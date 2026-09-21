Jung Hoo Lee Placed on 10-Day Injured List with Groin Contusion
Sep 21, 2026, 10:20 PM ETSan Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee (groin) has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a groin contusion, per Justice delos Santos of The Mercury News. With less than 10 days remaining in the regular season, Lee's 2026 campaign is over. Across 579 plate appearances for the year, Lee hit .276/.320/.404 with 10 home runs, 57 RBI, 65 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases. The 28-year-old has a firm ceiling on his power, as he owns just a 3.1% barrel rate and a 33% hard-hit rate for his career. However, Lee struck out in fewer than 10% of his plate appearances this season and should continue to provide fantasy managers with a solid batting average and run production in 2027. With Lee sidelined, Giants outfielder Bo Davidson could take over as the team's everyday right fielder.--Will Brady
Source: The Mercury News - Justice delos Santos
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Willy Adames Returns to Baseball Activities
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 21, 2026, 10:12 PM ETSan Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames (elbow) fielded ground balls and took batting practice on Monday, per Justice delos Santos of The Mercury News. Adames has been sidelined since late August by an elbow injury and is unlikely to play again in 2026. However, the 31-year-old appears to be making progress and should have a relatively normal offseason heading into 2027. Across 505 plate appearances in 2026, Adames hit .230/.289/.424 with 21 home runs, 51 RBI, 62 runs scored, and six stolen bases. The veteran shortstop's barrel (8.9%) and hard-hit (38.8%) rates were both his worst since the 2019 season. Adames also graded out as one of the worst defensive shortstops in MLB, which is usually one of the strengths of his game. If the elbow injury was impacting his performance before he was finally placed on the injured list, Adames could be a worthy buy-low target for fantasy managers in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: The Mercury News - Justice delos Santos
Bryce Eldridge Finishes Year on Concussion Injured List
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 7:24 PM ETThe San Francisco Giants placed rookie first baseman Bryce Eldridge (concussion) on the seven-day concussion injured list on Monday, ending his first full season with just a week left to play, according to Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News. The 21-year-old left-handed slugger had a cup of coffee with San Fran in 2025, playing in only 10 games, but he finishes 2026 with 107 games played at the major-league level. In those 107 games (448 plate appearances), Eldridge showed plenty of power potential at Oracle Park, slashing .269/.364/.461 with an .825 OPS, 17 homers, 57 RBI, 50 runs scored, and one stolen base. It was a disappointing end to the year, though, as he suffered a concussion when he hit his head at the team's hotel. The former first-rounder also hit .333 (38-for-114) with five homers and 22 RBI in 30 games at Triple-A Sacramento in 2026. One of the Giants' top prospects, outfielder Bo Davidson, and infielder Marcelo Mayer will get a chance to impress over the final week of the regular season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The San Jose Mercury News - Justice delos Santos
Troy Melton Lands on Injured List With Arm Fatigue
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 7:08 PM ETThe Detroit Tigers announced on Monday that they placed right-hander Troy Melton (forearm) on the 15-day injured list with right-arm fatigue and recalled right-handed pitching prospect River Ryan from Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move. Melton felt something in his right forearm during his final outing of the season on Sunday in an 8-1 loss to the division-rival Chicago White Sox, allowing four earned runs on four hits while walking three and striking out four in 3 2/3 innings to pick up his fifth loss of the year. The 25-year-old former fourth-round pick in 2022 from San Diego State University had a strong second season in the majors altogether, going 8-5 with a 2.76 ERA (4.09 FIP) and 1.13 WHIP with 94 strikeouts and 37 walks in 114 1/3 innings across his 20 starts. Melton produced an identical 2.76 ERA in his MLB debut in 2025, too, in 16 appearances (four starts) covering 45 2/3 frames. A deep pitch mix with strong command makes Melton an intriguing and ascending young arm for fantasy managers going into the 2027 season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tigers PR
Giants Calling Up Outfield Prospect Bo Davidson
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 6:52 PM ETThe San Francisco Giants are calling up outfield prospect Bo Davidson, the team's No. 8 prospect per MLB Pipeline, to the big leagues on Monday, a source told Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News. Davidson will get the call to the big leagues to begin the final week of the 2026 regular season after hitting .309/.389/.534 with 10 home runs and six steals for Triple-A Sacramento this year in 52 games across 234 plate appearances. He also hit .277/.340/.521 with an .861 OPS, 19 homers, 53 RBI, 14 steals, and 49 runs scored in 73 games and 315 plate appearances at Double-A Richmond. Obviously, it is too late in the season for Davidson to do any real damage in fantasy baseball leagues, but the Gigantes will get a look at one of their best position-player prospects in the final week, with both outfielder Jung Hoo Lee (groin) and Bryce Eldridge (head) currently dealing with injuries. The 24-year-old left-handed hitter has primarily played center field in the minors, but he could be used in a corner-outfield spot as well. Davidson has intriguing raw power from the left side and could push for an early MLB return in 2027 if he starts out hot in the minors.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The San Jose Mercury News - Justice delos Santos
Dylan Cease Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 5:58 PM ETToronto Blue Jays right-hander Dylan Cease (shoulder) said he will not need surgery on his right shoulder following his MRI results, according to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet. Cease is now in "limbo" on what his next steps are, depending on where the team is in the American League playoff picture. The talented right-hander described his shoulder feeling as a "bit heavy and achy and not normal. But at the same time, it didn't feel like it was torn... not something I need surgery for or anything like that. It was just inflammation, just the kind of that middle ground." Toronto heads into Monday's series opener on the road against the division-rival Baltimore Orioles three games back of the final wild-card spot in the AL with six games left to play. If the Jays are still alive by the weekend, Cease could make his final start of the 2026 season at home against the Cincinnati Reds. The 30-year-old has had a banner year in Toronto in his first year with the club, going 11-6 with a 2.40 ERA, league-leading 2.55 FIP, a 1.10 WHIP, a career-high 239 strikeouts, and 78 walks in 169 innings and 29 starts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sportsnet - Hazel Mae
Alex Bregman has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 5:52 PM ETChicago Cubs star third baseman Alex Bregman (face) suffered multiple facial fractures after being hit by a foul ball while standing in the on-deck circle on Sunday, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. Bregman will not undergo surgery and is hopeful to return for the postseason in October. It was a scary moment, but thankfully, the 32-year-old veteran is alright and should return to help the Cubbies for their playoff run next month. The three-time All-Star will finish his first year in Chitown with a .262/.352/.452 slash line, an .804 OPS, 26 home runs, 89 RBI, 89 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 153 games played across 693 plate appearances in his 11th year in the big leagues. It was a bounce-back season after he played in only 114 games a year ago in his lone season with the Boston Red Sox. Bregman hit .296 (34-for-115) with 12 home runs and 30 RBI in 28 games in August and was hitting .295 (18-for-61) with three homers in 18 games in September, so Chicago will be hoping that he does not miss a beat at the plate when he hopefully returns for the start of the wild-card series next week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Jackson Holliday Unlikely to Play in Final Week of Regular Season
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 4:21 PM ETBaltimore Orioles middle infielder Jackson Holliday (wrist) is unlikely to play for the Orioles again this season, manager Craig Albernaz told Jake Rill of MLB.com. Holliday is getting more looks and options from doctors about what is going on with his injured left wrist, and the team is expecting to have more information later this week. The 22-year-old former first overall pick in 2022 got his 2026 season off on the wrong foot when he suffered a broken hamate bone in his hand, and he really has not been the same since this year. In his third year in the big leagues, Holliday will end up playing in only 98 games (354 plate appearances) while batting a disappointing .229/.300/.340 with a .640 OPS, seven home runs, 30 RBI, 45 runs scored, and eight stolen bases. There could still be a post-hype breakout coming for Holliday, but he will most likely be avoided in standard-sized fantasy baseball leagues next season until he can get back on track offensively.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Jake Rill
