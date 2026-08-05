Clayton Beeter Remains a Viable Deep-League Saves Source Despite Recent Struggles
Clayton Beeter has recorded a 4.09 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 34 strikeouts, and 11 saves. The 27-year-old has run into some struggles of late, allowing six earned runs across his last 5 2/3 innings (six appearances). However, Beeter has also logged four saves in that span and appears to be the clear preferred option in the ninth inning for Washington. Beeter's underlying metrics hint at some warning signs, as he's posted a 14.8% walk rate and has allowed 1.64 HR/9. Still, he remains a worthy deep-league waiver wire target for fantasy managers in desperate need of saves.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller