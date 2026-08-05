Kyle Harrison Exits Early on Wednesday Due to Calf Cramps
Kyle Harrison (calf) exited early from his start on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates due to cramping in both calves, according to Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Harrison dominated before being pulled from the game, pitching five scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts while allowing just one hit and one walk. The 24-year-old was making his first start since early July, as he missed nearly a month due to elbow and forearm discomfort. Fantasy managers can now breathe a sigh of relief, as it appears Harrison's arm was not the reason why he was forced to leave his first start back. Harrison has been excellent when healthy in 2026, recording an 8-2 record with a 2.84 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 111 strikeouts across 88 2/3 innings (18 starts). It appears he will avoid additional missed time, but fantasy managers should check back for more updates on his status in the next few days.
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Todd Rosiak
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Todd Rosiak