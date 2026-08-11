August 11, 2026

2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship betting and fantasy golf preview with key stats, TPC Southwind course breakdown, field analysis, and TV times for this week’s PGA Tour event.

The PGA TOUR heads to Memphis, Tennessee, this week for the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. The tournament features a 69-player field as the FedExCup Playoffs get underway, with only the top 50 players advancing to next week's BMW Championship.

With just 50 spots available for the BMW Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, every point is crucial. Several notable players enter the week right on the playoff bubble, including Maverick McNealy (No. 50), Harris English (No. 51), Max Homa (No. 52), and Sungjae Im (No. 53).

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FedEx St. Jude Championship - Tournament Information

Dates: August 13th – August 16th, 2026

Location: Memphis, Tennessee, United States

Course: TPC Southwind

Course Type: Parkland

Par: 70 (4x 3’s / 12x 4’s / 2x 5’s)

Length: 7,288 yards

Format: 72-hole stroke play

Greens: Champion bermudagrass .090”

Fairways: Zeon zoysiagrass .375”

Rough: 419 bermudagrass 3”

Bunkers: 75

Water Hazard(s): 11 (In-Play on 11 Holes)

Average Green Size: 4,500 sq. ft.

Purse/ Winner: $20,000,000/$3,600,000

FedEx Cup Points: 750

Field: 70 Players

Cut: No Cut

Playoff Format: Sudden Death (18, 18, 11, 12, 18)

Course Scoring Average: 2025: 69.12 (-0.88), Difficulty Rank 25 of 50 2024: 68.95 (-1.05), Difficulty Rank 24 of 51 2023: 68.64 (-1.36), Difficulty Rank 37 of 50



FedEx St. Jude Championship - Course Information

Course Architect:

Course Architect: Ron Prichard (1988)

Recent Renovations: PGA Tour re-design (2024-25)

Comparable Courses:

TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) – THE PLAYERS Championship – RESULTS

East Lake Golf Club – TOUR Championship – RESULTS

Waialae Country Club – Sony Open in Hawaii – RESULTS

Sea Island Resort – The RSM Classic – RESULTS

Comparable Location (Memphis, Tennessee):

Quail Hollow Club – Charlotte, North Carolina – 2025 PGA Championship / Truist Championship

Hurstbourne Country Club – Louisville, Kentucky – ISCO Championship

Pinehurst No. 2 – Pinehurst, North Carolina – 2024 U.S. Open

Harbour Town Golf Links – Hilton Head Island, South Carolina – RBC Heritage

The Dunes Golf and Beach Club – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Comparable Yardage (7,288 Yards):

The Renaissance Club – 7,282 Yards – Genesis Scottish Open

Colonial Country Club – 7,289 Yards – Charles Schwab Challenge

Comparable Greens (Bermudagrass):

Kapalua (Plantation) – TifEagle bermudagrass .110” – The Sentry

Waialae Country Club – Bermudagrass .120” – Sony Open in Hawaii

PGA National Resort (The Champion Course) – TifEagle bermudagrass .110” – Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge – TifEagle bermudagrass .110” – Arnold Palmer Invitational

Dunes Golf and Beach Club – Champion ultradwarf bermudagrass .100” – ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Sedgefield Country Club – Champion bermudagrass .120” – Wyndham Championship

East Lake Golf Club – TifEagle bermudagrass .115” – TOUR Championship

The Country Club of Jackson – Champion bermudagrass .110” – Sanderson Farms Championship

Port Royal Golf Course – TifEagle Bermudagrass .125″ – Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Sea Island Golf Club – TifEagle bermudagrass – The RSM Classic

Comparable Average Green Size (4,500 sq. ft.):

Hurstbourne Country Club – 4,750 sq. ft. – ISCO Championship

FedEx St. Jude Championship - TV Information (ET)

Round 1: Thursday, August 13th, 2026 ESPN+ (PGA TOUR Live) – 7:45 AM – 2:00 PM Golf Channel – 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Round 2: Friday, August 14th, 2026 ESPN+ (PGA TOUR Live) – 7:45 AM – 2:00 PM Golf Channel – 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Round 3: Saturday, August 15th, 2026 ESPN+ (PGA TOUR Live) – 7:45 AM – 1:00 PM Golf Channel – 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM CBS – 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Round 4: Sunday, August 16th, 2026 ESPN+ (PGA TOUR Live) – 7:45 AM – 12:00 PM Golf Channel – 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM CBS – 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM



FedEx St. Jude Championship - Weather

FedEx St. Jude Championship - FedEx Cup Playoff Format

The FedExCup is the PGA TOUR's season-long points race, culminating with the three-event FedExCup Playoffs to determine the FedExCup Champion.