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Out of Toronto's Lineup on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 4:14 PM ETToronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (back) is missing from the team's starting nine for Monday's series opener on the road against the division-rival Baltimore Orioles, per MLB.com. Sean Keys will make the start at first base for Toronto and will bat fifth against Orioles right-hander Shane Baz at Camden Yards. Guerrero is dealing with more lower-back tightness and will sit out to begin the week after he was pulled from Sunday's game early against the Texas Rangers. Vladdy is considered day-to-day for now, but with Toronto's postseason hopes hanging by a thread going into the final week of the regular season, he could be shut down any day now if the Blue Jays are eliminated. Although Guerrero has looked much better in 18 games in September, the 2026 campaign has been a bitter disappointment for the 27-year-old Canadian, as he is currently slashing .263/.336/.359 with a .695 OPS, only nine home runs, 56 RBI, 71 runs scored, and seven stolen bases across his 529 at-bats. He has not hit more than two home runs in any month this season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Justin Verlander Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 3:30 PM ETDetroit Tigers veteran right-hander Justin Verlander (hamstring, hip) is scheduled to come off the 60-day injured list to make one final start for his illustrious career on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Jeff Seidel of The Detroit Free Press. Fantasy managers still competing for a championship in the final week of the regular season will obviously want to stay away, but it is something to watch for baseball fans this weekend in what will be the 43-year-old's final start in the big leagues before he hangs up his cleats. The former MVP, three-time Cy Young winner, and 10-time All-Star has made just one start this year, back on March 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he allowed five earned runs on six hits (one homer) while walking two and striking out one in just 3 2/3 innings of work. Verlander has been working his way back from hamstring and hip injuries all season, so we should not be expecting much out of him versus the Pirates.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Detroit Free Press - Jeff Seidel
MacKenzie Gore Scheduled to Start on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 3:20 PM ETThe Texas Rangers announced on Monday that left-hander MacKenzie Gore (shoulder, back) is scheduled to make his next start on Tuesday against the New York Mets. Gore has checked out fine over the last few days and will be good to take the hill this week against the Mets after he dealt with some spasms in his upper back/shoulder area in his last start last Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went just four innings and threw 69 pitches. The matchup against New York is a good one as the Rangers seek to hold off the Houston Astros for the American League West title in the final week of the regular season, but Gore also carries significant risk coming off his injury last week. If the Rangers are still battling for a playoff spot this weekend, Gore could pitch in the final game of the regular season on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, too. The 27-year-old southpaw has gone 8-11 this year with a career-high 4.67 ERA (3.89 FIP) and 1.35 WHIP with 172 strikeouts and 69 walks in 165 2/3 innings across 32 starts. Gore has allowed at least three earned runs with nine walks and only three strikeouts in his last three starts against the Red Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Tampa Bay Rays.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Texas Rangers PR
Jesus Luzardo Cleared to Throw on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 11:33 AM ETPhiladelphia Phillies left-hander Jesus Luzardo (shoulder) was cleared to begin a throwing program on Sunday, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Luzardo played catch with bullpen catcher Hector Rabago for around 10 minutes, which was the first time he had a full catch session in nine days. "Ready to go," president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. Luzardo has not pitched in a game since Sept. 7 due to inflammation in his left shoulder, and with the regular season coming to an end this weekend, he might not have enough time to get fully ramped up to rejoin the Phillies in a starting role if they make the postseason. Luzardo's next big test will be when he throws a bullpen session off a mound. He is eligible to come off the 15-day injured list for the final regular-season game, but the Phillies do not expect him to pitch in that game. Gelb writes that "all signs point" to the Phillies treating Luzardo as a reliever to begin the postseason. Getting Luzardo back at all next month would be a big boost to the Phillies' pitching staff, as the 28-year-old was one of the best pitchers in baseball in 2026, going 14-5 with a 2.87 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 221 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings across his 29 starts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Gelb
