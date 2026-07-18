Framber Valdez Returns from Bereavement List
Framber Valdez has been activated off the bereavement list on Saturday. Valdez missed a little under a week while dealing with personal issues. Luckily, it was right before the All-Star break, so his absence didn't mess up the Tigers' rotation. Valdez is expected to make his next start during the upcoming series versus the Chicago Cubs. The exact date of his start is unknown, so fantasy managers will need to stay tuned for more information. In a corresponding move, right-hander Beau Brieske was optioned to Triple-A on Saturday.
Source: Tigers PR
Source: Tigers PR