The playoffs begin this week with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, featuring the top 70 players in the FedExCup standings. Following the event, the field is reduced to the top 50 players, who advance to the BMW Championship at Bellerive Country Club. After the BMW Championship, only the top 30 players in the standings qualify for the season-ending TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club, where the FedExCup Champion will be crowned.

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Course/ Tournament History

TPC Southwind has been a fixture on the PGA TOUR schedule since 1989 and is one of the few venues to have hosted three different PGA TOUR events. From 1989 through 2018, it served as the home of the FedEx St. Jude Classic. In 2019, the course became the host of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational after the event relocated from Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio. Beginning in 2022, TPC Southwind entered a new chapter by becoming the permanent home of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs.

The course has undergone several significant renovations over the years to keep pace with the modern game. In 2004, TPC Southwind received its first major overhaul, highlighted by the addition of 11 new tee boxes, 15 new bunkers, expanded water hazards, and the conversion of the greens from bentgrass to Champion Bermudagrass. A smaller renovation followed in 2020, during which every bunker on the course was reshaped, with several new bunkers added to increase the challenge.

Ahead of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind completed its most comprehensive restoration to date. Every green complex, practice green, and tee box was rebuilt, while the fairways and green surrounds were resurfaced with Zeon Zoysia to improve firmness, drainage, and year-round playing conditions. The project also included irrigation upgrades featuring single-head control technology, expanded putting surfaces that created additional pin positions, and improved drainage beneath every tee box.

Despite these modern upgrades, TPC Southwind has retained the strategic design elements that have long defined the course. Narrow fairways, demanding approach shots, and some of the most penal water hazards on the PGA TOUR continue to make it one of the most challenging tests players face each season, especially with a FedExCup Playoff berth on the line.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship serves as the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs, but its roots date back much further. The Memphis tournament began in 1958 as the Memphis Open at Colonial Country Club.

In 1970, entertainer and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital founder Danny Thomas became involved with the event, which was renamed the Danny Thomas Memphis Classic. The tournament has supported St. Jude ever since, with FedEx becoming the title sponsor in 1986.

TPC Southwind became the tournament's permanent home in 1989. The event remained there through several name changes, including the FedEx St. Jude Classic and later the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

In 2022, the tournament entered a new era when it became the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs and was renamed the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The field was reduced to the top 70 players in the FedExCup standings.

The tournament now kicks off the three-event FedExCup Playoffs. The top 50 players following this event advance to the BMW Championship, while the top 30 after the BMW Championship move on to the TOUR Championship.

Previous Tournament Venues:

Year: Venue: Location: 2026-Present TPC Southwind Memphis, Tennessee 2020 TPC Boston Norton, Massachusetts 2017 Glen Oaks Club Glen Oaks, New York 2012, 2016 Bethpage Black Course Bethpage Black, New York 2011, 2015 Plainfield Country Club Plainfield, New Jersey 2009, 2013, 2019, 2021 Liberty National Liberty National, New Jersey 2008, 2010, 2014, 2018 Ridgewood Country Club Ridgewood, New Jersey 1967-2007 Westchester Country Club Harrison, New York

Previous Tournament Names:

Duration: Tournament Name: 2022- Present FedEx St. Jude Championship 2017-2021 The Northern Trust 2007-2016 The Barclays 2005-2006 Barclays Classic 1990-2004 Buick Classic 1979-1989 Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic 1976-1978 American Express Westchester Classic 1967-1975 Westchester Classic

Tournament Records:

72-Hole Record: 254, Dustin Johnson (2020 – TPC Boston)



18-Hole Record: 60, Dustin Johnson (Round 2, 2020 – TPC Boston)



Course Records:

72-Hole Record: 263, Hideki Matsuyama (2024)



18-Hole Record: 61, Tom Lewis (Round 3, 2020), Bob Estes (First round, 2001), Jay Delsing (Round 4, 1993)



FedEx St. Jude Championship - Course Guide/ Scorecard

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Originally crafted by Ron Prichard in 1988, TPC Southwind features a Par 70 layout, comprising four Par 3s, twelve Par 4s, and two Par 5s.

