👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Jaylen Wright Won't Play Against Chiefs

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 12:14 PM ET

Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (stinger, foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to the team. Wright was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday and entered the weekend listed as doubtful. He has only three carries for 10 yards through two games, but he has been much more involved on special teams, returning five kickoffs for 185 yards with a long of 79. Miami's depth chart lists De'Von Achane first, Wright second and Ollie Gordon II third, so Gordon moves up behind Achane with Wright unavailable. Gordon, now in his second NFL season, has three carries for seven yards through two games, all of them coming last week against San Francisco. Wright's absence gives Gordon a clearer path to complementary touches behind Achane while also taking one of Miami's most productive kick returners out of the lineup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Miami Dolphins
Power your platform with RotoBaller's award-winning news

More Recent News

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 12:10 PM ET

New England Patriots rookie tight end Eli Raridon (thigh) has been ruled out of the team's Week 3 contest on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Raridon was injured in the team's Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday and will now miss at least one game. The 22-year-old third-rounder from Notre Dame will be hoping to gain clearance to make his return next weekend for a divisional clash against the Buffalo Bills on the road on Sunday, Oct. 4. With Raridon sidelined on Sunday against Jacksonville, it will give quarterback Drake Maye one less big body in red-zone situations, and it will also make Hunter Henry a much more attractive tight end streamer. Through his first two NFL games in 2026, Raridon has caught both of his targets for 32 yards and a touchdown, with his touchdown coming in the season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Right now, Raridon is not rostered in any Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New England Patriots
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 12:03 PM ET

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (ankle) is officially active for the Week 3 contest on Sunday against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers after being listed as questionable on the final injury report on Friday. Additionally, the Bills will have receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) active after he suffered an AC joint sprain in his shoulder in the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions. It is good news for quarterback Josh Allen as the Bills look to start the year 3-0. Coleman was only going to be a flex option in deeper fantasy football leagues if he was active and Moore was ruled out. The 23-year-old former second-round pick in 2024 from Florida State caught all six of his targets for 63 yards in the win over the Lions after Moore exited the game. Now that Moore is back, it will be hard to trust Coleman for consistent production against the Chargers as the WR3 behind Moore and Khalil Shakir. In the Week 1 win over the Houston Texans, Coleman caught his only target for one yard.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Buffalo Bills
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 12:02 PM ET

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the New York Giants, according to Turron Davenport. Spears missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning in a limited capacity Friday and carried a questionable designation into the weekend. He has 10 carries for 53 yards and four catches for 41 yards through the first two games. Spears has continued to work behind Tony Pollard while maintaining a role as both a runner and receiver out of the backfield. Pollard is also available after dealing with an ankle issue this week, so Tennessee will have both of its top running backs against New York.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Turron Davenport
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 11:56 AM ET

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) is inactive for the team's Week 3 game on the road at the Detroit Lions, according to the team. Mitchell injured his finger in the Week 2 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers and will now miss at least one game. It is disappointing for fantasy managers who were looking forward to potentially using the 23-year-old after he caught six of 12 targets for 63 yards last week against Green Bay. With Mitchell, rookie Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), and tight end Mason Taylor (thumb) all out for this weekend, it will open the door for rookie first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq to have a big game in what should be a pass-heavy game script for the Jets against the Lions. Behind WR1 Garrett Wilson, Isaiah Williams could be quarterback Geno Smith's next-best target in the passing game. Mitchell's next chance to return as the WR2 for New York will be in their Week 4 contest next Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Chicago Bears.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Jets
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 11:53 AM ET

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Legette missed Thursday's practice before returning in a limited capacity Friday and entered the weekend listed as questionable. He has two catches for 64 yards through the first two games, with both receptions coming against Atlanta last week. Jalen Coker is active after dealing with an ankle injury of his own, while John Metchie III is next up behind Legette and could see more work with him unavailable.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 11:49 AM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is officially active for Sunday's game against the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals after being listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report, according to PGH Steelers Now's Alan Saunders. A foot injury kept Pittman from playing in last week's loss to the New England Patriots, but he made enough progress in practice this week to get the green light to return to a Steelers offense that has not looked great at all through the first two weeks of the season. The 28-year-old had a decent debut with the Steelers in their season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons, catching all three of his targets for 58 yards. The former second-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 from USC does not have a ton of fantasy football upside in Pittsburgh's lackluster offense, but he could continue to draw the eye of quarterback Aaron Rodgers on short underneath routes. Going into Sunday's contest against an improved Bengals defense, fantasy managers should view Pittman as a low-upside WR4/flex option in his return to action.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PGH Steelers Now - Alan Saunders
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 11:47 AM ET

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Coker was limited Wednesday, sat out Thursday, and returned to practice on a limited basis Friday before carrying a questionable designation into the weekend. He has 16 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns through the first two games, including eight receptions for 66 yards against Atlanta last week. Coker will be available for Bryce Young and the Panthers after there was some uncertainty surrounding his status entering Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 11:44 AM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (shoulder) is officially active on Sunday for a Week 3 divisional clash against the Cincinnati Bengals after he was listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report, according to Alan Saunders of PGH Steelers Now. Meanwhile, backfield mate Rico Dowdle (toe) has been ruled out, which means that Warren should have a much bigger role out of Pittsburgh's backfield this weekend. Fantasy managers should be starting Warren for an increase in volume wherever they have him rostered. Rookie running back Eli Heidenreich is a surprise healthy scratch with Dowdle out due to injury. The Steelers signed Travis Homer to their active roster on Saturday, so he is expected to be the primary change-of-pace option for the team behind Warren against Cincy. The 27-year-old Warren has been more efficient than Dowdle through the first two weeks of the season, rushing for 89 yards on 21 carries while adding seven receptions on 10 targets for 61 yards through the air.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PGH Steelers Now - Alan Saunders
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 11:35 AM ET

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) is officially active on Sunday for the team's Week 3 contest against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers after he suffered an AC joint sprain in the team's Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions last Thursday. Moore's status was in doubt going into Sunday, but he has been cleared after some extra time to heal up between the Week 2 and Week 3 games. In addition to Moore, quarterback Josh Allen will have Keon Coleman (ankle) active after he was also listed as questionable for this weekend's game. The 29-year-old Moore did not catch a pass last Thursday before leaving with his shoulder injury, but he was heavily involved in the season-opening win over the Houston Texans, catching five of his eight targets for an even 100 yards and his first touchdown of the year in his debut with the team. Against the 0-2 Chargers, Moore should be returned to all starting fantasy lineups in Week 3 now that he is officially active.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Buffalo Bills
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 11:25 AM ET

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) is expected to be inactive for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, according to Jeremy Fowler. Mitchell was considered a game-time decision after injuring his finger during Thursday's practice and remaining limited Friday. He was heavily involved against Green Bay last week, catching six passes for 63 yards on a team-high 12 targets. Garrett Wilson remains the Jets' top receiver, while Isaiah Williams could take on more work with Mitchell expected to sit. Rookie Malik McClain is also on the active roster after being promoted earlier this week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 11:18 AM ET

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston has earned a bigger role quickly, but Week 3 against Carolina comes with a little more uncertainty. The rookie has seven catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns through two games, while his targets climbed from four in the opener to seven last week. That growth is encouraging. At the same time, 101 of Boston's 154 receiving yards have come on touchdown catches of 46 and 55 yards, so his early fantasy production has leaned heavily on explosive plays. Carolina's outside coverage with Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson also gives him a tougher test than he saw in Tampa Bay. Boston remains a starter for Cleveland and is healthy heading into Sunday, so the opportunity should still be there. He sits at WR45 in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings. Boston makes sense as a flex for managers chasing upside, while teams with a steadier alternative can reasonably take the safer route.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 11:06 AM ET