Garrett Crochet Throws Two-Inning Side Session on Saturday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 11:27 AM ETBoston Red Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet (shoulder) threw a two-inning side session on Saturday that consisted of around 20 pitches, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com. Crochet topped out at 92 mph. If he does not have any ill effects from that session, Boston is hopeful that Crochet can face hitters at Fenway Park this week, perhaps multiple times during the team's final homestand in the lead-up to the postseason in early October. The 27-year-old southpaw was the runner-up for the American League Cy Young Award in 2025 in his first season with the BoSox, but he has managed to make only six starts (30 innings) in his second year with the team due to shoulder and lat issues that have sidelined him since May. Crochet was not on his game before he landed on the injured list either, allowing 23 runs (21 earned) while walking 11 and striking out 37. Because he does not have enough time to get all the way stretched out in a starting role, the Red Sox are expecting to use Crochet out of the bullpen in the playoffs if he is cleared to pitch.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Ian Browne
Trent Grisham Not Expected to Return This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 11:22 AM ETNew York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham (hamstring) is not expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list before the end of the regular season this weekend, manager Aaron Boone told Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. However, it is still possible that Grisham will be on the playoff roster. The 29-year-old left-handed slugger has been sidelined since early September with a strained hamstring, and he will take this week to continue rehabbing in hopes of being included on the playoff roster in October. The two-time Gold Glover did not live up to his breakout season in the Bronx in 2025, when he hit a career-high 34 home runs and drove in 74 runs, as he will finish his 2026 campaign with a .211/.308/.395 slash line, 18 home runs, 59 RBI, 67 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in 121 games across 484 plate appearances. Grisham will likely operate as New York's center fielder against right-handed pitchers in the postseason if he gains clearance from his hamstring injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch
Shane McClanahan Won't Return During Regular Season
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 11:04 AM ETTampa Bay Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan (forearm) will not return to pitch this week for the final week of the 2026 regular season, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Manager Kevin Cash said that McClanahan had a "good" throwing session on Friday, but he has been out since Sept. 4 with tightness in his left forearm, and he has run out of time to return to the major-league roster before the end of September. All in all, the 29-year-old two-time All-Star had a positive season in his return from Tommy John surgery that kept him out for each of the last two seasons. McClanahan ended up making 24 starts (118 innings) for the Rays this year and went 10-7 with a 3.36 ERA (3.50 FIP) and 1.12 WHIP with 106 strikeouts and 39 walks. The Rays are still hoping that McClanahan can return for their postseason run next month, but because he does not have time to get all the way built back up as a starter, he is expected to pitch out of the bullpen for Tampa in October.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin
Troy Melton Deals With Arm Discomfort in Final Start of Season
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 10:57 AM ETDetroit Tigers right-hander Troy Melton (forearm) told reporters that he felt tightness in his forearm during his final start of the 2026 season on Sunday in an 8-1 loss to the division-rival Chicago White Sox, according to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News. The 25-year-old only went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs on four hits while walking three and striking out four for his fifth loss of the season. It is a disappointing way for Melton to end his year, but the good news is that he said he did not think his forearm tightness was related to the elbow issues he dealt with in the spring. "Yeah, I don't think it's going to be a long-term issue," Melton said. "The stuff is still good. I'm still throwing hard. Just the execution in the last few haven't been great." In his first 16 starts over 97 innings this year, Melton had a stingy 1.86 ERA while holding hitters to a .201 average and .607 OPS. But he struggled to close it out over his final three starts before Sunday's abbreviated outing, allowing 13 runs (11 earned), 18 hits, six walks, and three hit batsmen in 13 2/3 innings. When fully healthy, Melton is an intriguing arm for fantasy managers with a legitimate six-pitch mix and precise command of his four-seam fastball, sinker, and cutter.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Detroit News - Chris McCosky
