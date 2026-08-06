Jose Ramirez Back in Thursday's Lineup Against Mets
Jose Ramirez (hand) is starting at third base and batting third in the series finale on Thursday against the visiting New York Mets and right-hander Nolan McLean, according to MLB.com. Ramirez is returning to action after missing the last two games due to soreness in his surgically-repaired left hand. It's great to see the 33-year-old Dominican switch-hitter back in the starting nine, but fantasy managers still have to be a bit concerned that he has gone 8-for-41 (.195) with zero home runs, two RBI, six runs scored, three stolen bases, five walks, and two strikeouts in 11 games since returning from his fractured left hamate bone. The seven-time All-Star and six-time Silver Slugger winner has not been himself in 2026, and his hand injury did not help. J-Ram returns to Thursday's tilt hitting just .233/.331/.388 with a .720 OPS, 10 homers, 35 RBI, 27 stolen bases, and 48 runs scored in 83 games and 360 plate appearances. He's still a must-start in most fantasy leagues, but it would be nice for him to show some signs of life at the plate. Ramirez has never faced McLean.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com