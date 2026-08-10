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Horse For The Course: PGA DFS Course History - 2026 Wyndham Championship

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Tommy Fleetwood - PGA DFS Lineup Picks, Golf Betting Picks

Todd McGill's DraftKings, FanDuel PGA DFS picks for the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. Picks for daily fantasy golf based on course history.

In This Article hide
2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship
TPC Southwind
Recent FedEx St. Jude Championship Winners
The Horse
The Ponies
More PGA Analysis and Picks

The showing out from the up-and-coming stars on the PGA Tour continued last week at the Wyndham Championship. Michael Brennan shot rounds of 63-64 over the weekend to stave off other impressive names, which included Ben James, who shot rounds of 62 and 61 to open and close the tournament.

As a few of the youngins snuck their way into this week's field in Memphis, it's going to be fun watching how they stack up to the best players the PGA Tour has to offer. We're down to the top 7o on the FedEx Cup points list, and things only get more cutthroat after this.

TPC Southwind sits in the middle of predictive course history, likely due to the unusual way strokes gained ball striking plays a role here compared to other layouts. However, the drama is typically to the max, with playoffs coming in four of the last five events.

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Horse For The Course is an article highlighting players in this week's field with elite course history and is part of our free PGA DFS content here at RotoBaller. For some of the favorite DFS plays of the week, check out the Core Four article, written by my buddy Joe Nicely, here at RotoBaller every Wednesday. It's part of our amazing PGA Premium package that includes an all-new PGA Research Station, Lineup Builder & Optimizer, and some of the best articles in the PGA DFS industry! You can sign up now using the Promo Code TDG for an extra 30% discount at checkout!

 

2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship

The golf here can be difficult at times, but the real concern is beyond hitting shots and more about the daily forecast for heat and humidity. Memphis is a sweltering place this time of year, and those looking outside of the top 50 will need to remain focused in the heat of it all.

In years past, these weeks meant players across the board could better position themselves for a deeper run in the playoffs and be less behind the eight-ball for the now-eliminated staggered start in Atlanta. Now it's just about getting to the Tour Championship, because anything can happen from there.

Nonetheless, nearly everyone in the top 70 is here this week. It helps that there are $20 million purses this week and next, so it's still lucrative for the guys who aren't necessarily in jeopardy of falling outside of the top 30. Considering the winners here since becoming a playoff event in 2022, expect to see a mix of players vying for a chance at the title. The cream doesn't always rise to the top.

Be sure to read our other top-notch weekly PGA DFS articles and Player News/Matchup Outlook Posts to help you win big!

 

TPC Southwind

Par 70 - 7,288 | Greens: Bermudagrass | Designed By: Ron Prichard

This will be the second event held since the renovation before the 2025 event, which saw overhauls to green surfaces and work on tee boxes and green surrounds. The primary focus was the greens, and a full year of maturity will make them play more receptive and natural than they did last season.

Since becoming a part of the playoff circuit, winning scores have averaged in the neighborhood of -18 under par. It isn't a textbook birdie-fest, but players will certainly have to make their fair share of them. The layout forces guys to be patient, as a few holes are worth being happy walking off with pars. It's a ball-striker's course through and through.

Two par-4s play over 500 yards long, and a few holes require some shot shaping to get the most out of tee shots. Some approach shots are equally as challenging, especially since the green sizes are 1,200 feet smaller than the PGA Tour average. If you aren't combining solid approach play with finding tons of fairways, it's hard to compete. Seven out of the top 10 players in strokes gained from tee to green on the week finished T6 or better last season.

 

Recent FedEx St. Jude Championship Winners

  • 2025: Justin Rose (-16)
  • 2024: Hideki Matsuyama (-17)
  • 2023: Lucas Glover (-15)
  • 2022: Will Zalatoris (-15)
  • 2021: Tony Finau (-20)

 

The Horse

Tommy Fleetwood

Notable Finishes: T3 ('25 & '23)

The one strange thing worth noting this week is that most of the players that lifted the trophy at TPC Southwind in recent years don't have the cleanest history around it. Tommy Fleetwood has never won this event, but with two T3 finishes in his three years, he's undoubtedly been knocking on the door.

Over his last 12 rounds around this property, the Englishman has averaged 1.06 strokes gained ball striking. He's also averaged 0.945 strokes gained putting. He hasn't competed since the Open Championship, but he was firing on all cylinders when we last saw him.

 

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The Ponies

Sungjae Im

Notable Finishes: T6 ('23), 12th ('22), T16 ('21)

It hasn't been as consistent a year as we have come to expect from Sungjae Im, but then again, neither was 2025. He ranks 154th in strokes gained on approach for the season, the second-worst output of his career. But he's recently finished inside the top 15 in three of his last four starts.

The one thing that's remained throughout this struggle has been his accuracy off the tee, which partly explains his success around TPC Southwind. Even though approach play dominates the conversation here, the ability to consistently hit fairways can't be overstated. If he continues putting as well as he did in his last two starts, he'll have a decent chance of getting inside the top 50 in the FedEx Cup for next week.

 

Patrick Cantlay

Notable Finishes: P2 ('23), T9 ('25), T12 ('24)

At times, this season has felt like the classic Patrick Cantlay we're used to. The ability to hang around within striking distance and consistently churn out top 25 finishes has been his staying power all these years. He's one of the few players in this field who has positive strokes gained metrics across the board at TPC Southwind over the last five seasons.

Tee to green play has always been Cantlay's bread and butter, ranking 9th this season in strokes gained (1.038). As long as the putter doesn't let him down, he's an every week threat. But even more so at this golf course.

 

Justin Thomas

Notable Finishes: 1st ('20), T13 ('22)

Even though it's been five years since Justin Thomas won in Memphis and his last couple of trips hadn't gone smoothly, it's hard not to look at this layout and not see his game thriving here. The amount of creativity and surgical maneuvering required from tee to green plays right into how he likes to play golf.

The 33-year-old has found 68.55% of his fairways over his last four starts, but has struggled to have the same level of accuracy on approach. In fact, his approach play may be the biggest worry heading into Thursday. He also isn't making birdies at a very fast rate. Nevertheless, his tour leading strokes gained around the green is sound enough to keep him in the mix, especially when he's guaranteed four days to shoot a number.

 

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More PGA Analysis and Picks

OAD Picks: Wyndham Championship (Premium)
PGA DFS Roundtable: Wyndham (Premium)
PGA Betting Roundtable: Wyndham (Premium)
PGA Core Four: Wyndham (Premium)


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