Willson Contreras Exits Early on Wednesday Due to Illness
Willson Contreras (illness) was removed early from his team's game against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday due to an illness, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. Contreras was one-for-one with an RBI and a walk before exiting the game. The 34-year-old has put together an excellent season so far in 2026, hitting .288/.395/.540 with 23 home runs, 70 RBI, 57 runs scored, and three stolen bases across 430 plate appearances. In his 11th MLB season, he's posted his best barrel rate (14.5%). It's not totally clear what the illness that Contreras is battling is, but it seems unlikely that he is looking at significant missed time. Red Sox infielder Anthony Seigler replaced Contreras on Wednesday, and both he and utility man Nick Sogard are candidates to see more playing time if Contreras needs to miss a day or two.
Source: MassLive - Chris Cotillo
Source: MassLive - Chris Cotillo