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Moore was limited Wednesday, missed Thursday's practice, and returned in a limited capacity Friday before being listed as questionable. He suffered the shoulder injury against Detroit last week and finished that game without a reception, though he did have one carry for minus-one yard. Moore opened the season with five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown against Houston. His official active status will still come closer to kickoff, but the expectation is that Josh Allen will have Moore back in the lineup against Los Angeles.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 10:43 AM ET

The Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions are among several teams that "have begun making inquiries" on a potential trade for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (undisclosed), according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Porter and the Steelers had previously engaged in extension talks, but those came to an end when Week 1 arrived and a new deal still wasn't in place. Pittsburgh intends to uphold its policy against having contract negotiations during the season, leaving Porter on the trade market as the regular season continues. Dallas and Detroit have two of the worst secondaries in football, so it's no surprise that they're interested in Porter, who tallied 52 tackles, one sack, and one interception across 14 games last year. With that being said, Porter has yet to play this season and is questionable for Week 3 with an undisclosed issue.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 10:37 AM ET

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) is expected to return within three weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The former first-round pick underwent extensive testing after dislocating his elbow during last week's loss to the Cowboys, and medical experts determined that he'll miss no more than three games as part of his recovery. Rapoport notes that Daniels may end up wearing a brace on his shoulder during games once he does return. The 25-year-old had very modest passing numbers to start the season, but he salvaged his fantasy value with three touchdowns, zero turnovers, and 100 rushing yards through less than two full games. Marcus Mariota is expected to start at quarterback for now, but Daniels will return to the lineup as a low-end fantasy QB1 sometime in mid-October.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 10:33 AM ET

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (ankle) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 3 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers despite being listed as questionable, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. The 23-year-old missed back-to-back practices before returning to log a limited session on Friday. After two very modest seasons to open his career, Coleman is trying to get back on track as a fantasy-relevant option under new head coach Joe Brady. He had a quiet Week 1, but he filled in admirably last week for DJ Moore (shoulder) with six catches and 63 yards. Coleman has managed to catch all seven of his targets this season, offering a reliable target for quarterback Josh Allen. If Moore, who is questionable, ends up playing on Sunday, it will be tougher to justify starting Coleman in fantasy football. However, if Moore is sidelined, Coleman should step up as a WR3/flex with additional upside.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Cameron Wolfe
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 10:21 AM ET

The Tennessee Titans are hopeful that running back Tyjae Spears (ankle) will be able to play in Sunday's Week 3 contest against the New York Giants, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL.com. He practiced in a limited capacity on Friday and was listed as questionable entering the weekend. While the Titans sound cautiously optimistic that Spears will suit up, there are a couple of factors to consider here. Most importantly, he'll need to work out pregame to determine if he's healthy enough to play. Additionally, there's some messy weather in the forecast, including heavy rain that could lead to sloppy field conditions. The Titans will need to determine whether Spears' injured ankle can handle running and cutting in the rain. Even if Spears does suit up, he's the backup to Tony Pollard and will likely rank in the RB4 tier for fantasy football this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Mike Garafolo
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 10:19 AM ET

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) is questionable to play in Sunday's Week 3 contest against the Detroit Lions, but fantasy managers should be intrigued by his upside if he does suit up. The Jets are 6.5-point underdogs against the Lions, indicating that they might have to pass the football a lot just to keep pace and stay competitive on Sunday. That bodes well for Mitchell, who has handled high target volume in recent weeks and is capable of contributing when the Jets are trying to stay competitive. In last week's tight game against the Packers, Mitchell fetched a whopping 12 targets, which he turned into six catches for 63 yards. Garrett Wilson may be the flashy, big-name receiver in New York, but a healthy Mitchell is certainly capable of producing as a WR3/flex with additional upside. Now, the biggest question is whether he'll actually suit up this week. The Jets will announce their list of inactive players on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. EDT.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 9:52 AM ET

The NFL has officially requested to view video of the domestic incident that resulted in Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs being arrested and charged with two misdemeanors last offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Earlier this month, Jacobs pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of battery and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property. The court didn't issue any jail time for the Packers' running back, but this past week, a judge denied a request to permanently seal case records. That decision opened the door for the Packers to review the surveillance footage and potentially issue a very hefty punishment. This is a major step in the NFL's investigation, as being denied access to the footage would have made it difficult for the NFL to take action. Now, they'll presumably have a clear path to thoroughly complete their own investigation and determine if Jacobs will be suspended. In the meantime, he'll remain on the commissioner's exempt list, leaving MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks atop the running back depth chart in Green Bay. The NFL's history of punishing players for domestic violence incidents has been somewhat inconsistent, but fantasy managers should brace for the possibility of a lengthy suspension that sidelines Jacobs for several months.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 9:40 AM ET

The New York Giants are exploring a long list of veteran quarterback options as potential rest-of-season replacements for Jaxson Dart (knee), who suffered a season-ending knee injury on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Jameis Winston took over for Dart on Monday and will earn the start in Week 3, but last week's 11-for-27 passing line with 111 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception showed that he's not capable of keeping the team in a competitive state for the rest of the year. The Giants have started looking into Jimmy Garoppolo (free agent), Gardner Minshew II (Cardinals), J.J. McCarthy (Vikings), Mac Jones (49ers), and Justin Fields (Chiefs). None of those players have experience with the Giants or head coach John Harbaugh, but they all represent proven veteran options with varying levels of winning and playing experience. Of that group, Garoppolo could be signed right away, while the rest would need to be traded. Opposing teams won't just be willing to trade away their backups for cheap, either, so any trade would require both sides to reach an agreement on fair compensation.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 27, 2026, 9:15 AM ET

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) has already been ruled out for the second game in a row, but he has a "decent chance" to return for Sunday's Week 4 contest against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Collins has been sidelined since the practice week following Houston's season opener. The 27-year-old was impressive during that Week 1 contest, catching seven of 10 targets for 75 yards and one touchdown. Collins and his fantasy managers will be eager to put this injury behind him, especially if it means he's fully healthy and can return to his WR1 form in fantasy football. The Texans' offense has endured its fair share of struggles over the last year-plus, but the unit always seems to be playing at its best when Collins is on the field and showing off his extremely strong rapport with quarterback C.J. Stroud.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
See More News

More News About Jaylen Wright

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Michael Pittman Jr.

Active for Week 3
Jalen Coker

Active Against Browns
Jaylen Warren

Active Against Bengals
DJ Moore

Officially Active for Week 3
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
DJ Moore

Expected to Play Against Chargers
Jayden Daniels

Should Return Within Three Weeks
Jordan Greenway

on Track to Be Ready for Season Opener
Josh Jacobs

NFL Requests to View Video Footage of Josh Jacobs Incident
Joel Edmundson

Considered Day-to-Day
Miami Heat

Ian Schieffelin Joins Heat on Exhibit 10 Deal
New York Giants

Giants Considering Long List of Veteran Quarterbacks
Mats Zuccarello

Looks Sharp in His Return
N'Faly Dante

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Logan Mailloux

Suffers Upper-Body Injury in Preseason Game
Bryan Rust

Sustains Undisclosed Injury Saturday
Santi Aldama

Limited by Nagging Injury at Mavericks Camp
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Exits Preseason Game With Lower-Body Tweak
Nico Collins

Has a Decent Chance to Return in Week 4
Fred VanVleet

Faces Early Minutes Limit
Jake Sanderson

Makes Precautionary Exit
Puka Nacua

Could Return Next Week, Surgery Still an Option
Steven Adams

Expected to Sit One Leg of Back-to-Backs Early
Myles Garrett

Faces a Six-Week Timeline to Return After Surgery
Michael Pittman Jr.

