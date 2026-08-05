Kade Anderson Will Work as a Starter Once Called Up
Kade Anderson will be part of the team's starting rotation once he's called up to the big leagues, per Adam Jude of The Seattle Times. Jude reports that Anderson is expected to be promoted from Double-A Arkansas "in the coming weeks." Anderson is widely considered to be one of the top prospects in all of baseball and has put together a dominant season in the minor leagues. Across 82 2/3 innings (16 starts), the young left-hander has recorded a 9-1 record with a 1.20 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, and 119 strikeouts. He's posted an absurd 40.5% strikeout rate with just a 4.1% walk rate. Once Anderson gets called up, he offers serious upside for fantasy managers.
Source: The Seattle Times - Adam Jude
Source: The Seattle Times - Adam Jude