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FedEx St. Jude Championship - Notable Par 3s

The four Par 3s at TPC Southwind range from 168 to 205 yards, placing a premium on precise iron play and smart club selection. Last year, all of the Par 3’s had a scoring average under par except for No. 14.

Hole 11 | Par 3 | 168 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 2.844 (Difficulty Rank - 15)

A smaller version of the famous 17th island green at TPC Sawgrass, but with its own uniqueness. This signature hole requires a short iron over water to a green with a small pot bunker that guards the front edge.

Hole 14 | Par 3 | 205 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.181 (Difficulty Rank - 2)

The signature par 3 14th plays from an elevated tee with a full carry over water to a severely undulating green. A very difficult hole set among a natural amphitheater, making for great viewing down the stretch.

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Notable Par 4s

There are twelve Par 4s at TPC Southwind, with the majority of those holes ranging between 400 and 500 yards. No. 15 is the shortest, listed at 395 yards, with the longest being No. 5, playing 529 yards. In terms of scoring average last season, the toughest par 4 at TPC Southwind was the 5th hole.

Hole 9 | Par 4 | 457 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.964 (Difficulty Rank - 10)

A long dogleg right, slightly downhill with the second shot over a lake that guards the front of the green. The player needs a lot of length to get in good position for the approach. The ideal drive is past the large tree on the right of the fairway to ensure an open shot to the green. The ninth is the hardest hole on the golf course.

Hole 18 | Par 4 | 453 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.051 (Difficulty Rank - 6)

The closing hole is a dogleg left with water along the entire left side of the fairway and green. There were fireworks on this hole in 2018 with Dustin Johnson’s 171-yard eagle hole-out victory, and there will be plenty more as the top players battle down the stretch for a WGC title.

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Notable Par 5s

There are two Par 5s on the course: No. 3 and No. 16. Both of these holes had a scoring average under par in 2025. Hole No. 16 was the easiest hole on the course last season.

Hole 3 | Par 5 | 579 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.634 (Difficulty Rank - 17)

The first par 5 hole plays downhill with a lake along the right side of the fairway and green.

Hole 16 | Par 5 | 530 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.402 (Difficulty Rank - 18)

The par 5 16th has an uphill tee shot with a slight dogleg left. Depending on the drive, there is a good opportunity to hit the green in two, but there is a large bunker complex surrounding the front and sides and a steep collection area long.

Featured/ Signature Hole(s): 9, 11, 14, 18

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Key Statistics

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Strokes Gained: Approach

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Strokes Gained: Putting (Bermudagrass)

Good Drive %

Scrambling Gained %

Par 4 Scoring/ Par 4 Scoring: 400-500 Yards

Birdies or Better %

Proximity Gained: 100-200 Yards

Comparable Courses and Event History

FedEx St. Jude Championship - The Field

The 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship features a 69-player field, with 43 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking set to tee it up at TPC Southwind. All of the golfers who are inside the Top 70 in the FedExCup standings, except for Daniel Berger, will be teeing it up this week.

Basis of qualification for each entrant this week:

Top 70 Fedex Cup Points

Debutants in the Field (Event):

Alex Fitzpatrick, Jackson Koivun, Jordan L Smith, Kristoffer Reitan, Matt McCarty, Michael Brennan, Michael Thorbjornsen, Nicolai Hojgaard, Pierceson Coody, Ricky Castillo, Ryo Hisatsune, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Previous Winners in the Field (Event):

Justin Rose – 2025

– 2025 Hideki Matsuyama – 2024

– 2024 Justin Thomas – 2020

– 2020 Harris English – 2013

Notable Withdraws/ Changes:

N/A

FedEx St. Jude Championship - The Odds

Here’s a breakdown of the top players in the field for this year’s FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind, ranked by current betting odds (via DraftKings). The table below details each player’s five most recent finishes on the PGA Tour/ DP World Tour and their last results at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. My top plays of the week are included in the PGA Premium package.

