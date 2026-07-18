Jeremy Pena Leaves with Hamstring Cramp
Jeremy Pena (hamstring) was forced to make an early exit from Saturday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Pena appears to have tweaked his hamstring while taking a swing in the third inning. He stayed in and finished the at-bat, but was replaced in the fourth inning. Pena finished the game 1-for-2 at the plate with a single. The Astros are calling it a right hamstring cramp, but he'll likely undergo further testing to determine the severity of the issue. Fantasy managers shouldn't be shocked if Nick Allen gets the starting nod at shortstop on Sunday. There should be another update on Pena ahead of Sunday's game.
Source: Houston Astros
Source: Houston Astros