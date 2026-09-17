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2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings - Week 2 Start, Sit Kickers

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Cam Little - Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers, Waiver Wire Pickups, Rankings

2026 fantasy football kicker rankings - Week 2 start, sit kicker rankings. Win more with our updated kicker fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 2.

In This Article hide
Week 2 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Week 2 Fantasy Football Kicker Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Sure, kickers aren't the most exciting position in fantasy football, but if you ignore the position, it could cost you a win. That said, let's take a look at these updated Week 2 fantasy football kicker rankings to see where key players such as Tyler Bass, Tyler Loop, Trey Smack, Harrison Mevis, Wil Lutz, Will Reichard, Nick Folk, and Cam Little stand for the second week of the 2026 NFL season.

Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 2 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

Kicker
Tier		 Kicker
Rank		 Kicker
Name		 Pos
1 1 Brandon Aubrey K
1 2 Cameron Dicker K
1 3 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
2 4 Cam Little K
2 5 Jake Bates K
2 6 Tyler Loop K
2 7 Evan McPherson K
2 8 Chase McLaughlin K
2 9 Jason Myers K
2 10 Harrison Mevis K
3 11 Cairo Santos K
3 12 Eddy Pineiro K
3 13 Spencer Shrader K
3 14 Trey Smack K
3 15 Will Reichard K
4 16 Daniel Carlson K
4 17 Wil Lutz K
4 18 Chris Boswell K
4 19 Jake Elliott K
4 20 Tyler Bass K
4 21 Harrison Butker K
5 22 Andy Borregales K
5 23 Riley Patterson K
5 24 Joey Slye K
5 25 Matt Gay K
5 26 Ryan Fitzgerald K
6 27 Nick Folk K
6 28 Drew Stevens K
6 29 Jason Sanders K
6 30 Chad Ryland K
6 31 Dominic Zvada K
6 32 Andre Szmyt K

 

Week 2 Fantasy Football Kicker Outlooks

Jake Bates, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates was perfect in his team's Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints, converting his lone field goal attempt and all four extra-point tries. The Lions put up 31 points against the Saints, and Detroit could be in need of another high-scoring effort when it faces the high-powered Buffalo Bills in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football. However, the weather forecast in Buffalo on Thursday calls for the potential of some rain and wind, which could make kicking difficult.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell also has a tendency to chase touchdowns rather than settling for field goals, which could only be amplified if Detroit gets behind early against the Bills. All in all, Bates projects to finish outside the top-12 kickers for fantasy managers in Week 2.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 2?

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Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Bass, Tyler Loop, Trey Smack, Harrison Mevis, Wil Lutz, Will Reichard, Nick Folk, Cam Little. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Tyler Bass, Tyler Loop, Trey Smack, Harrison Mevis, Wil Lutz, Will Reichard, Nick Folk, Cam Little:

