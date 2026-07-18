Emerson Hancock is Slated to Start on Wednesday
Emerson Hancock (hand) is scheduled to take the mound to start against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. Hancock was removed during his final start before the All-Star break after getting hit on the hand by a comebacker. Thanks to the break, Hancock received some extra time to rest and recover. It appears that Hancock won't require a trip to the Injured List, so the extra time off has helped. This season, Hancock owns a 3.17 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and a 94/25 K/BB ratio across 18 starts. He has been a nice surprise story for the Mariners and is deserving of being rostered in most fantasy formats.
Source: Tim Booth
Source: Tim Booth