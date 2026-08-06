Daniel Palencia Blows a Save in First Rehab Appearance
Daniel Palencia (elbow) didn't exactly have the greatest first minor-league rehab outing on Wednesday at Triple-A Iowa. Palencia allowed an earned run on one hit while walking two and striking out one in two-thirds of an inning to blow the save against Triple-A Indianapolis. He threw half of his pitches for strikes but did sit around 98 mph with his fastball, which is encouraging. The 26-year-old Venezuelan hurler last pitched for the Cubbies on June 15, so he will need at least a couple more rehab appearances to try to get his command in the right place. Once reinstated from the 15-day injured list, the Cubs could ease Palencia back into high-leverage situations out of the bullpen, but the expectation is that Palencia will once again become manager Craig Counsell's preferred option for saves in the ninth inning. Palencia has appeared in only 19 games this year and has a 2.70 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, three saves, and 19 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched after he saved a career-high 22 games for Chicago last year. Palencia is rostered in only 59% of Yahoo leagues. Now is the time to scoop him up if you need saves.
Source: Milb.com
Source: Milb.com