Tyler Bass
vs
Tyler Loop
Tyler Bass
vs
Jason Myers
Tyler Bass
vs
Cairo Santos
Tyler Bass
vs
Evan McPherson
Tyler Bass
vs
Cam Little
Tyler Bass
vs
Harrison Butker
Tyler Bass
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Tyler Bass
vs
Harrison Mevis
Tyler Bass
vs
Cameron Dicker
Tyler Bass
vs
Trey Smack
Tyler Bass
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Tyler Bass
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Tyler Bass
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tyler Bass
vs
Jake Elliott
Tyler Bass
vs
Jake Bates
Tyler Bass
vs
Will Reichard
Tyler Bass
vs
Wil Lutz
Tyler Bass
vs
Andy Borregales
Tyler Bass
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Tyler Bass
vs
Chris Boswell
Tyler Bass
vs
Jason Sanders
Tyler Bass
vs
Matt Gay
Tyler Bass
vs
Spencer Shrader
Tyler Bass
vs
Daniel Carlson
Tyler Bass
vs
Dominic Zvada
Tyler Loop
vs
Cairo Santos
Tyler Loop
vs
Tyler Bass
Tyler Loop
vs
Cam Little
Tyler Loop
vs
Jason Myers
Tyler Loop
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Tyler Loop
vs
Evan McPherson
Tyler Loop
vs
Cameron Dicker
Tyler Loop
vs
Harrison Butker
Tyler Loop
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Tyler Loop
vs
Harrison Mevis
Tyler Loop
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tyler Loop
vs
Trey Smack
Tyler Loop
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Tyler Loop
vs
Jake Elliott
Tyler Loop
vs
Jake Bates
Tyler Loop
vs
Will Reichard
Tyler Loop
vs
Wil Lutz
Tyler Loop
vs
Andy Borregales
Tyler Loop
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Tyler Loop
vs
Chris Boswell
Tyler Loop
vs
Jason Sanders
Tyler Loop
vs
Matt Gay
Tyler Loop
vs
Spencer Shrader
Tyler Loop
vs
Daniel Carlson
Tyler Loop
vs
Dominic Zvada
Trey Smack
vs
Harrison Mevis
Trey Smack
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Trey Smack
vs
Harrison Butker
Trey Smack
vs
Jake Elliott
Trey Smack
vs
Evan McPherson
Trey Smack
vs
Jake Bates
Trey Smack
vs
Jason Myers
Trey Smack
vs
Will Reichard
Trey Smack
vs
Tyler Bass
Trey Smack
vs
Wil Lutz
Trey Smack
vs
Tyler Loop
Trey Smack
vs
Andy Borregales
Trey Smack
vs
Cairo Santos
Trey Smack
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Trey Smack
vs
Cam Little
Trey Smack
vs
Nick Folk
Trey Smack
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Trey Smack
vs
Chris Boswell
Trey Smack
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Trey Smack
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Trey Smack
vs
Cameron Dicker
Trey Smack
vs
Jason Sanders
Trey Smack
vs
Matt Gay
Trey Smack
vs
Spencer Shrader
Trey Smack
vs
Daniel Carlson
Harrison Mevis
vs
Harrison Butker
Harrison Mevis
vs
Trey Smack
Harrison Mevis
vs
Evan McPherson
Harrison Mevis
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Harrison Mevis
vs
Jason Myers
Harrison Mevis
vs
Jake Elliott
Harrison Mevis
vs
Tyler Bass
Harrison Mevis
vs
Jake Bates
Harrison Mevis
vs
Tyler Loop
Harrison Mevis
vs
Will Reichard
Harrison Mevis
vs
Cairo Santos
Harrison Mevis
vs
Wil Lutz
Harrison Mevis
vs
Cam Little
Harrison Mevis
vs
Andy Borregales
Harrison Mevis
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Harrison Mevis
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Harrison Mevis
vs
Cameron Dicker
Harrison Mevis
vs
Nick Folk
Harrison Mevis
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Harrison Mevis
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Harrison Mevis
vs
Chris Boswell
Harrison Mevis
vs
Jason Sanders
Harrison Mevis
vs
Matt Gay
Harrison Mevis
vs
Spencer Shrader
Harrison Mevis
vs
Daniel Carlson
Wil Lutz
vs
Will Reichard
Wil Lutz
vs
Andy Borregales
Wil Lutz
vs
Jake Bates
Wil Lutz
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Wil Lutz
vs
Jake Elliott
Wil Lutz
vs
Nick Folk
Wil Lutz
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Wil Lutz
vs
Chris Boswell
Wil Lutz
vs
Trey Smack
Wil Lutz
vs
Jason Sanders
Wil Lutz
vs
Harrison Mevis
Wil Lutz
vs
Matt Gay
Wil Lutz
vs
Harrison Butker
Wil Lutz
vs
Spencer Shrader
Wil Lutz
vs
Evan McPherson
Wil Lutz
vs
Daniel Carlson
Wil Lutz
vs
Jason Myers
Wil Lutz
vs
Dominic Zvada
Wil Lutz
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Wil Lutz
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Wil Lutz
vs
Cameron Dicker
Wil Lutz
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Wil Lutz
vs
Cairo Santos
Wil Lutz
vs
Drew Stevens
Wil Lutz
vs
Joey Slye
Will Reichard
vs
Jake Bates
Will Reichard
vs
Wil Lutz
Will Reichard
vs
Jake Elliott
Will Reichard
vs
Andy Borregales
Will Reichard
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Will Reichard
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Will Reichard
vs
Trey Smack
Will Reichard
vs
Nick Folk
Will Reichard
vs
Harrison Mevis
Will Reichard
vs
Chris Boswell
Will Reichard
vs
Harrison Butker
Will Reichard
vs
Jason Sanders
Will Reichard
vs
Evan McPherson
Will Reichard
vs
Matt Gay
Will Reichard
vs
Jason Myers
Will Reichard
vs
Spencer Shrader
Will Reichard
vs
Tyler Bass
Will Reichard
vs
Daniel Carlson
Will Reichard
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Will Reichard
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Will Reichard
vs
Cameron Dicker
Will Reichard
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Will Reichard
vs
Cairo Santos
Will Reichard
vs
Dominic Zvada
Will Reichard
vs
Drew Stevens
Nick Folk
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Nick Folk
vs
Chris Boswell
Nick Folk
vs
Andy Borregales
Nick Folk
vs
Jason Sanders
Nick Folk
vs
Wil Lutz
Nick Folk
vs
Matt Gay
Nick Folk
vs
Will Reichard
Nick Folk
vs
Spencer Shrader
Nick Folk
vs
Jake Bates
Nick Folk
vs
Daniel Carlson
Nick Folk
vs
Jake Elliott
Nick Folk
vs
Dominic Zvada
Nick Folk
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Nick Folk
vs
Drew Stevens
Nick Folk
vs
Trey Smack
Nick Folk
vs
Joey Slye
Nick Folk
vs
Harrison Mevis
Nick Folk
vs
Chad Ryland
Nick Folk
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Nick Folk
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Nick Folk
vs
Cameron Dicker
Nick Folk
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Nick Folk
vs
Cairo Santos
Nick Folk
vs
Jason Myers
Nick Folk
vs
Evan McPherson
Cam Little
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Cam Little
vs
Cairo Santos
Cam Little
vs
Cameron Dicker
Cam Little
vs
Tyler Loop
Cam Little
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Cam Little
vs
Tyler Bass
Cam Little
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Cam Little
vs
Jason Myers
Cam Little
vs
Evan McPherson
Cam Little
vs
Harrison Butker
Cam Little
vs
Harrison Mevis
Cam Little
vs
Trey Smack
Cam Little
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Cam Little
vs
Jake Elliott
Cam Little
vs
Jake Bates
Cam Little
vs
Will Reichard
Cam Little
vs
Wil Lutz
Cam Little
vs
Andy Borregales
Cam Little
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Cam Little
vs
Chris Boswell
Cam Little
vs
Jason Sanders
Cam Little
vs
Matt Gay
Cam Little
vs
Spencer Shrader
Cam Little
vs
Daniel Carlson
Cam Little
vs
Dominic Zvada

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays and Waiver Stashes
NFL Bets and Prop for ProphetX: Week 2
Players to Buy or Sell - Week 2
10 Fantasy Situations to Watch in Week 2


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