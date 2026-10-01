Nico Collins Seen Practicing on Thursday
Oct 1, 2026, 12:28 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) was seen practicing Thursday as the team prepares to face the Dallas Cowboys. Collins has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury but has participated in back-to-back sessions and is trending in the right direction for Week 4. In his only game action this season, he had seven receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills. Friday's practice will be key to his ability to play against the Cowboys, and his return would also help quarterback C.J. Stroud and the run game. Fantasy managers should feel comfortable starting Collins if he is active in Week 4, as he is a high-end WR2 against a weaker Dallas secondary.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Cody Stoots
More Recent News
Kyle Pitts Has Become An Afterthought In Atlanta
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 1, 2026, 12:18 PM ETAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. has been a non-factor to start the 2026 season. In three games, Pitts has caught just two passes for 20 yards, averaging one fantasy point per game. Despite the Falcons' offensive explosion in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, Pitts caught only one pass for five yards, while backup tight end Austin Hooper found the end zone. Through three games, Pitts has played just 53% of snaps and 63% of routes, with a 7.5% target share. Despite being drafted fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Pitts has not lived up to expectations and is on pace for his worst season to date. Right now, he doesn't have enough value to be rosterable, though a productive game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 could catapult him back to relevance.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Omarion Hampton's Role Trending In The Wrong Direction
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 1, 2026, 12:08 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton has gotten off to a slow start in his second season. In three games, Hampton has 50 carries for 193 yards and two touchdowns, two receptions for 21 yards, and two fumbles. The second-year back saw a dip in snaps and opportunities in Week 3's loss to the Buffalo Bills, dropping from 61% to 42%. With Keaton Mitchell healthy and producing at a very efficient clip, and with the team struggling offensively, Hampton could struggle to meet expectations given his high draft capital. Adding to the negative points around his fantasy outlook, the Chargers face the Seahawks, Broncos, Chiefs, Rams, and Texans in the next six weeks, all of which ranked inside the top 10 in run defense in 2025. With his tough schedule, decreasing role, and struggles with ball security, Hampton is a risky option moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
RJ Harvey Emerging as a Factor in Broncos Passing Game
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 11:45 AM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey has barely been involved as a runner, but Denver keeps finding him in the passing game. Harvey returned from a hamstring injury in Week 3 and caught six of seven targets for 41 yards against the Rams. That came after he caught all four of his targets for 23 yards in the opener. Through two appearances, he has 10 receptions on 11 targets despite only five carries. J.K. Dobbins is still handling the bulk of the rushing work, but his start has been uneven. He has 121 yards on 35 carries, an average of 3.5 yards per attempt, and has yet to score on the ground. Harvey is not taking that job away right now. The receiving work still gives him a real path to fantasy value, though, and it is a role he handled well as a rookie with 47 catches for 356 yards and five touchdowns. If Denver keeps leaning on him in passing situations, Harvey can keep climbing even without a major shift in carries.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Terry McLaurin Getting Back on Track After Slow Start
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 11:32 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin finally got going in Week 3, catching six of nine targets for 77 yards and a touchdown against Seattle. His first two games were much quieter, with four catches for 64 yards combined, but the usage had already started to turn. McLaurin went from four targets in Week 1 to nine in Week 2, then saw nine more with Marcus Mariota starting on Sunday. That is much closer to what Washington talked about during the offseason, when offensive coordinator David Blough said the goal was to get McLaurin around 10 targets per game. The quarterback situation is still worth watching. Jayden Daniels was limited in Wednesday's practice as he works back from a left elbow injury, so Mariota could remain under center against Indianapolis. Either way, McLaurin just showed the target volume can survive a quarterback change. After a slow opening week, his fantasy stock is moving back up heading into Sunday's game in London.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Bhayshul Tuten Firmly Establishing Himself as Jaguars' Lead Back
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 11:14 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten keeps giving the team reasons to leave him at the front of the backfield. He handled 15 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown against New England on Sunday, adding two catches for another 17 yards. More importantly, he played 30 offensive snaps compared with 13 for Chris Rodriguez Jr. and finished with 17 touches to Rodriguez's nine. That was not a one-week development, either. Tuten has now led Rodriguez in both snaps and touches in all three games, while averaging 4.7 yards on his 43 carries. He has rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns so far and has not fallen below 13 carries in a game. Rodriguez will continue to get work, and Jacksonville has other backs involved on passing downs, so Tuten is not suddenly a 20-touch workhorse. Still, the lead role looks more secure now than it did entering the season. His fantasy value continues to move up heading into Sunday's matchup with Cincinnati.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
George Kittle Has Been the Top-Scoring Tight End Since Returning to Full Health
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 1, 2026, 11:09 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been an elite fantasy option in the two weeks since he returned to being 100% healthy. Kittle had a limited role in the season opener since it was his first game back from an Achilles injury, but over the last two weeks, he ranks as the overall TE1 in PPR leagues with 10 catches, 162 yards, and three touchdowns. His fantasy stock has benefitted from injuries at other positions, with wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs) up in the air for Week 4 and Demarcus Robinson (ankle), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), and Christian Kirk (calf) all on injured reserve. The 49ers are 3-0 and firing on all cylinders offensively, so Kittle should be able to sustain his top-tier fantasy value even as the receivers work back to full health. He should be treated as a high-end TE1 heading into Week 4 against the Broncos.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Travis Kelce Remains a High-Scoring Tight End at 36 Years Old
