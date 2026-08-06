Jacob Melton Currently Injured but Could Still Debut With Rays
Jacob Melton (hamstring) was placed on the seven-day injured list with a right-hamstring strain and is expected to miss about a week at Triple-A Durham. Melton has had a nice season with Durham, batting .285 in 123 at-bats at Triple-A with five homers and 23 RBI to go with 24 runs scored and 23 stolen bases. The 25-year-old has shown off his five-category ability this season with Durham and is currently the No. 6 prospect in Tampa's system. He has 60-grade power and 60-grade speed, which shows off his ability to hit at a high level while also establishing himself as a stolen base threat. Melton debuted with the Houston Astros at the major league level in 2025 before being traded to Tampa Bay in December of 2025. Melton has MLB experience and could play for the Rays before the end of this year. He is worth stashing as he returns from his injury.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball