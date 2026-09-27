Sam LaPorta Has Quiet Day Against Jets

Sep 27, 2026, 2:43 PM ET

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (hamstring) returned to Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders after previously being listed as questionable to return. Seahawks reporter John Boyle noted that Emmanwori was back on the field after leaving with the injury. That's a big development for a Seattle secondary that was already short on bodies coming into the afternoon. Julian Love (calf) and Ty Okada (hamstring) were both ruled out before kickoff. Emmanwori's return is encouraging, though it does not necessarily mean the hamstring issue is completely behind him. For now, he is back on the field and available to Seattle.