Expected to Play in Week 3
Caleb Williams

Out 3-4 Weeks With Grade 2 Hamstring Strain
Jaylen Warren

Expected to Play Against Bengals in Week 3
Zay Flowers

a Game-Time Decision for Week 3 at Dallas
Brock Bowers

Expected to be Active for Season Debut on Sunday
Mike Evans

Plans to Play on Sunday Afternoon
CFB

Arizona QB Noah Fifita Has Second Straight Four-TD Game
CFB

Jeffrey Overton Jr. Runs Wild On Boston College
CFB

Jackson Harris Has Breakout Game In Win Over Texas A&M
CFB

Keelon Russell Breaks Out vs. South Carolina
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
CFB

Whit Weeks Ruled Out For Rest Of Game
CFB

Texas Narrowly Beats Tennessee
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Scores Four Touchdowns In Win Over Illinois
CFB

Dante Moore Taken To Hospital
Jason Preston

Returns to Clippers on Exhibit 10 Deal
CFB

Wayshawn Parker Runs All Over Iowa State
Hunter Sallis

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Clippers
Charlotte Hornets

Ryan Nembhard Waived by Hornets
Rob Dillingham

Heads to Charlotte
CFB

Mason Heintschel Has Second Six-Touchdown Game Of the Season
Buddy Hield

Traded to Bulls
CFB

Wisconsin Upsets Penn State
CFB

Iowa Beats Michigan On Last-Second Touchdown
CFB

Florida Dominates Ole Miss In Statement Win
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Jonah Coleman

Being Placed on Injured Reserve with High-Ankle Sprain
Caleb Williams

Ruled Out for Monday Night
Tyler Tucker

Expected to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Sire Gaines A Game-Time Decision
Jason Dickinson

Likely to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Hollywood Smothers Good to Go
Filip Chytil

Canucks Place Filip Chytil on Injured Reserve
CFB

Optimism That Eric Singleton Will Play vs. Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy Not Expected to Play vs. Florida
Brock Faber

Exits Preseason Game After Being Hit by Puck
Jaxson Dart

Giants Making Calls On QBs After Injury To Jaxson Dart
CFB

Terrance Carter Out in Week 4
Tyler Seguin

Returns to Action Friday
Pyotr Kochetkov

Re-Ups With Hurricanes on Two-Year Deal
Zay Flowers

Will "Likely Be on a Pitch Count" if Active for Week 3
Phoenix Suns

Kennedy Chandler Joins Suns on Training Camp Deal
Seth Lundy

Lands Training Camp Deal with Mavericks
Jalen Williams

Looks Fantastic After Full Offseason
Kyrie Irving

Enters Mavericks Camp Without Restrictions
Dwight Powell

Returns to Mavericks on One-Year Deal
Stephen Curry

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Warriors
Minnesota Timberwolves

Drew Timme Lands Training Camp Deal with Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves

Kenyon Martin Jr. Joins Timberwolves on Training Camp Deal
Grant Williams

Suffers Right-Hamstring Injury
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Kon Knueppel

to Miss Preseason with Hamstring Injury
Memphis Grizzlies

D'Angelo Russell Waived by Grizzlies
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
CFB

Nate Frazier Expected to Play on Saturday
CFB

Hollywood Smothers a Game-Time Decision Against Tennessee
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
Ivan Demidov

Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
PIT

Ben Kindel Considered Week-to-Week
TOR

Nicholas Paul Could Miss Opening Night
Alex Ovechkin

Logs Full Practice
Oliver Moore

Blackhawks Sign Oliver Moore to Five-Year Extension
CFB

Hauss Hejny Doubtful For Saturday
Adam Fantilli

Agrees to Six-Year Extension With Blue Jackets
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
Mattias Samuelsson

Out Week-to-Week
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players