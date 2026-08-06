Nick Lodolo Gives Up Three Runs in Rehab Outing on Wednesday
Nick Lodolo (finger) tested out his injured finger in a minor-league rehab game with Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday and allowed three earned runs on five hits while walking two and striking out four in 4 1/3 innings in a loss to Triple-A St. Paul. Manager Terry Francona said that Lodolo looked "OK" while hitting 94 to 95 mph with his fastball and throwing 37 of his 65 pitches for strikes during the outing. The 28-year-old southpaw threw seven of his 15 curveballs for strikes, the pitch that had initially led to his recurring blister problem. The main takeaway is that Lodolo didn't have any issues with his finger, and the Reds could be satisfied enough to have him make his next start back in the big leagues. The former first-rounder from Texas Christian University will be pretty risky for fantasy managers whenever he makes his first start back with the Reds. Lodolo has teased strikeout upside since entering the league in 2022, but he has a career-low 17.9% strikeout rate and a career-high 9.7% walk rate in his 12 starts in 2026.
Source: Milb.com
Source: Milb.com