Casey Mize Making Padres Debut on Wednesday
Casey Mize is making his debut with the team on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Padres acquired Mize from the Detroit Tigers on Monday in exchange for pitching prospects Kash Mayfield and Jackson Wolf. Mize has had a strong season so far in 2026, recording a 4-6 record with a 2.70 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 85 strikeouts across 86 2/3 innings (14 starts). The 29-year-old has also needed multiple stints on the injured list due to groin strains, but he's healthy now and will be relied upon as a key piece in the Padres rotation down the stretch. Mize has posted the best K-BB rate (19.4%) of his career this year, and he's limited hard contact with a 0.52 HR/9. When healthy, he profiles as a must-start fantasy pitcher in most league formats.
Source: San Diego Padres
Source: San Diego Padres