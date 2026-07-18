Zack Gelof to Begin Doing Baseball Activities Next Week
Zack Gelof (knee) is expected to begin doing baseball activities once his stitches are removed on Tuesday. Gelof has been out since right before the All-Star break due to a right knee laceration. It sounds like he's extremely close to getting back on the field. There's a decent chance that Gelof doesn't require a minor league rehab assignment, but that'll depend on how he feels once he gets the stitches. out. Gelof has done enough damage with the bat this season to warrant rostering in at least deep leagues. He has blasted 11 home runs while slashing .273/.327/.476 this season.
Source: Martin Gallegos
Source: Martin Gallegos