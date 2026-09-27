Jaylen Wright Won't Play Against Chiefs

Sep 27, 2026, 10:43 AM ET

The Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions are among several teams that "have begun making inquiries" on a potential trade for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (undisclosed), according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Porter and the Steelers had previously engaged in extension talks, but those came to an end when Week 1 arrived and a new deal still wasn't in place. Pittsburgh intends to uphold its policy against having contract negotiations during the season, leaving Porter on the trade market as the regular season continues. Dallas and Detroit have two of the worst secondaries in football, so it's no surprise that they're interested in Porter, who tallied 52 tackles, one sack, and one interception across 14 games last year. With that being said, Porter has yet to play this season and is questionable for Week 3 with an undisclosed issue.