River Ryan to Start for Tigers on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 10:48 AM ETDetroit Tigers right-handed pitching prospect River Ryan, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the blockbuster trade involving Tarik Skubal this summer, will make his Tigers debut on Monday and start against the Washington Nationals, according to Jason Beck of MLB.com. Right-hander Keider Montero will piggyback Ryan. Per MLB Pipeline, the 28-year-old former 11th-round pick by the San Diego Padres in 2021 is considered the Tigers' No. 3 prospect. He made his major-league debut with the Dodgers in 2024 and looked good in four starts, allowing four runs (three earned), walking nine, and striking out 18 in 20 1/3 innings pitched. Ryan has gone 3-1 on the farm in 2026 with a 4.39 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, and 47:9 K:BB in 41 innings across 10 starts with Triple-A Oklahoma City and Triple-A Toledo. He missed almost three months earlier this season with a hamstring injury, but he will try to finish off the year on a positive note back in the big leagues. Because Ryan will likely be limited to two or three innings on Monday, he will not be a realistic fantasy streamer in fantasy championship matchups.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Jason Beck
Tarik Skubal Placed on the Bereavement List
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 20, 2026, 10:00 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal has been placed on the bereavement list. The 29-year-old's most recent start came on Saturday, so he may be able to return to the team before his next scheduled start later this upcoming week. Across 151 2/3 innings (25 starts) split between the Dodgers and Detroit Tigers, Skubal has recorded an 11-7 record with a 2.85 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 176 strikeouts. The hard-throwing left-hander has struck out 29.5% of the batters he's faced while logging just a 4.5% walk rate. If Skubal is able to return before the end of the regular season, his final start of 2026 would likely come on the road against the San Francisco Giants. If he misses extended time, Dodgers right-hander Emmet Sheehan could replace Skubal in the team's starting rotation.--Will Brady
Source: Los Angeles Dodgers
Andy Pages Set to Return to Dodgers Lineup on Tuesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 20, 2026, 9:54 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that outfielder Andy Pages (hand) will be activated from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday, per Katie Woo of The Athletic. Pages has been sidelined for almost exactly a month by a fractured left hand, but it appears he will be able to return to the Dodgers before the end of the regular season. Before suffering the injury, Pages hit .272/.338/.458 with 21 home runs, 80 RBI, 72 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases across 550 plate appearances. Upon his return, Pages should resume his role as the Dodgers' everyday center fielder and profiles as a must-start fantasy outfielder.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Katie Woo
Jazz Chisholm Jr. Could Return on Tuesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 20, 2026, 9:46 PM ETNew York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (thumb) could be activated as soon as Tuesday, per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. Chisholm Jr. has been sidelined since early September with a right thumb strain. Across 520 plate appearances in 2026, the 28-year-old is hitting .232/.312/.403 with 19 home runs, 55 RBI, 68 runs scored, and 40 stolen bases. Chisholm Jr. is having a down year at the plate, as his barrel rate has dropped to 8.3% and he's struck out in 29.4% of his plate appearances. However, the dynamic second baseman remains a major asset for fantasy managers due to his speed. Upon his return, Chisholm Jr. profiles as a must-start infielder for the final few days of the 2026 season.--Will Brady
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips
Cal Quantrill Headed to Injured List with Lat Strain
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 20, 2026, 9:42 PM ETTexas Rangers right-hander Cal Quantrill (lat) is being placed on the 15-day injured list with a lat strain, per Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News. Quantrill was removed in the second inning of his start on Saturday after feeling tightness in the lat. The 31-year-old has had a surprisingly excellent season for the Rangers in 2026, recording a 9-5 record with a 2.86 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 81 strikeouts across 110 innings. Quantrill opened the year in a bulk relief role, but he was moved into the rotation in late June and has thrived ever since. Given the timing of Quantrill's injury, he will miss the remainder of the regular season and may not be available if the Rangers make it to the postseason. Without Quantrill, Texas left-hander Jordan Montgomery could move from the bullpen into the rotation.--Will Brady
Source: Dallas Morning News - Shawn McFarland