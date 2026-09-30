Joey Porter Jr. Ruled Out for Fourth Straight Game
Sep 30, 2026, 3:45 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (back) will remain sidelined Thursday night against Cleveland, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. Porter has yet to play this season while dealing with conditioning and back issues. There was some optimism earlier in the week when Pittsburgh listed him as a full participant Monday and Tuesday, although both sessions were estimated walkthrough reports. Porter was limited Wednesday before being ruled out. Rookie Daylen Everette has seen his role grow with Porter unavailable and played 46% of the defensive snaps in Sunday's win over Cincinnati. Porter's season debut will have to wait at least another week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brooke Pryor
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Mike Evans Could Return to Practice Later This Week
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 4:15 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs) will not practice Wednesday, but he may be able to get back on the field later in the week, according to Vic Tafur. Evans was injured during the second quarter of Sunday's win over Arizona and did not return, finishing with three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week that the rib issue should not be a long-term problem, though the 49ers are still evaluating him as the week goes along. Evans has 12 catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns through three games. His chances of playing Sunday against Denver should become clearer if he is able to practice Thursday or Friday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Vic Tafur
Dalton Kincaid Remains a Potential Breakout Tight End Despite Quiet Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 30, 2026, 4:09 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid had an underwhelming game in his team's Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, recording two catches for 38 yards on three targets. However, the 26-year-old is still off to an excellent start to the 2026 season, as he's hauled in 14 receptions for 263 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets across three games. With an average of 18.8 yards per reception, Kincaid is as explosive as any tight end in the NFL. He's also seen a notable spike in usage so far this year, playing at least 66% of the snaps in all three of Buffalo's games after failing to reach that mark even once in 2025. If Kincaid can maintain his current usage while coming even close to his current per-target efficiency, he could be poised for a monster year. Even coming off a down game, Kincaid profiles as a high-end TE1 option for fantasy managers in Week 4 against the New England Patriots.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Zach Charbonnet Could Have Practice Window Opened Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 4:08 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) will not practice Wednesday, but that could change as soon as Thursday. According to Corbin K. Smith, head coach Mike Macdonald said Seattle could still open Charbonnet's 21-day practice window tomorrow. Charbonnet remains on the PUP list while recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in January's divisional-round win over San Francisco. Even if the window opens Thursday, he is not eligible to play Sunday against the Chargers and must miss Seattle's first four games. The Seahawks would then have 21 days to evaluate him in practice before activating him to the 53-man roster. Jadarian Price, Emanuel Wilson, and George Holani will continue handling the backfield work in Week 4.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Corbin K. Smith
Caleb Williams Won't Practice in Wednesday's Walkthrough
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 3:53 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) will not be at the team's walkthrough practice on Wednesday, head coach Ben Johnson told Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, but he is "getting better every single day." With Williams trending towards missing a second straight game due to a hamstring strain that he suffered in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings, Johnson has yet to publicly name a starting QB for the Week 4 game against the visiting New York Jets. Fantasy managers should not be expecting Williams to return this weekend. Veteran third-stringer Case Keenum made the start for the Bears on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles and defied expectations, throwing for 247 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-7 win. If Williams is ruled out again this week, which is expected, it seems likely that Johnson would stick with Keenum after his strong performance over Tyson Bagent, who was in the concussion protocol last week. Williams should remain stashed in all fantasy football formats.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Kevin Fishbain
Jalen Ramsey Could Play Through Broken Wrist
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 3:46 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (wrist) is questionable for Thursday night's game against Cleveland, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. Ramsey revealed this week that he broke his wrist on the first defensive series of Sunday's win over Cincinnati. He stayed in the game anyway, playing all 57 defensive snaps and finishing with eight tackles. Ramsey was limited throughout Pittsburgh's short practice week and has been working with protection on the wrist. He has said he will try to play Thursday, but the Steelers have stopped short of clearing him. His status will come down to the hours leading up to kickoff.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brooke Pryor
Rico Dowdle Will Miss Second Straight Game
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 3:42 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against Cleveland, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. Dowdle didn't practice at all on the short week and will now miss a second straight game. He has 15 carries for 37 yards and four catches for 28 yards through two appearances this season. Jaylen Warren took over the backfield without Dowdle against Cincinnati and turned in a huge game, rushing for 127 yards while finishing with 176 yards from scrimmage. Warren should again handle most of Pittsburgh's backfield work Thursday night.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brooke Pryor
Bryce Young a Full Practice Participant on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 3:00 PM ETCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (knee) was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, according to Sheena Quick. Head coach Dave Canales said that Young's injury occurred on the first sack in Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns. Young was seen testing out his knee on the sidelines in the first half in Week 3, but he remained in the game and finished with 291 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the 21-18 road loss. The 25-year-old has shown more improvement so far in his fourth year in the league, as he has thrown for 939 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions through his first three games. Young will have clear QB1 upside this weekend in a matchup against a Detroit Lions defense that has allowed an NFL-high 299.3 passing yards per game in the early going. The status of receiver Jalen Coker (quadriceps) is something to monitor as it pertains to Young's overall fantasy value this weekend. Going into Week 4, Young is the overall QB4, behind only Josh Allen, Brock Purdy, and Tyler Shough.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sheena Quick
Jalen Coker Misses Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 2:52 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (quadriceps) has his helmet but is off to the side with trainers during the team's stretch before practice on Wednesday, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Per John Ellis, Coker did not officially practice. Coker suffered a quad injury in the Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns and finished with only two receptions on four targets for 18 yards. However, the Panthers said that the 24-year-old is not dealing with a significant injury, so he could be ready to roll in Week 4 versus the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football. Fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on his practice status through Friday. After a strong start to his third NFL season -- Coker has 18 catches for 222 yards and two touchdowns through three games -- he has become a strong receiving flex option for fantasy managers as the WR2 in a Carolina offense that has looked more explosive under quarterback Bryce Young.--Keith Hernandez
Source: John Ellis
Mike Vrabel Stands Behind Drake Maye
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 2:42 PM ETWhen asked about a WEEI report that there are issues between him and quarterback Drake Maye, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said, "I'm here because Drake was the quarterback... I don't have much to add to that about a comment from an unnamed source," per Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. The 24-year-old signal-caller had a fantastic 2025 season as his first year as the team's full-time starter, leading the club to the Super Bowl and finishing just behind Matthew Stafford in MVP voting. With a much tougher schedule this year and without his top receiver in A.J. Brown (ankle), Maye has struggled through the first three games, completing 63.8% of his pass attempts for 585 yards, only one touchdown, and six interceptions. The Athletic's Chad Graff suggests that the former North Carolina star signal-caller's confidence is down after his rough start. "What's fallen apart with Maye looks like it's between the ears as much as anything physical," Graff said. "He looks like a quarterback whose confidence is shot." Until Maye gets Brown back from Injured Reserve, more struggles could be on the way, starting in a Week 4 divisional clash against the Buffalo Bills on the road.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MassLive.com - Chris Cotillo
Justin Jefferson Won't Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 2:34 PM ETMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) will not practice on Wednesday, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Jefferson suffered a left-ankle sprain in the Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is now questionable to play in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins. The 27-year-old was reportedly close to re-entering Sunday's game against Tampa, but the Vikings ultimately held him out, and he finished with only two catches for 32 yards. The Vikings are saying that Jefferson is not dealing with a long-term ankle injury, but that does not mean he will not be in danger of sitting out this weekend's game. The four-time Pro Bowler will need to return to practice on either Thursday or Friday for fantasy managers to feel comfortable about him playing in a great matchup against Miami. When active, Jefferson is always a must-start WR1 in fantasy football. He has 13 receptions on 17 targets for 179 yards and two touchdowns through his first three games in his seventh year in the NFL. UPDATE: Jefferson is considered day-to-day.