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Tyjae Spears Back In Against Giants

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Sep 27, 2026, 4:06 PM ET

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (ankle) has returned to Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants. Spears, who was already questionable to play in Sunday's game after missing practice during the week, had two carries for six yards before leaving the game. Tony Pollard has led Tennessee's backfield against New York, logging 17 carries for 74 rushing yards. He should continue to lead the way for the Titans, especially if Spears has further aggravated the ankle injury.--Chelena Goldman
Source: X.com
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Sep 27, 2026, 4:35 PM ET

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs logged 20 carries for 99 yards and two rushing touchdowns while adding seven receptions for 75 yards and one receiving touchdown in a 31-24 win against the New York Jets. It is the third week straight that Gibbs has been productive in both the ground and the air game, although it was especially impressive in Week 3 against a Jets defense that allowed the fewest yards in the league heading into Sunday's game in Detroit. Gibbs remains a top fantasy producer across various league formats.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
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Sep 27, 2026, 4:33 PM ET

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson was quiet in Sunday's 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, finishing with eight carries for 23 yards. His longest run went for five yards, and New England never got much going on the ground. Rhamondre Stevenson had seven carries for 22 yards, while Corey Kiner added 18 yards on six attempts as the Patriots spread the work around. Henderson's line was a big step back from his 2026 debut against Pittsburgh, when he ran 16 times for 76 yards and a touchdown. New England was down 28-3 by the end of the third quarter, so the game got away from them quickly. Still, the drop from 16 carries to eight stands out. Henderson remains fantasy relevant, but Sunday's usage showed Stevenson and Kiner are still part of the backfield mix.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 27, 2026, 4:32 PM ET

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a relatively easy day at the office in the 24-10 win over the Miami Dolphins. Mahomes completed 20 of his 24 pass attempts (83%) for 246 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. The Chiefs superstar was doing nearly everything he wanted to do and did not take a sack in the afternoon. Mahomes and the Chiefs offense appeared to be rolling once again and will look to carry that momentum into their Week 4 matchup at Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Raiders defense has been strong to begin the 2026 season, holding opposing offenses to just 13.5 points per game while racking up four sacks and 1.5 interceptions per game. Mahomes and company will face a tough matchup next week, but their playmakers' talent and the offense's creativity should help them overcome it. Mahomes has vaulted himself right back into fantasy relevance following his ACL injury, and he should be considered a solid QB1 every week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
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Sep 27, 2026, 4:26 PM ET

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta was expected to have a big Week 3 against the New York Jets, but caught just three passes for 44 yards and no touchdowns in a 31-24 home victory. The veteran saw increased involvement to start the 2026 season, getting targeted eight times in Week 1 and seven times in Week 2. He disappointed by falling behind even running back Jahmyr Gibbs on the stats sheet, who had seven catches for 65 yards and one touchdown in the air. Meanwhile, Amon-Ra St. Brown had four receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown, and second-year receiver Isaac TeSlaa had three receptions for 66 yards. LaPorta is listed as a TE5 in RotoBaller's position rankings, but was a bust in Week 3.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
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Sep 27, 2026, 4:21 PM ET

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had a rough afternoon in Sunday's 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, turning the ball over three times before giving way to Tommy DeVito late. Maye finished 14-of-25 for 199 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions, and he also lost a fumble. The fumble came in the first quarter when the ball slipped out of his hand on a pass attempt, setting up Jacksonville's first touchdown. Travis Hunter picked Maye off in the end zone late in the second quarter, then Jarrian Jones intercepted him in the third and returned it to the New England 5-yard line. Jacksonville scored on the next play to make it 28-3. There was some passing yardage for Maye, but the turnovers and lack of touchdowns left fantasy managers with very little. He has now thrown six interceptions through three games after tossing three in the opener and one last week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 27, 2026, 4:16 PM ET

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson caught 10 receptions for 107 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 31-24 road loss to the Detroit Lions, and gave fantasy managers a scare toward the end of the game. The veteran wideout took a hard hit while diving for a catch from Geno Smith and spent a brief stint in the medical tent. Wilson was Smith's top target on Sunday, with Adonai Mitchell (finger) ruled out before kickoff. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on Wilson's status through the next week.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Jeff Mueller via X.com
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Sep 27, 2026, 3:55 PM ET

Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White (shoulder) returned to Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after leaving shortly before halftime. White was initially listed as questionable to return, but JP Finlay reported that he was back on the field in the second half. He had two carries for four yards and caught a six-yard touchdown before leaving. White has already added two more carries since returning, bringing him to four rushes for 12 yards on the afternoon. His return is encouraging after the earlier scare, though it does not necessarily mean the shoulder issue is completely behind him.--Bruno Mulé
Source: JP Finalay
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Sep 27, 2026, 3:51 PM ET

Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II returned to Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs after exiting the game with cramping issues. Gordon led Miami with 14 carries for 37 yards and one rushing touchdown before briefly exiting Sunday's home game. He inherited Miami's top RB role after Jaylen Wright (neck) was ruled out for the day and star back De'Von Achane left the Week 3 contest with a knee injury.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Marcel Louis-Jacques via X.com
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Sep 27, 2026, 3:47 PM ET

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the New York Giants after appearing to aggravate the ankle injury he brought into Week 3. Spears was already questionable before kickoff after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday and returning in a limited capacity Friday. He had two carries for six yards before leaving. Terry McCormick reported that Spears appeared to re-injure the ankle, so the extent of the setback is not yet clear. Tony Pollard had already been handling most of Tennessee's backfield work and would be the main option if Spears cannot return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Terry McCormick
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Sep 27, 2026, 3:45 PM ET

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (knee) is questionable to return in Week 3 after sustaining an in-game injury to his knee, ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported via the X platform. Burns sustained an ankle injury in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams and was expected to miss time before appearing in the lineup in Week 3. He joins a growing list of injuries on New York's defense. Burns looked to be in a considerable amount of pain, so it might be a surprise to see him return to a game with rainy, wet weather in New York.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Jordan Raanan via X.com
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Sep 27, 2026, 3:39 PM ET

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (thigh) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's road game against the Detroit Lions, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported via the X platform. Hall led New York's ground attack with 13 carries for 32 yards, and added three receptions for 23 yards before exiting the game. Backup running back Braelon Allen has two carries for seven yards, and Geno Smith has run the ball himself, logging two carries for 12 yards.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Rich Cimini via X.com
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Sep 27, 2026, 3:24 PM ET

Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II (cramping) is questionable to return against the Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques reported via the X platform. Gordon led Miami with 14 carries for 37 yards and one rushing touchdown before exiting Sunday's game. With Jaylen Wright (neck) already inactive in this one, Gordon became Miami's lead back after starter De'Von Achane left early in the contest with a knee injury. Achane was later ruled out, so Miami does not have any traditional RBs left on their active game-day roster this weekend.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Marcel Louis-Jacques
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Sep 27, 2026, 3:19 PM ET

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad) will not return to Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Coker was listed as questionable to play in Sunday's Week 3 matchup due to an ankle injury. He had two receptions for 18 yards before leaving the game. Xavier Legette was inactive for this game, so Carolina's receiving depth is now pretty thinned out behind Tetairoa McMillan with Coker now out for the rest of the Week 3 game in Cleveland. The remaining WRs on Carolina's roster are Brycen Tremayne, David Moore, and John Metchie III.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Joe Person via X.com
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Sep 27, 2026, 3:14 PM ET

Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with an apparent shoulder injury, David Harrison of Locked On Commanders reported via the X platform. White had two carries for four yards before exiting Sunday's game.--Chelena Goldman
Source: David Harrison via X.com
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Sep 27, 2026, 3:09 PM ET

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) will make his season debut on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. He was listed as questionable leading up to Sunday's game but practiced with starting quarterback Kirk Cousins leading up to the Week 3 road game. The star TE was not on Vegas' inactive list that was posted to the X platform before kickoff. Bowers has 64 receptions for 680 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Las Vegas Raiders vs. X.com
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Sep 27, 2026, 3:07 PM ET

Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson went from one target in the opener to nine against the Giants last week, catching six passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. Puka Nacua (hip) was out for that game and is doubtful for Sunday night against Denver, so Ferguson could again have a larger place in the passing game behind Davante Adams. There is still some uncertainty here. One productive week is not a big sample, and Colby Parkinson (knee) is questionable rather than ruled out. Ferguson himself has no game designation after opening the week limited by an ankle injury and practicing fully Thursday and Friday. RotoBaller has him at TE13 for Week 3, which puts him right around the starting line in most leagues. Managers who are streaming the position can reasonably use Ferguson if Nacua sits, while anyone with a more established tight end does not need to chase last week's touchdown.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 27, 2026, 3:06 PM ET

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Achane was hurt on an awkward tackle in the first quarter and was initially listed as questionable to return before Miami downgraded him to out in the third quarter. He finishes with three carries for 17 yards. Ollie Gordon II has taken over most of the backfield work since Achane left and already has 12 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown. There has not been an update yet on the severity of Achane's knee injury, so his Week 4 status will have to be watched in the coming days.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Miami Dolphins
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Sep 27, 2026, 3:03 PM ET

Dallas Cowboys running back Emari Demercado was listed as a healthy inactive for his team's Week 3 rumble against the Baltimore Ravens, the team reported on Sunday via the X platform. The 27-year-old back has five carries for 15 yards with no touchdowns so far in 2026. His absence puts the focus squarely on Javonte Williams to lead Dallas' ground game.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Dallas Cowboys Publlic Relations
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Sep 27, 2026, 3:02 PM ET

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (hip) is active for Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Nick Wagoner. Evans was the only 49ers player listed as questionable heading into the weekend after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday. He returned Friday as a limited participant and will give it a go against Arizona. Evans has been productive in his first two games with San Francisco, catching nine passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. He had three catches for 54 yards last week against Miami. The hip issue is still something to keep in mind after it cost him most of the practice week, but fantasy managers who were waiting on his status now have their answer.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Wagoner
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Sep 27, 2026, 2:55 PM ET

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Flowers missed Week 2 and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday before getting in a limited session Friday. The bigger question now is how much Baltimore will actually use him. Ian Rapoport reported earlier Sunday that Flowers could be limited to somewhere around 20 to 30 snaps. He only played 20 snaps before leaving the season opener, but still caught five of six targets for 150 yards and a touchdown. That kind of production shows the upside is still there even on a smaller workload. The hamstring and expected snap count add plenty of risk, though, so fantasy managers starting Flowers are doing so without any guarantee that he sees his usual role.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
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