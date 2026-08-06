Jaxon Wiggins Struggling Since Returning To Iowa Rotation
Jaxon Wiggins is coming off a start in which he allowed five earned runs in 2 2/3 innings and has struggled since coming off the injured list at Triple-A Iowa on July 10. He's 0-3 in five starts with Iowa since returning from right elbow inflammation. It's been a bit of a lost year for the 24-year-old with the injury, but he is still ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect in the Cubs' system. He boasts a 60-grade fastball with a 55-grade slider and 50-grade changeup. With Iowa this season, Wiggins has 28 strikeouts in 22 innings pitched, which is a good sign. The Cubs 5-man rotation is set right now at the big league level, but Wiggins could be counted on for some depth if they look to give him his major league debut. But right now it would be best to keep Wiggins on the waiver wire unless an injury occurs to one of the Cubs' starters.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball