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Monday Night Football Betting Picks: Week 2 Player Props and Parlays (2026)

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Expert NFL betting picks for Monday 9/21/26. Player props, same game parlays, and game picks for Monday Night Football game between the Giants and Rams.

Hello everybody, and welcome to the Week 2 edition of Monday Night Football bets and props! The NFL season is entering its second full week, and we here at RotoBaller could not be more thrilled to bring you some of the best content on the market. We are excited to bring betting content to all those interested in every slate in any given week.

This weekly article will focus on the Monday night slate, and I will provide several different betting angles for the games scheduled. I will typically provide at least one play on the game's total or spread, as well as at least three player or game props, and a fun single-game parlay. Although this article will be published each week on Monday mornings, you can always feel free to check out our Discord Channel to see plays posted throughout the week.

This week's Monday night slate features a matchup between the New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. This matchup should provide plenty of goodies for us to try to take advantage of. Without further delay, let's get into tonight's picks for Week 2 of Monday Night Football!

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Monday Night Football Odds and Spread

New York Giants (+7) at Los Angeles Rams (-325 ML)

Over/Under (48)

 

Monday Night Football Game Picks

All odds are courtesy of Hard Rock Sportsbook.

We have a fun matchup between the up-and-coming New York Giants and the Super Bowl hopeful Los Angeles Rams. The Giants are coming off a huge Week 1 win against their NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys, and the Los Angeles Rams had a disappointing showing in their Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne.

For this game, we are going to focus on the spread, which currently favors the Rams by seven points. This is a big spread in the NFL regardless of matchup, but to see the Rams favored by seven after their showing overseas is quite surprising. Not to mention the fact that they just lost Myles Garrett to injured reserve.

In Week 1, the Rams' run defense was abysmal. They allowed a total of 133 rushing yards to the 49ers' backfield, while allowing an average of 5.5 yards per carry. I am not so sure I want to back a team that cannot stop the run, and it won't get any easier without Garrett in the game.

The Giants, on the other hand, came out running the ball all over the Cowboys. They ran the ball for a total of 165 rushing yards, which was the fifth-most rushing yards for any team in Week 1. Cam Skattebo carried the ball 18 times for 81 rushing yards and a touchdown, and should shoulder a similar load in this game.

The Giants also have some reasonable weapons in the passing game if they get behind in Malik Nabers and Malachi Fields, and even Darnell Mooney. Jaxson Dart also threw for 230 passing yards and three touchdowns in that Week 1 win, so the offense has come out firing on all cylinders.

I know there is a lot of discussion about the Rams coming out angry that they lost in Week 1, and while that is likely true, I will need to see more from this defense before I can back them with a spread this high.

The Pick: Giants +7 (-110)

 

Monday Night Football Player Props

Cam Skattebo OVER 49.5 rushing yards (-120)

I think this number is sitting just a tad low on Skattebo, especially when you consider how effective the 49ers were running the ball against this Rams defense last week in Melbourne. Overall, they allowed Christian McCaffrey and Kaelon Black to combine for 133 rushing yards on 24 carries.

Meanwhile, Skattebo rushed for 81 yards on 18 carries in Week 1, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Skattebo was also in on a whopping 42 snaps compared to Devin Singletary's 25. Singletary also carried the ball just six times, so Skattebo is clearly the lead back here, as if there was any doubt.

While Skattebo missed Weeks 9 through 18 with a dislocated right ankle, he did manage to rush for 50 or more yards in six of eight games played. He failed to reach this total in his rookie debut in Week 1, where he carried the ball just two times, and again in Week 8 when he was injured against the Philadelphia Eagles after playing just 11 snaps.

Skattebo is also heavily involved in the Giants' passing attack, so if you do not agree on the Giants covering the seven here, you could also take a look at his rushing + receiving yards prop.

Puka Nacua OVER 6.5 receptions (-135)

There's a chance that Nacua doesn't play in this game, but I am approaching it as if he will be suiting up for now.

There are a couple of reasons I like looking at Puka's receptions here, with the first reason being his overall utilization in this offense. In Week 1, Nacua was targeted nine times, and although he only hauled in five receptions, this is not common. In 2025, he had 12 regular-season games with at least seven receptions.

He will almost certainly lead the team in targets almost on a weekly basis, so getting the number here is definitely worth a look. If the number ends up rising to 7.5 at plus money, I would still be interested, albeit to a lesser extent.

I also like Nacua here based on what this Giants' pass rush looks like. In 2025, they ranked in the top half of the league, averaging over two sacks per game, so we could certainly see some pressure on Stafford here, which may cause him to have to get rid of the ball quickly on shorter throws.

The Giants' secondary is also a bit banged up after Week 1, with Paulson Adebo missing Thursday's practice due to a knee injury, while Deonte Banks (calf) and Greg Newsome II (rib) were both limited.

Jaxson Dart OVER 31.5 rushing yards (-115)

I wanted to get a Jaxson Dart prop in here for this game and was debating between his rushing yards and passing touchdowns. His passing touchdowns prop is currently listed at O1.5 at +185, which is extremely tempting and something I still may play, but this rushing yard prop has a good story as well.

Dart is a mobile quarterback who rushed for 30+ yards in eight of 14 games in 2025. He also just carried the ball 11 times for 54 rushing yards in Week 1 against the Cowboys, so he is picking up where he left off. The matchup against the Rams is surprisingly solid as well.

In 2025, the Rams allowed several mobile quarterbacks to rush for more than this total, including C.J. Stroud (5/32), Jalen Hurts (9/40), Tyler Huntley (3/39), and Caleb Williams (5/40).

Last week in Melbourne, they also let Brock Purdy carry the ball five times for 29 rushing yards. While Purdy did not eclipse this total, he did rush for more yards than in all but three games in 2025.

 

Monday Night Football Same Game Parlay

This is a new section of the article compared to seasons past, where we will build a fun same-game parlay for you all to consider. As these are parlays, it is always recommended to scale down and make these bets a little more conservatively, as we will need multiple legs to go right in order to hit. The legs I like tonight include:

  • Giants +13
  • Game total OVER 42 points
  • Cam Skattebo ANYTIME touchdown
  • Total odds: +209

We are going to stick with a standard six-point teaser on the spread and game total here, teasing the Giants up and the total down. We already made the case for the Giants to cover 7, so we are just adding some extra cushion. I also think these defenses could have some give in them, as explained by the prop choices above, so I also like some points to be scored tonight.

Skattebo is a strong candidate to score, as running backs with his type of workload often are. He is listed at even money as a single bet, so definitely look at him there as well. He scored once last week against Dallas on his 18 carries and tends to find the end zone quite often, which is why the odds surprise me here.

In eight games in 2025, Skattebo scored a total of seven touchdowns: five rushing and two receiving. Keep in mind that while these touchdowns came across eight games, in two of those games he combined for just 19 offensive snaps, so the density of the touchdowns was quite impressive.

He should be in a good spot to score tonight, whether it be on the ground or through the air.

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