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 1, 2026, 11:05 AM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is past the peak of his career, but he's still a top fantasy option for managers seeking consistent production at the tight end position. At 36 years old, Kelce ranks as the TE2 in PPR scoring through the first three weeks of the season. He already has 14 catches for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It's early, but he's currently on pace to post his highest touchdown total since 2022, which is also the last time he finished a season as the overall TE1. Kansas City's offense is firing on all cylinders right now, so Kelce should remain a must-start fantasy tight end going forward. Given that his ADP was in the eighth round of fantasy drafts, he also has league-winning upside if he continues to produce at his current pace.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Colston Loveland Trending Up After Bounce-Back Showing on Monday Night
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 1, 2026, 10:58 AM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland endured a very disappointing start to the season, but his performance in Week 3 suggests that he has turned a corner and will return to fantasy relevance going forward. After catching just one pass through the first two weeks, Loveland bounced back on Monday night with four catches for 31 yards. He also nearly had a touchdown, but he was ruled short of the goal line upon further review. Nevertheless, seeing Loveland handle increased volume and get involved around the goal line was very encouraging. He has played more than 79% of snaps in every game so far, so there's no concern about his ability to get on the field. The Bears' quarterback situation is up in the air for Week 4, but regardless of who gets the nod, Loveland is suddenly in a much better place from a fantasy perspective. He's a relatively safe bet to finish this week as a top-12 fantasy tight end.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Deebo Samuel Sr. Staying Healthy and Climbing Up the Rankings
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 1, 2026, 10:49 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. is one of the few players who have stayed healthy within his position group, allowing him to increase his fantasy value as the season goes on. Samuel opened the year in a somewhat crowded receiver room, but he's now one of the only sources of availability with Mike Evans (ribs) in doubt for Week 4 and Demarcus Robinson (ankle), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), and Christian Kirk (calf) all on injured reserve. If Evans does miss Week 4, Samuel would step up as the No. 1 receiver with minimal competition alongside him. In that hypothetical scenario, he'd be locked in as a fantasy WR2, which falls in line with his total scoring so far this season. He actually didn't catch a pass last week, but he still managed to post double-digit fantasy points with an 80-yard touchdown off a lateral. A more traditional receiver's role surely awaits Samuel this Sunday, giving him WR2 status with low-end WR1 upside against the Broncos.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jared Goff Maintaining High-End Value as Clean Streak Continues
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 1, 2026, 10:45 AM ETDetroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has yet to commit a turnover this season, and his role in a high-volume passing offense has vaulted him to QB6 in overall fantasy scoring through three weeks. Although he's not the most flashy name out there, Goff has enjoyed another very productive start to the season. So far, he has completed 70.6% of his pass attempts for 802 yards, eight touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also has just seven sacks and zero fumbles. Goff has a great supporting cast around him that includes Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, and Jahmyr Gibbs. Additionally, Gibbs' dominance in the rushing game forces defenses to play conservatively, so they can't sell out to defend the pass every play. The Lions have yet to win a game by more than seven points this year, but Goff and his offense are a huge reason why Detroit is above .500 through the first three weeks. He should continue to be deployed as a mid-to-low QB1 in weekly fantasy matchups.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
No Clear Path to Volume for Germie Bernard
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 1, 2026, 10:08 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard remains an intriguing dynasty stash, but without a clear path to meaningful volume this season, he can be avoided in most redraft formats. Bernard saw a significant spike in usage during Week 2 with Michael Pittman Jr. sidelined. However, in Weeks 1 and 3, with Pittman on the field, he totaled just one catch for 14 yards on one target. Last Sunday, he handled a very modest 27% snap share while operating as the Steelers' No. 4 receiver behind Pittman, DK Metcalf, and Roman Wilson. As long as those three receivers are healthy, the rookie from Alabama faces an extremely difficult challenge to get on the fantasy radar. He can be avoided in most redraft leagues for the time being.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Bond Playing Very Limited Snaps
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 1, 2026, 9:55 AM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Isaiah Bond showed some flashes of upside as a rookie last year, finishing with 18 catches for 338 receiving yards. However, he has not been very involved in the Browns' new offense this season. He has only played a total of 16 snaps over three weeks (8.9%), and he only has one target. He did catch that target for 10 yards against the Buccaneers, but his role is very minimal behind rookie receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion Jr., in addition to veteran Jerry Jeudy. With Tylan Wallace (knee) out for Week 4 against the Steelers, Bond could get a few more opportunities, but he remains well off the fantasy radar until his playing time increases on a regular basis in Cleveland.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Rachaad White Is Not Practicing Thursday
