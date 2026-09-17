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NFL Week 2 Predictions: Picks and Analysis for Every Football Game

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Free NFL betting picks for every Week 2 matchup in 2026. Expert analysis and predictions for NFL Week 2. Who should you bet in Week 2? Analysis for every game on the slate.

In This Article hide
Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills (Thursday Night)
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans
Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots
Green Bay Packers at New York Jets
Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers
Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday Night Football)
New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams (Monday Night Football)
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The NFL returned to our lives last week with an exciting slate of games that featured a Super Bowl rematch, a shocking outcome in Australia, and one of the highest-scoring Week 1s we've ever seen.

Week 2 kicks off with a certified banger on Thursday night, as the Buffalo Bills open their shiny, new stadium against the Detroit Lions in a game that has nuclear levels of offensive firepower.

Through the good, bad, and ugly, we'll dive into all the juicy spots on this slate as we go through every Week 2 game in this article, offering picks, predictions, and analysis for every one. We appreciate you joining us here at RotoBaller for the 2026 NFL season ... let's dive in!

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Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills (Thursday Night)

Both of these perennial playoff contenders came away with hard-fought wins in Week 1. Josh Allen and the Bills offense performed better-than-expected against a highly-respected Texans defense, putting up 36 points in the road victory.

Opening their brand-new stadium, Buffalo will host a Lions squad that squandered a big lead, but ultimately nipped the Saints last week.

This is the highest projected point total on the board in Week 1 (54.5), and it's easy to see why, as both offenses deploy explosive players, while both defenses underwhelmed in their respective openers.

The Detroit secondary remains abysmal following an injury-plagued 2025, and it isn't tough to envision Allen taking advantage with new addition D.J. Moore and ascending tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Prediction: Bills 35, Lions 27

 

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

The good news for Carolina fans? Bryce Young and the offense put up 37 points in Week 1. The bad news? The Panthers defense looked outmatched while being torched for 59 points by the Chicago Bears.

Atlanta's results weren't quite as mixed in the opener, rather, they were just ugly, as the void at the quarterback position was obvious in last week's loss to the Steelers.

While the Carolina defense was a swinging gate in Week 1, I don't know that the Falcons offense is capable of taking advantage. Sure, Bijan Robinson is amazing, but until a clear answer is found at QB, Atlanta will be a one-dimensional offensive attack.

Prediction: Panthers 23, Falcons 17

 

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Year 2 of the Ben Johnson era was a sight to behold in Week 1, as Caleb Williams and the Bears offense steamrolled the Carolina Panthers en route to putting up 59 points. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores won't likely be such an easy target, as Minnesota will scheme blitzes designed to confuse Williams, who will be protected by an offensive line that looks to be one of the NFL's elite units this season.

The concerning aspect for Chicago fans is the defensive issues that remained apparent in the opener against Carolina. The Bears will likely face Carson Wentz after Kyler Murray suffered a concussion in Minnesota's Week 1 win over the Packers. While he's far from his former self, the veteran can still do enough with a weapon like Justin Jefferson to make this Chicago defense sweat. Expect both offenses to find success in the NFC North matchup.

Prediction: Bears 27, Vikings 24

 

Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans

While Cam Ward made some strides down the stretch of his rookie campaign last year, he looked as though he'd regressed in Tennessee's dead-on-arrival loss to the Jets in Week 1. Ward and a "new look" Titans offense managed just 195 total yards against Gang Green last week. It's hard to envision them finding much more success against Philadelphia in Week 2.

Stacked with talent on both sides of the ball, the Eagles bring a superior roster to Nashville this week. While the team's Week 1 victory over the Commanders was tighter than they would've liked, they were still able to get the job done with. They'll find the going much easier this week against a Titans squad that looks as though it will once again be among the worst in the league.

Prediction: Eagles 28, Titans 10

 

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots

Despite facing Seattle backup quarterback Drew Lock for most of the night, the Patriots dropped their season opener to the Seahawks in a Super Bowl rematch. New England also lost prized offseason acquisition A.J. Brown to an ankle injury that will keep him sidelined for at least a month. Absent Brown and second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson (who missed Week 1 and is still dealing with an ankle injury), this New England offense is critically short on game-breakers.

The outlook isn't much different for the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, who were able to grind away a win over an offensively-inept Falcons squad in Week 1, but didn't exactly look explosive offensively. Though Mike Tomlin has departed, it appears as though the Steelers will still look to lean on their impressive defense. This should devolve into a slugfest between two defensive-minded squads. I'll give the slight edge to the home team.

Prediction: Patriots 20, Steelers 17

 

Green Bay Packers at New York Jets

New season, same story for Matt LaFleur, as his Packers blew yet another lead in their season-opener against the Vikings. Green Bay squandered a 22-10 second-half lead in Week 1, as questions remain about their ability to run the ball and their ability to stop anyone without Micah Parsons on the field.

Conversely, the Jets actually looked...competent in their Week 1 win over the lowly Titans - something that might be taken with a grain of salt considering the competition. It would be surprising for Gang Green to continue rolling against Green Bay, though the Packers become tougher to trust with any level of confidence with each passing collapse.

Prediction: Packers 24, Jets 20

 

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A message to all the Browns fans out there... you only have one more year until Deshaun Watson's nightmare contract is up. Weighed down by the albatross that is Watson, Cleveland, unsurprisingly, struggled to generate any notable offense in last week's blowout loss to the Jaguars. While actually like the offensive philosophies that Todd Monken has been able to implement along his coaching journey, there's little hope that anything fires with any of the quarterbacks he currently has on the roster.

The Bucs' quarterback situation appears to be settled for the foreseeable future now that Baker Mayfield has finalized a contract extension. However, Mayfield and the Tampa Bay offense were sloppy in last week's loss to the Bengals. It was nice to see running back Bucky Irving healthy in Week 1. I expect the Bucs to tidy things up enough to take care of Cleveland here.

Prediction: Bucs 28, Browns 17

 

New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens

Do we judge Tyler Shough and the Saints on their abysmal first-half performance or their inspiring late-game comeback against the Lions in Week 1? It might not matter in this matchup against a Ravens team that looked angry and energized in their dominant win over the Colts in the opener.

I fall into the "Shough and the Saints offense will be ok long-term" camp, but it's the New Orleans defense's ability - or inability - to slow down a scary Baltimore attack that worries me. Derrick Henry rumbled for 144 rushing yards in Week 1, while the Ravens offense totaled 506 yards and 41 points against Indy. With John Harbaugh now in New York, it looks as though Baltimore will be an aggressive offense to contend with.

Prediction: Ravens 31, Saints 23

 

Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans

On the heels of a loss to the Bills in Week 1 - in what was a surprising, shootout-type environment - the Texans will host another high-octane offense when the Bengals come to town on Sunday. Buffalo's stout offensive line was able to hold off Houston's formidable pass rush enough to let Josh Allen do damage down the field. It's doubtful that Joe Burrow will have the same luxury behind his historically-leaky protection.

Cincy undoubtedly has superstar-caliber weapons in Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins. However, the Texans elite secondary will provide plenty of resistance - especially if Burrow is under fire from the Houston pass rush.

Prediction: Texans 24, Bengals 23

 

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos

First impressions are hard to shake. Denver and Jacksonville were polar opposites in Week 1, as the Jags manhandled the Browns, while the Broncos fell flat against the Chiefs on Monday Night Football. While my eyes tell me that the Jags are the better team in this matchup, my mind tells me that Sean Payton and the Broncos will circle the wagons and be prepared to defend their home-field advantage at Mile High.

Since 2000, Denver is 21-5 in home openers, something I'm trying to keep in mind as I look back at Jacksonville's Week 16 victory over the Broncos last season. This Denver defense - which still has all the trappings of an elite unit - will provide a much stiffer test to Trevor Lawrence than the Cleveland Browns did last week.

Prediction: Broncos 23, Jaguars 21

 

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

One of Week 1's biggest shockers came in the form of the Arizona Cardinals defeating the L.A. Chargers in rather straightforward fashion. Jim Harbaugh and company will look to quickly rebound against the visiting Raiders in Week 2.

Justin Herbert and the Bolts offense looked lost in new OC Mike McDaniel's scheme in an ugly season-opening outing against Arizona, as the Chargers offensive line struggled mightily in both pass protection and run blocking. While this is an obvious bounce-back spot for an L.A. roster that many experts believe is a very talented one, there's the chance that it takes some time for this new offensive philosophy to click.