Golfer Odds Last 5 Finishes on the PGA TOUR/ *DPWT

(Recent -> Past) Last 5 Finishes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

(Recent -> Past) Scottie Scheffler +460 2-T4-MC-2-T4 T3-4-T31-MC-T43 Rory McIlroy +1025 T40-T7-T32-T12-T7 T68-T3-MC-T43-T65 Xander Schauffele +1850 2-T18-MC-T51-T11 T22-T2-T24-T57-T16 Cameron Young +1900 T61-T8-2-T47-T43 5-T61-T31-T31 Tommy Fleetwood +2050 T4-13-T14-T11-T11 T3-T22-T3-T44-T43 Sam Burns +2200 3-T12-2-T20-T4 T28-T5-T52-T20-T21 Matt Fitzpatrick +2300 MC-T3-4-22-2 T32-T18-T66-T5-MC

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Recent Horses for Courses

FedEx St. Jude Championship FedEx St. Jude Championship FedEx St. Jude Championship FedEx St. Jude Championship TPC Southwind TPC Southwind TPC Southwind TPC Southwind Golfer 2025 2024 2023 2022 Patrick Cantlay 9 12 2 57 Viktor Hovland 32 2 13 20 Collin Morikawa 22 22 13 5 Sungjae Im 17 40 6 12 Hideki Matsuyama 17 WON 16 - Tommy Fleetwood 3 22 3 - Maverick Mcnealy 28 12 - 31 Sahith Theegala - 46 13 13 Justin Thomas 28 30 - 13 Akshay Bhatia 6 12 - - Adam Scott - 18 - 5 Scottie Scheffler 3 4 31 MC

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Recent Donkeys for Courses

FedEx St. Jude Championship FedEx St. Jude Championship FedEx St. Jude Championship FedEx St. Jude Championship TPC Southwind TPC Southwind TPC Southwind TPC Southwind Golfer 2025 2024 2023 2022 Alex Smalley - - 65 MC Jake Knapp 62 67 - - Shane Lowry 59 50 - 46 Harris English 48 61 52 -

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Previous Winners' Scores, Prices, and Strokes Gained (Rank at Tournament)

2025: Justin Rose (-16) – FedEx St. Jude Championship – TPC Southwind Price: 80-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 14th 3rd 8th 27th 7th

2024: Hideki Matsuyama (-17) – FedEx St. Jude Championship – TPC Southwind Price: 33-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 15th 9th 3rd 68th 1st

2023: Lucas Glover (-15) – FedEx St. Jude Championship – TPC Southwind Price: 70-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 33rd 4th 16th 6th 12th

2022: Will Zalatoris (-15) – FedEx St. Jude Championship – TPC Southwind Price: 28-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 18th 1st 1st 42nd 25th

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Previous Winners Incoming Form (Last 5 Starts)

2025: Justin Rose T16 – The Open Championship (MAJ) 6 – Genesis Scottish Open (PGA) MC – U.S. Open (MAJ) MC – RBC Canadian Open (PGA) T44 – the Memorial Tournament (PGA)

2024: Hideki Matsuyama 3 – Olympic Men's Golf Competition (OLY) T66 – The Open Championship (MAJ) MC – Genesis Scottish Open (PGA) T23 – Travelers Championship (PGA) 6 – U.S. Open (MAJ)

2023: Lucas Glover WON – Wyndham Championship (PGA) MC – 3M Open (PGA) 5 – Barbasol Championship (PGA) T6 – John Deere Classic (PGA) T4 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA)

2022: Will Zalatoris T21 – Wyndham Championship (PGA) T20 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA) T28 – The Open Championship (MAJ) MC – Genesis Scottish Open (PGA) T2 – U.S. Open (MAJ)



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