that may be improved with head coach Aaron Glenn taking a more active role on that side of the ball. Either way, Tennessee needs to see some improvement from Ward in a hurry.

 

No. 30 - Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins offense looked relatively inept against a Raiders defense that is not projected to be particularly good this season. Malik Willis did not have many lanes to throw into with a lacking receiving corps. Perhaps Miami will be a true bottom-dweller.

 

No. 29 - Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons look like a candidate for a top-5 pick. Atlanta was hapless in Week 1 with Cooper Rush under center, and it desperately needs Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa to get healthy. At least Bijan Robinson balled out.

 

No. 28 - New York Jets

The Jets generated some buzz in Week 1. They dominated the Titans both offensively and defensively. Perhaps this team is turning a corner. It will be interesting to watch how it fares against more quality opponents moving forward.

 

No. 27 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Dolphins lost the game against the Raiders just as much as the Raiders won the game. However, a win is a win no matter how it happened. Most importantly, running back Ashton Jeanty looked like an absolute dominator. He was fast and explosive, and will be a huge piece of this team's offense this season.

 

No. 26 - Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels did not look right for most of the day on Sunday. However, when it mattered, Daniels delivered. He almost brought the Commanders back against the Eagles. An ill-advised shovel-pass play call on a two-point conversion attempt ended the comeback chance, but the Commanders will need more from Daniels moving forward.

 

No. 25 - Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals fans entered the week with little to cheer for, but left Week 1 with optimism. This offense is going to be legit with Jacoby Brissett slinging the rock. Most importantly, perhaps this defense will be better than we gave it credit for.

 

No. 24 - Indianapolis Colts

The Colts were blown out of the water against Baltimore on Sunday. After marching down the field for a touchdown early in the game, the Colts were held in check. Daniel Jones looked more like his old self than his 2025 form. This was a concerning outing.

 

No. 23 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers fell behind early against the Bengals, but managed to nearly come back and win the game. Baker Mayfield struggled, fumbling three times in this outing. With the Saints and Panthers offenses looking solid in Week 1, Tampa Bay will need to find itself sooner rather than later.

 

No. 22 - New Orleans Saints

The Saints beat themselves in Week 1. After hanging around with the Lions all game, they finally managed to force overtime. This was a tale of two halves for the Saints, who will hope to build on this outing with some optimism.

 

No. 21 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Although the Steelers won on Sunday, they have fallen in the power rankings. The Falcons had no business being in the game, but Pittsburgh let them hang around until the end. The defense looks great as usual, but the offense will need to pick up its play moving forward.

 

No. 20 - New York Giants

The Giants put themselves on the map as potential NFC East contenders in Week 1. They looked incredibly well-coached and executed the game plan to perfection. Jaxson Dart looked to be in control all game long, and the defense stepped up in a big way. There is a lot to be excited about here.

 

No. 19 - Carolina Panthers

The Panthers defense never got off the bus against the Bears, allowing 59 points. The good news is that the offense put up 37 of its own. Bryce Young looked great in this game, but the Panthers will hope that Ejiro Evero's squad can get itself together moving forward.

 

No. 18 - Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys dropped a Week 1 game to the Giants. They looked outcoached and ill-prepared for the physicality that the Giants are seemingly suddenly bringing. Most importantly, Dallas' rebuilt defense did not live up to expectations. It will have to go back to the drawing board for Week 2.

 

No. 17 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers lost in true Chargers fashion in Week 1. After entering the game as heavy favorites, the Chargers looked lifeless against the Cardinals. They made what is supposed to be a poor Cardinals defense look great.

 

No. 16 - Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings lost Kyler Murray to a scary concussion early in the game. After falling behind the Packers, the Vikings came roaring back for a 39-22 victory. This team can make some noise this season.

 

No. 15 - Green Bay Packers

The Packers blew yet another late-game lead in Week 1. This time, it was the Vikings who roared to a 39-22 victory over Green Bay. These blown leads are seemingly inexplicable at this point. Especially since it looked like the Packers were on their way to a blowout of their own.

 

No. 14 - Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati's new-look defense appeared to have some juice. The pass rush was effective after being essentially nonexistent in 2025. If the Bengals offense can get back to its usual self, this will be a scary team.

 

No. 13 - Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia won in Week 1, but it did not look pretty doing it. The offense did not show much improvement under new coordinator Sean Mannion. The defense played great, but the Eagles will need to score more points if they expect to compete in the loaded NFC.

 

No. 12 - Detroit Lions

The Lions nearly gave away their Week 1 game. The Saints gave them all they could handle, and the Lions narrowly squeaked out the win in overtime. This defense definitely needs its injured defensive backs to come back sooner rather than later.

 

No. 11 - Houston Texans

The Texans went toe-to-toe with the Bills in Week 1, and nearly won the game. However, Josh Allen is too much to handle. He took over this game and exorcised his Texan demons. Still, Houston looks like a contender with potential improvements from C.J. Stroud.

 

No. 10 - New England Patriots

The Patriots seemed to be in control for much of the season opener against the Seahawks, but a second-half meltdown resulted in a bad loss. Drake Maye looked like he took a step backward. It is only one game, but the Patriots will need to get themselves together if they want to compete in an improved AFC.

 

No. 9 - Denver Broncos

The Broncos were blown out by the Chiefs in Week 1. Bo Nix looked lost against a quality defense. Meanwhile, the Broncos defense had no answer for the Chiefs' running game. After skating to a No. 1 seed in 2025, the Broncos may come back to earth in 2026.

 

No. 8 - Los Angeles Rams

The Rams struggled on Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers. After keeping the game close in the first half, Los Angeles got blown out in the second half. The win is notable for the 49ers. However, Week 1 is no indication of how the season will go.

 

No. 7 - Kansas City Chiefs

So, the Chiefs are back. Patrick Mahomes needed about a quarter to shake off the rust in the passing game, but the running game was the story in Week 1. Kenneth Walker III looks like he is going to be elite this season, and Mahomes showed no fear scampering around on his repaired knee.

 

No. 6 - San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco shocked a lot of NFL fans with its absolute handling of the Rams on Thursday night. The 49ers executed their game plan flawlessly and kept a very hyped up Rams team at bay. Even amid a myriad of injuries, San Francisco looks like it will be right there at the end of the season.

 

No. 5 - Chicago Bears

The Bears may very well make good on their desire to set the single-season scoring record. Chicago hung 59 points on what should be a solid Panthers defense. Caleb Williams looks like he may indeed be the truth. This was encouraging for Chicago fans.

 

No. 4 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars utterly dominated the Browns in Week 1. They could very well have played down to their opponent, but instead, they blew them out of the water. If the team continues to play like this, it will be a fantastic player in the AFC playoff picture.

 

No. 3 - Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore is back with a vengeance. New head coach Jesse Minter's debut went about as well as he could have asked. The offensive weapons were dominant, and the defense was solid. Baltimore is the early favorite to take the AFC North.

 

No. 2 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks did not look themselves through the first half of Week 1's win over the Patriots. However, this dominant defense turned it on in the second half, intercepting Drake Maye three times. Sam Darnold is set to miss a couple of weeks, but Drew Lock seems capable of holding down the fort in the meantime.

 

No. 1 - Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen was electric in Week 1. His four total touchdowns were par for the course. The Bills can go a long way if Allen plays like this and the weapons around him continue to step up.

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

NFL Week 2 Power Rankings (2026)
Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 2 Waiver Wire
The Cut List - Who to Drop for Week 2?



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