Christian Walker Removed due to Hip Soreness
Christian Walker (hip) was forced to make an early exit from Saturday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Walker appeared to have tweaked his right hip after taking a swing in the fourth inning. He was taken out of the game before finishing the at-bat. He finished the game hitless in one plate appearance. The assumption is that Walker will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury. Fantasy managers shouldn't be shocked if Walker is out of the lineup on Sunday. Until there is more information, fantasy managers should consider Walker as day-to-day.
Source: Houston Astros
Source: Houston Astros