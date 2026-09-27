Travis Kelce Finds End Zone In Week 3 Victory
Sep 27, 2026, 4:58 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had another productive game in Week 3 as the Chiefs outscored the Miami Dolphins 24-10. The veteran tight end caught both of his targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in Miami. While Kelce's production decreased in comparison to his 100-yard performance last week, he remained a top-two target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday. Kelce will look to continue scoring touchdowns next week against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders' defense has been a tough matchup for opposing offenses early in the year, but the Chiefs are no ordinary offense. Kelce should continue to be one of the most productive tight ends in fantasy due to his usage in the offense and his chemistry with Mahomes. Kelce should be viewed as a TE1 heading into Week 4.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
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Terry McLaurin Bounces Back in Victory
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 27, 2026, 5:28 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin was quiet during the first two weeks of the season, but he was able to make some noise on Sunday. McLaurin was able to make an impact in a big way, including a 30-yard touchdown. He finished with six receptions on nine targets for 77 yards and a score in the win over the Seattle Seahawks. This offense seemed to do just fine with backup quarterback Marcus Mariota under center. McLaurin should remain on the WR2 radar for next week's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in London.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Has Huge Performance in Loss to Commanders
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 27, 2026, 5:23 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a great day at Washington with 10 catches on 14 targets for 128 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the team's 33-31 loss to the Commanders. The talented wide receiver out of Ohio State now has a touchdown in each of his team's first three games and multiple touchdowns in two of the three contests. Smith-Njigba backed up his three-TD performance in Week 2 against the Cardinals with this huge fantasy performance and is quickly establishing himself as one of the top fantasy receivers. The Seahawks had Sam Darnold back in the lineup at quarterback after missing most of two games with a glute injury. This should be a healthy connection all season long and Smith-Njigba should be an elite fantasy wide receiver.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Jalen Coker Doesn't Believe Quad Injury is Serious
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 27, 2026, 5:16 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad) was forced to exit during Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns. He was taken out in the second half, and he never returned to the contest. Afterwards, Coker said that he doesn't believe the quad injury is too serious, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Coker finished the game with two receptions on four targets for 18 yards in the loss. The expectation is that he'll undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury. Fantasy managers will need to check on his status throughout the week to see if he'll be available for the Week 4 matchup against the Detroit Lions.--Andy Webb
Source: Joe Person
Nico Collins Making Good Progress From Injury
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 27, 2026, 5:14 PM ETHouston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans noted that wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) is making good progress from his hamstring injury. "Nico has been progressing really well," Ryans said, according to Aaron Wilson, a Texans reporter for KPRC 2 Houston. "We'll see if he can get back out there." Collins has missed the past two games due to injury. He had seven catches for 75 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening loss to the Bills. It's positive news to hear from the head coach after the Texans fell to 0-3 on the year. The team and fantasy managers could use Nico Collins back in the lineup. Collins is a top-tier wide receiver when healthy, and this is a positive sign that he could make a comeback for Week 4 against the Cowboys.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Aaron Wilson
Jalen McMillan Out Against Vikings With Knee Injury
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 27, 2026, 5:01 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced via the X platform. McMillan was targeted once and didn't record a catch before exiting Sunday's game. The third-year receiver missed most of training camp and Tampa Bay's season-opener because of the knee injury. Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. are active in Sunday's game, and rookie receiver Ted Hurst III has a receiving touchdown on one target for Tampa Bay.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Buccaneers Communications via X.com
De'Von Achane's Injury Outlook Doesn't Sound Optimistic
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 4:56 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (knee) is dealing with a concerning outlook after leaving Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Head coach Jeff Hafley said the Dolphins are still gathering information, but the early outlook does not sound optimistic, according to Will Manso. Achane hurt the knee in the first quarter and was initially questionable to return before Miami eventually ruled him out. He finished with three carries for 17 yards. The Dolphins have not announced a diagnosis or a timetable, so there is still plenty that needs to be learned about the injury.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Will Manso
Justin Jefferson Questionable to Return Against Buccaneers
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 27, 2026, 4:55 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to an ankle injury, the team reported via the X platform. The veteran wideout caught both of his targets and registered 32 yards before leaving Sunday's game. The former All-Pro was viewed as a top fantasy performer heading into Week 3 against a struggling Buccaneers defense. T.J. Hockenson had the only other reception for Minnesota, and Tai Felton missed his one target. Jordan Addison and Jauan Jennings are both active for the Vikings.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Minnesota Vikings via X.com
Kenneth Walker Scores Twice In Victory Over Dolphins
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 27, 2026, 4:51 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker continued his strong start to the season by finding the end zone twice in the 24-10 win over the Miami Dolphins. Walker rushed 18 times for 70 yards and a score and also caught two passes for three yards and a touchdown. The superstar back rushed for fewer than 100 yards for the first time this season, but was able to make up for it with the two scores. Walker will look to improve his rushing efficiency next week against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders defense has been one of the strongest units to start the season, but they will now face their toughest test in the Chiefs. Walker is integral to the Kansas City game plan every week, and his volume of opportunities should continue to make him one of the most valuable running backs in fantasy. Walker should continue to be viewed as a strong RB1 heading into Las Vegas.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Jalen McMillan Questionable to Return With Knee Injury
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 27, 2026, 4:48 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game, the team reported via the X platform. McMillan missed most of training camp and was out of the Bucs' season opener because of the knee injury, and didn't make it on the stats sheet when he returned in Week 2. Tampa Bay will continue leaning on Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. to lead the receiving corps.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Buccaneers Communications via X.com
Jadarian Price Fumbles Again in Crowded Seahawks Backfield
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 4:46 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price had a rough afternoon in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Washington Commanders, finishing with five carries for 15 yards and one catch for seven yards. Price lost a fumble early in the first quarter, his second lost fumble in as many games, and his workload dropped off sharply after the mistake. He did not record another carry until the third quarter. Emanuel Wilson wound up leading the backfield with nine carries for 14 yards, while George Holani also remained involved with three attempts for 10 yards. Price entered the game cleared from the chest injury that ended his Week 2 afternoon early, so the usage is worth noting. Seattle was already rotating its running backs before Sunday, and another ball-security mistake does not help Price separate from the group. He remains part of the fantasy picture, but this backfield looks much more like a committee than a situation with one dependable lead option right now.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Nabers Held to 26 Yards Against Titans
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 27, 2026, 4:42 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers had a quiet day at the office in Week 3, logging five receptions for just 26 yards and no touchdowns in a 12-7 win against the Tennessee Titans. Nabers sustained a shoulder injury during Week 2's loss to the Los Angeles Rams but returned to practice during the week leading up to Sunday's home battle against the Titans. Running back Cam Skattebo led with 40 receiving yards, rounding out a disappointing day for the Giants' receiving corps against a Titans defense that allowed 467 yards over the first two games of the 2026 season.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Jahmyr Gibbs Explodes For Three-TD Day Against Jets
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 27, 2026, 4:35 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs logged 20 carries for 99 yards and two rushing touchdowns while adding seven receptions for 75 yards and one receiving touchdown in a 31-24 win against the New York Jets. It is the third week straight that Gibbs has been productive in both the ground and the air game, although it was especially impressive in Week 3 against a Jets defense that allowed the fewest yards in the league heading into Sunday's game in Detroit. Gibbs remains a top fantasy producer across various league formats.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
TreVeyon Henderson Held to 23 Yards Against Jaguars
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 4:33 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson was quiet in Sunday's 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, finishing with eight carries for 23 yards. His longest run went for five yards, and New England never got much going on the ground. Rhamondre Stevenson had seven carries for 22 yards, while Corey Kiner added 18 yards on six attempts as the Patriots spread the work around. Henderson's line was a big step back from his 2026 debut against Pittsburgh, when he ran 16 times for 76 yards and a touchdown. New England was down 28-3 by the end of the third quarter, so the game got away from them quickly. Still, the drop from 16 carries to eight stands out. Henderson remains fantasy relevant, but Sunday's usage showed Stevenson and Kiner are still part of the backfield mix.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Patrick Mahomes Breezes Past Miami In Week 3 Win
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 27, 2026, 4:32 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a relatively easy day at the office in the 24-10 win over the Miami Dolphins. Mahomes completed 20 of his 24 pass attempts (83%) for 246 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. The Chiefs superstar was doing nearly everything he wanted to do and did not take a sack in the afternoon. Mahomes and the Chiefs offense appeared to be rolling once again and will look to carry that momentum into their Week 4 matchup at Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Raiders defense has been strong to begin the 2026 season, holding opposing offenses to just 13.5 points per game while racking up four sacks and 1.5 interceptions per game. Mahomes and company will face a tough matchup next week, but their playmakers' talent and the offense's creativity should help them overcome it. Mahomes has vaulted himself right back into fantasy relevance following his ACL injury, and he should be considered a solid QB1 every week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Sam LaPorta Has Quiet Day Against Jets
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 27, 2026, 4:26 PM ETDetroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta was expected to have a big Week 3 against the New York Jets, but caught just three passes for 44 yards and no touchdowns in a 31-24 home victory. The veteran saw increased involvement to start the 2026 season, getting targeted eight times in Week 1 and seven times in Week 2. He disappointed by falling behind even running back Jahmyr Gibbs on the stats sheet, who had seven catches for 65 yards and one touchdown in the air. Meanwhile, Amon-Ra St. Brown had four receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown, and second-year receiver Isaac TeSlaa had three receptions for 66 yards. LaPorta is listed as a TE5 in RotoBaller's position rankings, but was a bust in Week 3.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Drake Maye Commits Three Turnovers in Blowout Loss
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 4:21 PM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had a rough afternoon in Sunday's 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, turning the ball over three times before giving way to Tommy DeVito late. Maye finished 14-of-25 for 199 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions, and he also lost a fumble. The fumble came in the first quarter when the ball slipped out of his hand on a pass attempt, setting up Jacksonville's first touchdown. Travis Hunter picked Maye off in the end zone late in the second quarter, then Jarrian Jones intercepted him in the third and returned it to the New England 5-yard line. Jacksonville scored on the next play to make it 28-3. There was some passing yardage for Maye, but the turnovers and lack of touchdowns left fantasy managers with very little. He has now thrown six interceptions through three games after tossing three in the opener and one last week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Garrett Wilson Posts 100-Plus Yards, Draws Injury Concerns in Week 3
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 27, 2026, 4:16 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson caught 10 receptions for 107 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 31-24 road loss to the Detroit Lions, and gave fantasy managers a scare toward the end of the game. The veteran wideout took a hard hit while diving for a catch from Geno Smith and spent a brief stint in the medical tent. Wilson was Smith's top target on Sunday, with Adonai Mitchell (finger) ruled out before kickoff. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on Wilson's status through the next week.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Jeff Mueller via X.com
Tyjae Spears Back In Against Giants
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 27, 2026, 4:06 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (ankle) has returned to Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants. Spears, who was already questionable to play in Sunday's game after missing practice during the week, had two carries for six yards before leaving the game. Tony Pollard has led Tennessee's backfield against New York, logging 17 carries for 74 rushing yards. He should continue to lead the way for the Titans, especially if Spears has further aggravated the ankle injury.--Chelena Goldman
Source: X.com
Rachaad White Returns After Shoulder Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 3:55 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White (shoulder) returned to Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after leaving shortly before halftime. White was initially listed as questionable to return, but JP Finlay reported that he was back on the field in the second half. He had two carries for four yards and caught a six-yard touchdown before leaving. White has already added two more carries since returning, bringing him to four rushes for 12 yards on the afternoon. His return is encouraging after the earlier scare, though it does not necessarily mean the shoulder issue is completely behind him.--Bruno Mulé
Source: JP Finalay
Ollie Gordon II Back Against Chiefs
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 27, 2026, 3:51 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II returned to Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs after exiting the game with cramping issues. Gordon led Miami with 14 carries for 37 yards and one rushing touchdown before briefly exiting Sunday's home game. He inherited Miami's top RB role after Jaylen Wright (neck) was ruled out for the day and star back De'Von Achane left the Week 3 contest with a knee injury.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Marcel Louis-Jacques via X.com