A cupcake for the entirety of 2025, new head coach Klint Kubiak had the Raiders looking like a much sharper football team in their season-opening win over the Dolphins. I will say that again though...the Dolphins...a team that might legitimately be the worst in the NFL this year. So while the new era of the Chargers offense might take longer to develop than expected, they should still be able to conjure enough juice in this one.

Prediction: Chargers 27, Raiders 23 

 

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

With both of these NFC East squads taking divisional losses in Week 1, this is suddenly a very important ball game. Both defenses left their respective openers with big question marks, as Dallas struggled to get its offense on the field and Washington relinquished big plays.

Both of these offenses looked good in limited opportunities last week. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys were largely stranded on the sidelines against the Giants. They had just two second-half possessions. For the Commanders, Jayden Daniels was efficient when on the field, picking up 20 first downs against a rugged Eagles defense.

I look for that to largely be the script this week in what should be a close game, as Washington should control the time of possession while Dallas dominates down the field with splash plays.

Prediction: Cowboys 28, Commanders 27

 

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

The Seahawks came out with a victory in their Super Bowl rematch against New England in Week 1, but the defending champs didn't come out completely unscathed, as they will be without quarterback Sam Darnold against the Cardinals in Week 2. Drew Lock is expected to get the nod in this one, and we can look for Seattle to lean on the run and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the pass game.

Arizona ranks as one of the Week 1's biggest surprises, as new head coach Mike LaFleur had his team well-prepared in their upset win over the Chargers. While it's certainly a feel-good story, the Cardinals could turn into a pumpkin against a supremely-talented Seahawks squad. Being without Darnold isn't nothing, but this is an Arizona roster that still has several holes.

Prediction: Seahawks 20, Cardinals 14

 

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers

I'd normally be on a high alert for a Niners letdown following the combination of a trip to play in Australia and a dominant win over the Rams in said International Series. However, I don't know if Miami is capable of taking advantage of even the biggest of San Fran flops, as this rebuilding Dolphins squad is about as devoid of NFL-level talent as any roster I've seen in awhile.

Prediction: 49ers 28, Dolphins 13

 

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday Night Football)

The Chiefs were extremely impressive in a Monday Night Football victory over the rival Broncos. With Patrick Mahomes now back in the lineup, along with offseason acquisition Kenneth Walker III, this Kansas City offense could reclaim its spot as one of the league's best units.

In the huge home-field environment of Arrowhead, they'll host a Colts squad that was obliterated by the Ravens last week. Indy coughed up 5.5 yards per carry in the opener, and must now face the shifty Walker, who blazed to 173 yards and a score in his Chiefs debut. The Colts offense has the means to fight back in this one, but a healthy Kansas City offense is a scary sight.

Prediction: Chiefs 30, Colts 24

 

New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams (Monday Night Football)

The preseason Super Bowl-betting favorites, the Rams are now staring at the real possibility of an 0-2 start. Call it jet lag or a veteran team shaking off the rust after its stars saw few-to-zero preseason reps, L.A. was roundly dominated by the Niners in their opener in Australia. Much has been made about the team's travel decisions, but Sean McVay and company must quickly put that behind them, as they're set to square off John Harbaugh's Giants.

The Harbaugh era in New York started with a bang, as the G-Men handled the rival Dallas Cowboys in surprisingly easy fashion, as second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart put forth a performance worthy of a polished veteran. However, concerns about a letdown here are very real, as they travel cross country to face an experienced Rams team that's highly motivated to rebound.

Prediction: Rams 27, Giants 20

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Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
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Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
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Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
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Caleb Hawkins Has High Ceiling And Low Floor In Week 3
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
James Wiseman

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Nico Collins

' Injury not Serious, Week 2 Status in Jeopardy
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Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

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Sam Leavitt Doubtful Against Ole Miss
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Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
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Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
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Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
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Good to Go for Camp
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Declares Himself Ready for Season
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Cam Talbot Links Up With Blue Jackets on One-Year Deal
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Draws Interest From Four East Teams
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Officially Heads to the Clippers
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Activated from Injured List on Sunday
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