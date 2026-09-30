Jalen Ramsey Could Play Through Broken Wrist

Sep 30, 2026, 3:45 PM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. will remain sidelined Thursday night against Cleveland, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. Porter has yet to play this season while dealing with conditioning and back issues. There was some optimism earlier in the week when Pittsburgh listed him as a full participant Monday and Tuesday, although both sessions were estimated walkthrough reports. Porter was limited Wednesday before being ruled out. Rookie Daylen Everette has seen his role grow with Porter unavailable and played 46% of the defensive snaps in Sunday's win over Cincinnati. Porter's season debut will have to wait at least another week.