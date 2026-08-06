Nick Pivetta "All Systems Forward" After Injury Scare
Craig Stammen said that right-hander Nick Pivetta (forearm) had a normal day of recovery on Wednesday and threw out to 90 feet, according to Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan. Pivetta was checked out by doctors as an extra precaution, but Stammen said it sounds like it's "all systems forward" right now. The 33-year-old veteran walked off the mound abruptly in the middle of an at-bat in his first minor-league rehab appearance with Single-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday due to tightness in his right elbow, but after throwing in the bullpen afterwards, he felt fine. Pivetta may have avoided a serious setback from a forearm/elbow injury that has limited him to just four starts in 2026. It looks like he will attempt to stay on schedule and make another rehab start. In a best-case scenario for Pivetta and the Padres, he'll return to SD's starting rotation by the end of the month as the Friars look to make a playoff push. When healthy, Pivetta showed last year that he can be the team's ace after going 13-5 with a 2.87 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 190:50 K:BB in 31 regular-season starts in what was a career year in 2025.
Source: 97.3 The Fan - Sammy Levitt
Source: 97.3 The Fan - Sammy Levitt