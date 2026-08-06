George Klassen Could Come Through as a Late-Season Stash
George Klassen has had solid success with Triple-A Salt Lake this season, pitching to a 6-6 record with a 3.96 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP to go with 88 strikeouts in 91 innings pitched. Klassen's strikeout rate is a bit underwhelming but he has a decent record and solid ERA and WHIP. The right-hander is ranked as the No. 10 prospect in the Angels' system. The 24-year-old has the experience necessary to pitch at the major league level if given an opportunity. He has a 70-grade fastball with two 55-grade secondary pitches in his curveball and slider. The Angels seem to have an opening in their rotation and could look toward Klassen's power arm to fill that spot. He needs to improve his strikeout rate for fantasy purposes but he is an arm that is worth taking a chance on in deep leagues.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball