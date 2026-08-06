Andrew Kittredge Deserving of Waiver Attention After Earning Fifth Save
Andrew Kittredge is becoming more attractive in deeper fantasy baseball leagues for managers desperate for saves. Kittredge locked down his fifth save of the season by throwing a clean inning with no hits allowed, no walks, and no strikeouts on Wednesday to close out a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels at Camden Yards. The 36-year-old has allowed three earned runs in 1 1/3 innings pitched so far in August, but he has two saves in his last four appearances and is now second on the team this year in saves. In 12 relief outings in July, Kittredge didn't give up a single run and had three walks, seven strikeouts, three saves, one blown save, and three holds in 11 innings pitched. He's 1-3 on the season with a 4.05 ERA (4.20 FIP) and 1.44 WHIP with 29 strikeouts and 10 walks in 33 1/3 total innings. Kittredge definitely is not a sexy reliever by any means, but with Ryan Helsley (elbow) still on the injured list, he could continue to get save opportunities alongside Yennier Cano and Rico Garcia, and he's rostered in only 5% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com