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 1, 2026, 9:43 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White (shoulder) is not practicing on Thursday, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic. The Commanders are preparing for their game in London against the Colts on Sunday, but it isn't certain if White will be a part of the game plan. The veteran running back sustained the injury last week against the Seahawks but was able to return to the game in the second half. He finished the game with eight carries for 35 yards and a six-yard touchdown catch, showing a solid connection with backup QB Marcus Mariota. White could return to practice Friday and still play on Sunday, but if he isn't able to work through the issue in time, Jacory Croskey-Merritt would likely get more playing time in passing situations, with Kaytron Allen possibly mixing in as well.--Zach Thompson
Source: Tashan Reed
Rico Dowdle Has a Pretty Good Chance to Play Next Week
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 1, 2026, 9:30 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) has already been ruled out of his team's Week 4 matchup on Thursday night against the Browns, but his return may not be far away. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning that Dowdle is more "day-to-day than anything else," and that he "has a pretty good chance" to return in Week 5, when the Steelers host the Colts at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Dowdle shared work in the first two weeks of the season with Jaylen Warren, and he'll be back in that timeshare when he returns from his toe injury. Until then, Warren will carry a big workload, giving him a boost in fantasy value.--Zach Thompson
Source: Ian Rapoport
George Pickens Looking for a Contract Extension
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 1, 2026, 9:22 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens will be an unrestricted free agent in 2027, and he's looking to sign an extension in Dallas, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Pickens was traded to the Cowboys from the Steelers before last season, and he had his best season in the NFL with 93 catches for 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, all personal bests. Pickens hasn't found the end zone in the Cowboys' first three games this season, but he has remained very involved, with a total of 16 catches for 150 yards on 25 targets. Pickens is playing this season on a $27.3 million franchise tender, looking to prove he's worth a massive payday this coming offseason, whether that comes from the Cowboys or another team.--Zach Thompson
Source: ESPN
Keaton Mitchell in a Walking Boot
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 1, 2026, 9:09 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell (ankle) was wearing a walking boot on his left foot when the locker room was open to reporters, according to ESPN's Kris Rhim. Mitchell initially wasn't on the injury report, but was later added as being limited due to an ankle issue. Mitchell said he was "OK" according to Rhim, so there is still a chance he is able to play this weekend when the Chargers take on the Seahawks. Mitchell is getting some deserved attention after a strong showing in Week 3 against the Bills, when he scored the team's only touchdown, racked up 52 yards on eight carries, and hauled in all three of his targets for a loss of five yards. Mitchell will be a deep-league FLEX option if he's healthy for Week 4, while Kimani Vidal would be worth a look if Mitchell's injury ends up costing him a game.--Zach Thompson
Source: Kris Rhim
AJ Barner Trending Up After Starting Quarterback Returns
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 1, 2026, 1:06 AM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner had a relatively small role in the passing attack through the first two weeks of the season, but his volume shot up with quarterback Sam Darnold returning from injury in Week 3. During Sunday's loss, Barner exploded for nine targets, five catches, and 69 receiving yards. This was the second-highest target total of his career, suggesting that he's trending up with Darnold back in action. Barner may not get nine targets every week, but all signs point to him remaining on the fantasy radar as he continues to show off his rapport with Darnold. There's a case to be made that the 24-year-old is Darnold's second-favorite target, behind only Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Barner has low-end TE1 appeal heading into Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Bo Nix Turning the Corner After Sluggish Start
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 1, 2026, 12:33 AM ETDenver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix had two turnovers and just 131 passing yards in Week 1, but he has turned the corner with two significantly stronger outings over his last two games. Most recently, in Week 3 against the Rams, he racked up 186 passing yards, three total touchdowns, and one interception. Although he still didn't have an amazing yardage output, his ability to find the end zone three times against a strong Rams defense was quite impressive. Nix has jumped to 18th in fantasy scoring this year, and he's trending back toward the low-end QB1 tier for Week 4 and beyond. The Broncos have a very tough start-of-season schedule, but Nix will have a chance to lead his Broncos to a 3-1 start against the undefeated 49ers on Sunday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Cowboys Acquire Joey Porter Jr. From Steelers
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 1, 2026, 12:21 AM ETThe Dallas Cowboys have acquired cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (back) from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a package that includes a second-round pick, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Porter has yet to play this season due to a back injury. However, it seems like he's getting closer to playing, and the trade to Dallas could be a sign that he'll suit up sooner rather than later. Porter finished fifth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2023, and he has recorded an interception in each of his three NFL seasons. He'll look to offer a huge boost to a Cowboys secondary that has allowed 207.3 passing yards per game this year.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ari Meirov
Christian Watson in Must-Start Territory with Big Role and TD Streak
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 30, 2026, 11:26 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has been fantastic this season, catching 17 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns through three games. He has at least eight targets in all three games this season, and he also has a four-game touchdown streak dating back to last regular season. The Packers have endured their fair share of struggles en route to a 1-2 start, but Watson has been able to maintain a very sizable role. He ranks as the overall WR5 in PPR leagues this season, putting him in must-start territory for every week regardless of matchup. Managers should have full confidence rolling him out as a mid-to-low WR1 for Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are also trending in the wrong direction with a 0-3 start to the year.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller