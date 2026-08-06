Brody Hopkins has Pitch Mix Necessary For Big-League Success
Brody Hopkins has had a solid season at Triple-A Durham and could be looking at a late season promotion. Hopkins, a right-hander, is 4-8 this season with a 4.93 ERA and 1.67 WHIP to go with 105 strikeouts in 84 innings. The 24-year-old has made 18 starts in 21 appearances this season and he has struggled a bit with his overall record, but his strikeout rate is encouraging. He is the No. 5 prospect in the Rays' system and possesses a 60-grade fastball and 60-grade curveball with two other 55-grade secondary pitches in his cutter and slider. Hopkins seems to have major league stuff and is just awaiting a promotion to Tampa Bay. The Rays have a deep rotation especially after trading for Freddy Peralta. But with Shane McClanahan on the IL, Hopkins could provide depth at the major league level and would be worth a waiver wire addition in that case.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball