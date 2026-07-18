Luis Robert Jr. is Hopeful to Return on Monday
Luis Robert Jr. (back) is expected to return from the 60-day Injured List ahead of Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Due to injuries, Robert has been limited to under 25 games this season. He has been playing games at Triple-A Syracuse since late June. He appears to finally be on the verge of returning to the Mets lineup. Mets' interim manager Andy Green said on Saturday that Robert won't be an everyday player once he returns. The Mets want to give youngsters Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing as many opportunities as possible in what has been a lost season for the Mets. Robert should still be in the mix, but will likely only be a deep league option due to a lack of playing time.
Source: Max Goodman
Source: Max Goodman