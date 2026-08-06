Pirates Still Don't Have Specific Timetable for Oneil Cruz's Return
Oneil Cruz's (hand) return from the 60-day injured list, according to Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "Still don't have a specific date or timeline, but I think we're getting closer all the time. We're waiting for maybe a little bit more information from him, but we're anticipating it happening soon," general manager Ben Cherington said. Despite starting baseball activities on July 29, it doesn't appear that the 27-year-old will be ready to come off the IL when he's eligible on Friday. Fantasy managers will need to be a bit more patient. Once he's cleared for a minor-league rehab assignment, his return to the big leagues won't be far off, barring a setback. The Dominican outfielder is a must-start in all fantasy formats when he's active for the Bucs, and he has hit .264/.350/.472 with an .822 OPS, 14 home runs, 44 RBI, 21 stolen bases, and 45 runs scored across his 250 at-bats in 2026 in his sixth major-league season in Pittsburgh. Cruz had a league-high 38 stolen bases in 2025 and is one of the best power/speed assets in baseball when he's healthy.
Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette - Colin Beazley
Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette - Colin Beazley