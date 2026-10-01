Sep 30, 2026, 10:40 PM ET

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter signed a four-year, $78 million contract extension on Wednesday that includes $46.5 million guaranteed, his agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Falcons traded for Dexter on Aug. 30, and he is now signing an extension with the organization a month later. The 24-year-old was a second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2023 from Florida, and he had 115 tackles (57 solo), 13.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 42 QB hits, three pass breakups, and four fumble recoveries in 49 games (33 starts) in his three seasons in the Windy City. Through three games so far in 2026 with Atlanta, Dexter has half a sack, seven tackles (two solo), and a pass breakup. Dexter has not been very efficient at all as a run defender in his career, but his pass-rushing upside is definitely needed in Atlanta on the interior.