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Nico Collins Returns to Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 2:14 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) is back at practice on Wednesday, according to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. Collins missed the last two games due to a strained hamstring, but he is back at practice now, and head coach DeMeco Ryans said on Monday that the team is "hopeful" that their WR1 can return this Sunday in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys. The 27-year-old will probably end up being limited on Wednesday, but if he can upgrade to a full practice by the end of the week, he could be good to go this weekend, where he would be a must-start in his return to action against the 1-2 Cowboys. In the season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, Collins looked great, catching seven passes for 75 yards and his first touchdown of the 2026 season. Quarterback C.J. Stroud will be much more attractive this week as a QB streamer if he gets his top receiver back against a Cowboys defense that has allowed 27.3 points per game through the first three weeks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Chronicle - Jonathan M. Alexander
Bills Not Concerned With Josh Allen's Knee
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 2:08 PM ETBuffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady said on Wednesday that he is not concerned about any injury to star quarterback Josh Allen (knee), according to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550. "No....I'm not concerned with Josh," Brady said when asked about an injury to Allen. The 30-year-old Allen took a hit to his left knee in the fourth quarter of the Week 3 win over the visiting Los Angeles Chargers, but he appears to be just fine. Allen got up grimacing and was seen favoring his knee in the locker room after the game. It is possible that the Bills give Allen some time off at practice this week, but it does not sound like his status for the Week 4 contest on Sunday against the division-rival New England Patriots is in question at all. The four-time Pro Bowler and former MVP continues to be an elite QB1 for fantasy managers in his ninth year in the league, opening up the 2026 season with 786 passing yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions through three games. He has also added 28 rushing attempts for 114 yards and six rushing touchdowns, which is a bit absurd in only three games. Allen should be locked into fantasy lineups for Week 4.--Keith Hernandez
Source: WGR 550 - Sal Capaccio
Javonte Williams' Floor Elevated by His Hard-Running Style
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 30, 2026, 2:00 PM ETFollowing a quiet start to the season in which he averaged less than three yards per carry across the first two games, Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams showed promising signs of a bounceback in Sunday's last-minute loss to the Ravens in Brazil. Adding two short catches to his 98 rushing yards, he topped the century mark for the first time on the year, scoring a rushing touchdown on his way to an RB9 fantasy finish. Most reassuring, though, was the fight he showed through contact, an element that returned to his game in a breakout 2025 season. 62 of Williams' 98 rushing yards on Sunday came after contact, and with the Cowboys offensive line failing to create space in the running game through the first three weeks of the year, his physicality is the key to him remaining in the RB1 conversation. Williams is RotoBaller's RB19 ahead of a difficult Week 4 matchup with the Texans.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Shough One of the Biggest Fantasy Success Stories to Begin the Year
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 30, 2026, 1:48 PM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough showed flashes of elite fantasy upside after taking over as starter midway through his 2025 rookie season, and he has rewarded fantasy managers who bought in as a 2026 sleeper. Through three weeks, Shough ranks third in the league with 912 passing yards, while his eight passing touchdowns trail only Brock Purdy and Kirk Cousins, making him the fantasy QB3 to begin the year. Operating Kellen Moore's up-tempo offense, no player has seen more dropbacks or attempted more passes than Shough, and his surrounding cast, currently led by Chris Olave and tight end Juwan Johnson, should only grow stronger with 2026 first-round pick Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) nearing a return from the hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve to begin the season. Shough is RotoBaller's QB8 ahead of a Monday night tilt with the Falcons, and he is a player who can be trusted as a long-term QB1.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Tyjae Spears Not Practicing on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 1:39 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (ankle) is not practicing with the team on Wednesday, but head coach Robert Saleh is not concerned about his status for the Week 4 game this Sunday at the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN's Turron Davenport. Spears and backfield mate Tony Pollard continue to deal with ankle injuries, but they are not serious enough to keep either RB sidelined this weekend as the Titans look to get their first victory of 2026. The 25-year-old Spears took a clear back seat to Pollard in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the New York Giants, as he had just three carries for five yards and was not targeted at all in the passing game for the first time this season. The former third-rounder has only 13 rushing attempts for 58 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and has caught four of his six targets for 41 yards in the early going in his fourth NFL season. With Pollard seeing most of the early-down touches for the Titans, Spears' fantasy appeal continues to dwindle in Tennessee's low-volume, inefficient offense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Turron Davenport
Cam Skattebo Emerging as the Engine of Giants' Offense
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 30, 2026, 1:37 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo appears to be a major factor in keeping the offense on track as the team searches for answers at the quarterback position following the season-ending knee injury to Jaxson Dart (knee). With Jameis Winston under center in a narrow Week 3 win over the Titans, Skattebo saw his heaviest involvement of the young season. In a game for which Devin Singletary was made a healthy inactive, Skattebo carried the ball 20 times and added three catches for his first 100-yard game of the year. The Giants have since traded for former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, who is expected to push Winston for the starting job, but in a John Harbaugh offense that ranked as the most run-heavy in the league in his final season in Baltimore, Skattebo figures to remain the engine of the offense, and he is RotoBaller's RB20 ahead of a Week 4 matchup with the Cardinals.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Tony Pollard Not Practicing on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 1:33 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (ankle) is not practicing with the team on Wednesday, but head coach Robert Saleh is not concerned about Pollard's status for this coming Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens on the road, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. Fellow RB Tyjae Spears (ankle) is also being rested on Wednesday, but he should also be available this weekend as the Titans look for their first win of the season. The 29-year-old had a season-high 17 carries in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the New York Giants, reaching a season-high 74 rushing yards while catching all four of his targets for 22 yards in the passing game. It was Pollard's best game of the young season, but he has yet to find the end zone through three games and has a limited fantasy football ceiling in what is once again an ugly-looking Tennessee offense. Going into this weekend's game against Baltimore, Pollard should be considered a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex for fantasy managers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Turron Davenport
Tetairoa McMillan Well-Positioned to Shake Off a Quiet Week 3
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 30, 2026, 1:25 PM ETThree games into his second season, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has yet to find the end zone, and he is coming off a 17-yard performance in Sunday's loss to the Browns, the second-lowest total of his career. Somewhat surprisingly, it has been third-year undrafted receiver Jalen Coker (quad) who leads the team in targets, receptions, and yards to begin the year, but after suffering a minor quad strain on Sunday, his availability is in question for Week 4, potentially putting McMillan back in the primary pass-catching role from which he earned Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2025. However, a notable change since last season has been the growth of quarterback Bryce Young, who leads the league with 939 passing yards and is tied for fifth with seven passing touchdowns. If Coker is unable to play on Sunday night, McMillan could be in line for a week-winning performance against a Lions defense dealing with significant injuries in their secondary, making him RotoBaller's WR13 for the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Brock Purdy Surging Up the Weekly Rankings
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 30, 2026, 1:13 PM ETThrough three weeks, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy leads the NFL in touchdown passes and EPA per play, and he trails only Josh Allen in current MVP odds. Even as injuries mount for the 49ers offense, Purdy has remained unfazed, throwing nine touchdowns to only one interception while adding 93 yards and a rushing touchdown to make him the fantasy QB2 to this point, again behind only Allen. The potential absence of free agent acquisition Mike Evans (ribs), who is dealing with a rib strain, could lower Purdy's ceiling in a Week 4 matchup with the Broncos, but he remains the perfect quarterback to operate Kyle Shanahan's high-level offense, and he is RotoBaller's QB7 for the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Wright to be Limited on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 1:02 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (neck, foot) will be limited in practice on Wednesday, head coach Jeff Hafley told Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. It is a good sign that Wright will be ready to return for the team's Week 4 contest this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after he was inactive for the Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a stinger and a foot injury. The Dolphins need Wright to step up the rest of the season, too, with De'Von Achane (knee) out for the rest of the year due to a torn ACL. In addition to Wright, the Dolphins have Ollie Gordon II, who had 20 touches (17 carries, three receptions) on Sunday against the Chiefs after Achane left early. The 23-year-old Wright only had three carries for 10 yards and was not targeted in the passing game in the first two games of the 2026 season, but his role is about to expand considerably whenever he returns from his two injuries. Fantasy managers who lost out on Gordon on waivers this week should target Wright for more backfield depth. He is rostered in 15% of Yahoo leagues right now.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Schad